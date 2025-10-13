Denny Hamlin charges to win at Las Vegas and into the Championship 4 with 60th victory

Denny Hamlin charged from sixth to first on a final restart at Las Veags Motor Speedway, earning his 60th NASCAR Cup Series victory and berth in the Championship 4.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star seized the lead from teammate Chase Briscoe with three laps remaining for his series-high sixth win this season.

Hamlin started from the pole position and led only twice for nine laps in his No. 11 Toyota, battling back from two mediocre pit stops. The second on Lap 218 of 267 dropped him to 10th, but he had fought his way to sixth on the final restart with 15 laps remaining.

“Definitely means a lot,” Hamlin told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider while fighting back tears. “This is the point where I usually give the fans some (grief) but not today. I appreciate all of you so much.

“Obviously want to say hi to my dad, family back at home, all the friends that came out here hoping we get 60. I didn’t think we were. Just put the pedal down those last 10 laps and made it happen. (Crew chief) Chris (Gayle) did an amazing job on that final stop getting the car just right. I just held it down. That’s all I could do is just to go for it. I felt like I had nothing to lose. Just go for it, try to punch a ticket now. Man, this one feels great.”

Kyle Larson finished second, followed by Christohper Bell, Briscoe and Tyler Reddick.

Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece and Brad Keselwoski rounded out the top 10.

Chase Elliott finished 18th as six of the eight remaining playoff drivers were in the top 20.

Two championship favorites crashed and face an uphill battle to qualify for the title race at Phoenix.

With 31 laps remaining, regular-season champion William Byron clobbered the rear of Ty Dillon while running at speed off Turn 4. Dillon seemed to be slowing for a pit stop unbeknownst to Byron, who was caught off guard by the speed disparity. The collision triggered an 11-car crash that required eight laps of caution to clean up.

“I never saw him wave,” Bryon told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “I didn’t see any indication he was pitting, and I thought the cycle was fully over. Nobody said anything to my spotter from what I know. I had zero idea. Everyone’s been wrapping the paint around the corner, and that’s what I was doing to have a good lap. I was watching him, thinking he missed the bottom a little bit, and then he just started slowing, and I just had no idea what was going on. I’m just devastated. I had no indication. Obviously, I wouldn’t have run full speed into the back of him. “

Dillon, whose No. 10 Chevrolet was off the lead lap after battling mechanical problems, admitted he failed to wave he was pitting.

“Yeah, it was a rough day for our team,” Dillon told Snider. “There was something wrong with our car, and we were hoping to get back to the shop and diagnose that. My spotter told me he let (Byron’s) spotter know we were coming to pit road. Maybe I didn’t wave him off enough, but at this level, you kind of trust your spotters to do that.

“I don’t know what we do different. We were taking our medicine on the day. Unfortunately, I hate it for Hendrick and the Chevrolet guys it happened that way. I’m not even looking out the mirror at that point. I’m just trying to hit my marks to get on pit road. He hit me hard. Unforunate way for that to happen. That was pretty much the line I had taken (to the pits) all day. I don’t think I was egregious in that. Maybe just a lack of information being transferred.”

Byron finished 36th after leading three times for 55 laps. The Hendrick Motorsports star had lost the lead five laps earlier after his No. 24 Chevrolet lost momentum with a major wiggle in Turn 2, allowing teammate Larson to pass him.

“We were right there (for the win) with (Larson),” Byron said. “I got loose and lost the lead. Just kind of pacing it. Just as good as we were and the race was going, for random (stuff) to happen like that, it just sucks. I can’t believe it. During the cycle, you’re anticipating guys pitting. It just sucks.”

In a serious blow to his bid to reach the Championship 4 for a third consecutive season, Ryan Blaney slammed the Turn 4 wall with a flat left-front tire on Lap 72 and finished last.

“I didn’t have any thoughts that it was going to blow,” Blaney said. “As soon as I lifted into (Turn 3), it blew out.”

To advance to the championship race, Blaney likely will need to win at Talladega Superspeedway (where he has three victories) or Martinsville Speedway (where he has won the past two Round of 8 finales).

“It’s unfortunate we’ve got to be in these spots, but we’ve got to bounce back,” he said. “We’ll have to come from behind like we did last year. Hopefully, we can win one of the next two weeks. We just can’t have a smooth day it seems like. You’ve got to be optimistic. I’m not very happy right now, but tomorrow morning I’ll be optimistic to go to the next race. We’ve had good success at the next two events, so hopefully we can come and bring the speed and try to overcome the hole we put ourselves in today.”

Stage 1 winner: William Byron

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Larson

Next: Sunday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m. ET at Talladega Superspeedway on NBC

WILL BE UPDATED