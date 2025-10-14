 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aleksandr Dityatin
Aleksandr Dityatin, who won 8 gymnastics medals at 1980 Olympics, dies at 68
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos
Fantasy Football Week 7 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Closer Breakdown: Aroldis Chapman’s resurgence and 2026 rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs
nbc_pft_tomlin_251014.jpg
Tomlin rips Browns GM Berry for trading Flacco

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Las Vegas

Talladega has potential to dramatically shake up points in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs

  
Published October 14, 2025 09:48 AM

The playoffs move to Talladega and anything is possible at NASCAR’s biggest oval.

Denny Hamlin’s win last weekend at Las Vegas made him the first driver to clinch a spot in next month’s Cup championship race in Phoenix.

NASCAR: South Point 400
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin crossed the finish line with tears in his eyes.

That leaves seven drivers vying for three spots heading into Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway (Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

The Cup drivers above the cutline are Kyle Larson (+35 points), Christopher Bell (+20) and Chase Briscoe (+15).

Those below the cutline with two races left in the round are William Byron (-15 points), Chase Elliott (-23), Joey Logano (-24) and Ryan Blaney (-31).

Elliott and Blaney are the only two current playoff drivers who have won in the last nine races at Talladega.

A Talladega Cup Playoff standings.jpg

Xfinity Series

Aric Almirola’s win last weekend at Las Vegas means no driver clinched a spot in the championship race.

Connor Zilisch leads the standings. He is 82 points above the cutline. Also in a transfer spot are Justin Allgaier (44 points above the cutline), Jesse Love (+20) and Sam Mayer (+8).

Those below the cutline with two races left in the round are Brandon Jones (-8 points), Sheldon Creed (-21), Carson Kvapil (-22) and Sammy Smith (-24).

The series races at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Talladega.

A Talladega Xfinity playoff standings.jpg

Craftsman Truck Series

The series returns to action after having last weekend off.

Corey Heim’s win at the Charlotte Roval put him in the title race, leaving three spots left. In a position to transfer are Tyler Ankrum (2 points above the cutline), Daniel Hemric (+2) and Rajah Caruth (+1).

Those below the cutline with two races left in the round are Layne Riggs (-1 point), Ty Majeski (-2), Grant Enfinger (-4) and Kaden Honeycutt (-4).

The series races at 4 p.m. ET Friday at Talladega.

A Talladega Truck Playoff standings.jpg