Talladega playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck

In the first of three consecutive tripleheader weekends to end the 2025 season, Talladega Superspeedway will play host to the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series.

Each day will feature a different national series on the 2.66-mile oval, which will have only qualifying and racing with no practice sessions.

The Craftsman Truck Series will hold an 85-lap race Friday.

Saturday will be a 94-lap event for the Xfinity Series.

The Cup Series will hold the second of its twice-yearly 500-mile races Sunday in Alabama.

After being in the playoffs for the past 21 seasons, this marks Talladega’s first appearance in the Round of 8.

As the middle race of the second round last year, the race winners were Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Cup), Sammy Smith (Xfinity) and Grant Enfinger (Truck).

Talladega has potential to dramatically shake up points in Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs Chase Elliott enters Sunday’s Cup race below the cutline, but he is one of two current playoff drivers who has won in the last nine races at Talladega.

Talladega Superspeedway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 17

Garage open



1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity



12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

4 p.m. — Truck race (85 laps, 226.1 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Oct. 18

Garage open



1 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

1:30 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (94 laps, 250.04 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 25, Stage 2 at Lap 50; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 19

Garage open



11 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



2 p.m. — Cup race (188 laps, 500.08 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 120; NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and a 3% chance of rain with winds from the south to southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 85 degrees and a 2% chance of rain with winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Morning rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 77 degrees and a 59% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 33% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

