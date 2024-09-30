USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, QBs, trends, and stats

Minnesota and USC meet Saturday for the first time as conference foes.

USC is 3-1 (1-1 in the Big Ten) on the season with its lone loss at the Big House when the Trojans fell to the Michigan Wolverines (27-24) a couple weeks ago. The Trojans struggled in the first half against Wisconsin last week but won 38-21 scoring 28 points without allowing a single point to the Badgers.

Minnesota is 2-3 (0-2 in the Big Ten) on the year with two straight losses to Michigan (27-24) and Iowa (31-14) the last couple of weeks. The loss this past week to the Wolverines featured a furious comeback in which the Golden Gophers scored 21, 4th quarter points only to fall just short in the end. Minnesota’s 2 wins have come against Nevada and Rhode Island.

We are at that point in the season where every game carries so much value for each school whether it be for their position in the conference standings or bowl eligibility. This game is no different. If USC wants to remain in contention in the conference, Lincoln Riley’s team can ill afford another loss. If P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers can survive the Trojans, they have UCLA and Maryland the next two weeks which will present Minnesota with an opportunity to gain some momentum before they head down the stretch.

Game Details and How to watch USC vs. Minnesota - Live Saturday

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Stadium

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Game odds for USC vs. Minnesota - Week 6

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

· Moneyline: USC -350, Minnesota +270

· Spread: USC -9 (-110)

· Total: 51.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread has opened around USC as -10.5 favorites, which came down to -8.5 or -9 at most sportsbooks. Money is coming in on the Golden Gophers after scoring 15 points against Michigan in the fourth quarter to make that game look much closer than it was. The total opened at 52.0, so not much movement.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the USC Trojans and Minnesota Golden Gophers:

“USC and Minnesota is a tough game to handicap, but with the line movement headed towards Minnesota, there may be a sharp play at hand here.

USC is traveling back across the country after playing Utah State at home, then going to Michigan, going back to California to host Wisconsin, and now heading to Minnesota -- all in the past four weeks.

It’s a tough spot to feel confident about USC with all the travel and Max Brosmer doesn’t know how to quit, even when he’s down 2-3 touchdowns like the Michigan game last week (24-3 entering the fourth quarter).

I would target the OVER 51 as Minnesota should be able to move the ball at home on USC’s defense. If you target a spread, I would look at Minnesota in the first quarter or first half.”

Quarterback matchup for USC vs. Minnesota

USC: Miller Moss has totaled 1,198 passing yards, 8 TDs to 2 INTs with a 65.4 completion percentage through four games. Moss recorded 681 passing yards on 61 attempts last season for the Trojans.

Minnesota: Max Brosmer has 1,094 passing yards, 6 TDs, and 4 INTs on a 66.2 completion percentage. Brosmer was a four-year player at New Hampshire that went back-to-back seasons of 3,000-plus passing yards before transferring to Minnesota.

Trojans vs. Golden Gophers player news & recent stats

USC is 3-1 ATS and 2-2 on the total to start the season with two straight Overs.

Minnesota is 3-2 ATS and 3-2 to the Over this season with two straight Overs.

USC is 0-8 ATS on the road in the past eight contests after beating a conference opponent.

Minnesota is 0-1-1 ATS as a home underdog this season, 0-3-1 since 2022, and 2-3-2 since 2021 in this role.

