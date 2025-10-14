Talladega has potential to dramatically shake up points in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs

The playoffs move to Talladega and anything is possible at NASCAR’s biggest oval.

Denny Hamlin’s win last weekend at Las Vegas made him the first driver to clinch a spot in next month’s Cup championship race in Phoenix.

That leaves seven drivers vying for three spots heading into Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway (Pre-race coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

The Cup drivers above the cutline are Kyle Larson (+35 points), Christopher Bell (+20) and Chase Briscoe (+15).

Those below the cutline with two races left in the round are William Byron (-15 points), Chase Elliott (-23), Joey Logano (-24) and Ryan Blaney (-31).

Elliott and Blaney are the only two current playoff drivers who have won in the last nine races at Talladega.

Xfinity Series

Aric Almirola’s win last weekend at Las Vegas means no driver clinched a spot in the championship race.

Connor Zilisch leads the standings. He is 82 points above the cutline. Also in a transfer spot are Justin Allgaier (44 points above the cutline), Jesse Love (+20) and Sam Mayer (+8).

Those below the cutline with two races left in the round are Brandon Jones (-8 points), Sheldon Creed (-21), Carson Kvapil (-22) and Sammy Smith (-24).

The series races at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Talladega.

Craftsman Truck Series

The series returns to action after having last weekend off.

Corey Heim’s win at the Charlotte Roval put him in the title race, leaving three spots left. In a position to transfer are Tyler Ankrum (2 points above the cutline), Daniel Hemric (+2) and Rajah Caruth (+1).

Those below the cutline with two races left in the round are Layne Riggs (-1 point), Ty Majeski (-2), Grant Enfinger (-4) and Kaden Honeycutt (-4).

The series races at 4 p.m. ET Friday at Talladega.