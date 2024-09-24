Washington Huskies vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, and stats

Friday night marks the start of a full weekend of conference play in college football. While it may take some getting used to, the Washington Huskies(3-1) are in New Jersey to usher in the weekend and to take on a fellow member of the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers (3-0).

It’s a blackout at SHI Stadium in Piscataway Friday night as the Scarlet Knights’ open their conference schedule against one of the newcomers to the Big Ten. Rutgers takes the field following an impressive road win in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech 26-23 this past weekend. The Scarlet Knights have opened the year with three straight wins for the second consecutive season. For their part, the Huskies under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch opened their existence in the Big Ten this past weekend with a 24-5 win at Northwestern for their third win in four games this season.

This is the third meeting all-time between these two teams. They played a home and home series in 2016 and 2107. The Huskies won both games handily.

Lets dive into the matchup and find some angles to attack from a bettor’s perspective.

Game Details and How to watch Washington vs. Rutgers Live Friday Night

· Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

· Time: 8PM EST

· Site: SHI Stadium

· City: Piscataway, NJ

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Washington vs. Rutgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Washington Huskies (+115), Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-140)

Washington Huskies (+115), Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-140) Spread: Scarlet Knights -2.5 (-110)

Scarlet Knights -2.5 (-110) Total: 44.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Expect Rutgers to try and control the game on the ground against the Huskies.

The Washington Huskies are playing for a fifth consecutive week. Add in the fact they traveled half-way across the country last weekend and all the way across the country this weekend and this team has to be at least fatigues if not flat-out exhausted. Expect a healthy dose of Ground and Pound from Rutgers’ RB Kyle Monangai who enters the game averaging 6yds/carry. Take a serious look at his rushing total and take the OVER once it posts.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: National Championship

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Texas +550 to +500

· Alabama +900 to +800

· Tennessee +1600 to +1200

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 16.0%

· Texas 11.3%

· Georgia 11.3%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 17.9%

· Georgia 16.1%

· Miami 10.7%

Biggest Liabilities

· Tennessee

· Ohio State

· Miami

Quarterback matchup for Washington vs. Rutgers

Huskies: Will Rogers – the 5 th year senior and transfer from Mississippi State has thrown for 1,048 yards and 8 TDs. He is completing 75.7% of his passes on the young season.

Will Rogers – the 5 year senior and transfer from Mississippi State has thrown for 1,048 yards and 8 TDs. He is completing 75.7% of his passes on the young season. Scarlet Knights: Athan Kaliakmanis – the senior transfer from Minnesota has been OK to date in 2024 throwing for 646 yards in three starts. He is completing 62.5% of his passes. Kaliakmanis has thrown 6 TD passes and 1 INT through three games.

Washington vs. Rutgers player notes and recent stats

Washington defensive coordinator Steve Belichick played for Rutgers in 2011

Washington DC Steve Belichick is the son of former Pats’ HC Bill Belichick

Washington offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll is the son of former Seattle Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll

Rutgers RB1 Kyle Monangai has rushed for 457 yards in three games this season

Rutgers’ secondary ranks 10th in the nation is EPA/Pass

