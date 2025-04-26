 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shedeur Sanders
2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: Browns take Shedeur Sanders, Titans add pass-catchers
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round Three
After making a run, Nelly Korda makes back-to-back double bogeys to fall out of Chevron contention
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for foursomes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
Thompson driven by quest to win another major

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW

April 26, 2025 06:58 PM
Watch the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_rockingham_250419.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Rockingham on The CW
nbc_moto_blackstire200_250418.jpg
13:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham
nbc_nas_rockinghambest_250417.jpg
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250413.jpg
05:25
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250413.jpg
14:18
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250412.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
truckseriesbristol.jpg
09:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
03:00
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
19:53
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250405.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
christopher_bell.jpg
01:22
March NASCAR Cup power rankings: Bell surges
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250330.jpg
02:56
Cup drivers recap Martinsville race won by Hamlin
nbc_nas_cupmville_250330.jpg
16:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
nbc_moto_xfinitymartinsville_250329.jpg
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
craftsmanblueridge.jpg
09:58
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
04:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_horse_kddrawing_250426.jpg
12:15
Derby favorite Journalism draws No. 8 position
nbc_golf_zurichrd3_250426.jpg
09:02
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
nbc_golf_chevronrd3_250426.jpg
08:58
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
nbc_rugby_sixnats_engvfrahl_250426.jpg
12:52
Six Nations highlights: England 43, France 42
nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
07:34
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_rugby_sixnats_scovirehl_250426.jpg
10:18
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 26, Ireland 19
nbc_golf_geechun_250426.jpg
04:50
Chun ‘staying present’ on cusp of Grand Slam
nbc_pl_bhavwhuhl_240526.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_update_250426.jpg
09:37
PL Update: Newcastle doom Ipswich to relegation
nbc_pl_bhagoalbaleba_250426.jpg
02:56
Baleba’s 93rd-minute belter gives Brighton lead
nbc_pl_newips_250426.jpg
14:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Ipswich Town MWK 34
nbc_pl_wolvlei_250426.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leicester City MWK 34
nbc_pl_newipspostgame_250426.jpg
03:07
Newcastle ‘bounce back’ to go third in table
nbc_pl_souvfulhl_250426.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Fulham Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal3_250426.jpg
01:32
Gomes blasts Wolves 3-0 ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250426.jpg
01:52
Sessegnon’s 92nd-minute header gives Fulham lead
nbc_pl_bhagoalmitoma_250426.jpg
01:09
Mitoma makes it 2-2 for Brighton against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoalsoucel_250426.jpg
01:28
Soucek’s diving header gives West Ham 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250426.jpg
01:41
Osula heads Newcastle 3-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250426.jpg
01:03
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level with Southampton
nbc_pl_newgoalburn_250426.jpg
01:38
Burn heads Newcastle 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_250426.jpg
01:27
Strand Larsen doubles Wolves’ lead v. Leicester
nbc_pl_whukudusgoal_250426.jpg
01:07
Kudus equalizes for West Ham against Brighton
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250426.jpg
04:51
Isak’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_ipsredcard1_250426.jpg
01:02
Johnson sent off for second yellow v. Newcastle
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
19:38
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250426.jpg
01:11
Cunha tucks away Wolves opener against Leicester