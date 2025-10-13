 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Notre Dame
No. 13 Notre Dame loses center Craig to knee injury as talks continue to extend Southern Cal series
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
South Carolina picked to repeat as SEC champions, Texas’ Madison Booker is Preseason Player of Year
MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays
Former infielder and coach Sandy Alomar Sr. dies at 81

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_wnba_englebertfuture_251013.jpg
Players, owners, fans ‘lacking trust’ in Englebert
nbc_wnba_aceschamps_251013.jpg
Aces’ ‘level of resiliency’ to claim third title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Las Vegas

Watch Now

2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Talladega next

October 13, 2025 07:20 PM
It's a battle for survival at Talladega Superspeedway as the NASCAR Cup Playoffs Round of 8 continues in the YellaWood 500.

nbc_nas_postracehit_251012.jpg
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251012.jpg
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_hamlindiscuss_251012.jpg
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
nbc_nas_bell_251012.jpg
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251012.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_251012.jpg
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
nbc_nas_logano_251012.jpg
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_cupvegas_251012.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larson_251012.jpg
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_251012.jpg
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
nbc_nas_briscoe_251012.jpg
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_byronintrv_251012.jpg
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
nbc_nas_byroncrash_251012.jpg
01:58
Byron collides with Dillon in massive crash
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_251012.jpg
50
Blaney had ‘no warning’ of tire going down
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_251012.jpg
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nas_vegastease_251011.jpg
01:11
Stakes are high in NASCAR playoff race at Vegas
sales_nas_creditone_vegas_251010.jpg
03:08
Las Vegas is the ‘most important’ race of playoffs
nbc_nas_lasvegas_251006.jpg
30
Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251005.jpg
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cuproval_251005.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251005.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cindric_251005.jpg
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
nbc_nas_wallace_251005.jpg
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
nbc_nas_reddick_251005.jpg
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
nbc_nas_logano_251005.jpg
01:11
Logano: ‘We’re still in. We’re still alive, baby’

nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
01:39
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_wnba_englebertfuture_251013.jpg
15:00
Players, owners, fans ‘lacking trust’ in Englebert
nbc_wnba_aceschamps_251013.jpg
17:05
Aces’ ‘level of resiliency’ to claim third title
nbc_roto_callahan_251013.jpg
01:48
Will QB Ward benefit from Titans firing Callahan?
nbc_roto_embuka_251013.jpg
01:38
Bucs WR room ‘messy’ with Egbuka injured
nbc_roto_biggestadprisers_251013.jpg
02:19
Holiday, Aldama among biggest fantasy ADP risers
nbc_roto_adpfallersv2_251013.jpg
02:23
Herro, Fox among ADP fallers in fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_dowdle_251013.jpg
01:47
Dowdle forced himself into rotation with Hubbard
og_anunoby.jpg
02:09
Anunoby, Poole highlight fantasy value picks
nbc_dls_finsvchargersreax_251013.jpg
04:47
How serious is culture problem for Miami Dolphins?
nbc_dls_nascarplayoffsconvo_251013.jpg
02:50
Hamlin winning first Cup title would be good story
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
nbc_ffhh_wwandsundayscaries_251013.jpg
07:40
Smith-Njigba excels, Jets offense stinks in Week 6
nbc_bte_dolphinsvbrowns_251013.jpg
01:29
Take Dolphins as road underdogs against Browns
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_251013.jpg
03:11
Bet on TE Ertz to record over 29.5 receiving yards
nbc_ffhh_lionschiefs_251013.jpg
09:32
Chiefs’ Mahomes once again bona fide fantasy star
nbc_ffhh_chargersdolphins_251013.jpg
04:50
Can RB Vidal be counted on with Hampton injured?
flaccobengalsolinethumbnailffhh.jpg
04:13
Chase’s fantasy outlook improves with Flacco at QB
nbc_ffhh_coltscards_251013.jpg
05:05
Colts TE Warren is the ‘total package’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_251013.jpg
13:56
Smoltz: Mariners hung in ‘on adrenaline alone’
nbc_dps_dponjamesfranklin_251013.jpg
06:31
Losses in ‘meaningful’ games cost Franklin PSU job
nbc_bte_patsvtitans_251013.jpg
01:29
Will Henderson’s stock rise against the Titans?
oly_stm500m_williamwinv3_251011.jpg
03:04
Dandjinou flies to gold in men’s 500m in Montreal
nbc_bte_eaglesvikings_251013.jpg
01:18
Barkley due for a big game versus Vikings defense
nbc_ffhh_johnson_251013.jpg
06:40
Johnson prospers for Buccaneers in win over 49ers
nbc_ffhh_dowdle_251013.jpg
10:00
How should Dowdle be valued when Hubbard returns?
jeeno.jpg
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
arod_steelers.jpg
11:39
AFC North odds have ‘finally’ corrected themselves
nbc_golf_standrews_251013.jpg
07:39
HLs: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
04:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery