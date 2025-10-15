 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert, Tyjae Spears, Kayshon Boutte headline Week 7’s Regression Files
AUTO: APR 06 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Talladega playoff race
NASCAR: Jack Link's 500
Talladega playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck

Top Clips

nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs
nbc_pft_cowboys_pickens_jerry_251015.jpg
Cowboys must prepare for Pickens wanting more
nbc_pft_trade_dealine_jones_251015.jpg
Jones doesn’t rule out trade deadline move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert, Tyjae Spears, Kayshon Boutte headline Week 7’s Regression Files
AUTO: APR 06 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Talladega playoff race
NASCAR: Jack Link's 500
Talladega playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck

Top Clips

nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs
nbc_pft_cowboys_pickens_jerry_251015.jpg
Cowboys must prepare for Pickens wanting more
nbc_pft_trade_dealine_jones_251015.jpg
Jones doesn’t rule out trade deadline move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Rory McIlroy at the DP World India Championship

  
Published October 15, 2025 09:23 AM
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
October 14, 2025 12:19 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy's motivation after the 45th Ryder Cup, analyzing why "PGA Tour events are not a huge priority for him" and debating if he will experience "regular season complacency."

Rory McIlroy is competing for the first time since the Ryder Cup at this week’s DP World India Championship in New Delhi.

McIlroy is one of several notable players in the DP World Tour field, including Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman, Ben Griffin, Luke Donald and Anirban Lahiri.

McIlroy is scheduled to tee off at 9:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday night in Round 1 and at 2:40 a.m. EDT Friday for Round 2.

Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app will have coverage for all four days (times EDT):