Seth Henigan throws 2 TD passes as Memphis stuns reeling Florida State 20-12

  
Published September 14, 2024 05:35 PM
NCAA Football: Memphis at Florida State

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (9) drops back to pass against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Melina Myers-Imagn Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Seth Henigan threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns — the 40th straight game he has tossed a TD pass — as Memphis beat Florida State 20-12 on Saturday.

Henigan connected with Greg Desrosiers Jr. and Anthony Landphere on touchdown passes as Memphis (3-0) jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the third quarter. The Tigers scored touchdowns on drives of 65 and 75 yards, finishing 7 of 17 on third downs and 2 of 3 on fourth downs in the game.

Memphis also collects a $1.3 million guarantee as well as a resume-building victory on the road over a Power 4 team.

DJ Uiagalelei completed 16 of 30 passes for 201 yards and an interception, struggling to move the Seminoles (0-3) until a pair of scoring drives in the third quarter. But by then it was too little and too late.

Florida State moved to the Memphis 39 and then spiked the ball to set up a final play with two seconds left. But Uiagalelei’s Hail Mary was swatted down at the goal line by Memphis’ Julian Barnett.

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 54-yard field-goal attempt, his third kick from 50 or more yards in three games, for the Seminoles.

The takeaway

Memphis: The Tigers manhandled Florida State’s offensive line, recording four sacks and holding the Seminoles to 37 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Florida State: The Seminoles couldn’t build drives in the first half, finished just 2 of 11 on third downs and committed two turnovers that resulted in Memphis scoring drives.

Up next

Memphis plays at Navy on Saturday.

Florida State plays host to California on Saturday.