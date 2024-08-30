UCONN vs. Maryland Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

Life without Taulia Tagovailoa begins for the Maryland Terrapins Saturday at 12P ET as they welcome the UCONN Huskies to College Park to open the 2024 season.

After a few years with the position in reliable, experienced hands, Maryland enters 2024 undecided on who will take over under center. Three candidates emerged as possibilities but what’s the old saying? If you have three quarterbacks you probably don’t have any quarterbacks. Regardless, Terps’ fans know there is some runway as the Terrapins’ defense should be able to handle the UCONN Huskies’ offense. Maryland’s defense is experienced as they return 70% of the snaps from last season’s squad which yielded just 22.5pts/gm.

Last season, the Huskies endured a 3-9 season. The offense ranked 121st averaging a paltry 19.1pts/gm. Not shocking that Head Coach Jim Mora hit the portal. Between transfers and the incoming freshman class, Mora has added 51 new bodies for the upcoming season.

Game details & how to watch Huskies vs. Terrapins Saturday

● Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

● Time: 12PM EST

● Site: SECU Stadium

● City: College Park, MD

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for UCONN vs. Maryland

● Moneyline : UCONN (+950), Maryland (-2000)

● Spread : Terrapins -20.5

● Total : 45.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards the Huskies

“Replacing former Terps QB Taulia Tagovailoa’s 11,356 yards of production will be difficult. UCONN is trending up and in a good spot to cause Maryland a few issues this weekend.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is taking UCONN and the points as well as the UNDER

“There are a lot of questions about the QB position for Maryland, so much that we won’t know who it is until kickoff. UConn’s specialty is its defense and that will be Maryland’s calling card this year. The UNDER is likely the best bet, but UCONN could win this game outright.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing:

Big Ten Conference Betting Overview

· Favorite: Ohio State +150

· Highest Ticket%: Penn State 33.7%

· Highest Handle%: Ohio State 55.4%

· Biggest Liability: Ohio State

Names to Know for UCONN and Maryland

○ Huskies: QB Nick Evers – the sophomore is a dual threat quarterback who began his career at Oklahoma. He barely played there in 2022 andso he arrives in Storrs, CT with loads of potential/unknowns but does three years of eligibility remaining.

○ Terrapins: RB Roman Hemby – junior tailback tallied 951 all-purpose yards along with 7 TDs. With questions under center, the running game will need to be consistent and productive for the Terps.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Huskies vs. Terrapins

● Maryland has won 12 straight non-conference games

● Maryland has won 3 straight bowl games

● Maryland’s defense ranked 40th in the nation in 2023 yielding just 22.5pts/gm.

