Auburn flips four-star QB Deuce Knight away from Notre Dame



One of the biggest flips of the 2025 recruiting class is in.

Deuce Knight, the No. 31 overall player in the Rivals250 for this cycle, has flipped away from Notre Dame to Auburn.

Knight was committed to the Irish for a year and made upwards of 10 trips up to South Bend before realizing that playing closer to home for an offensive-minded coach was the right move for his future.

Coach Hugh Freeze made that exceedingly clear when Knight was on campus for Big Cat Weekend and again for the Tigers’ season opener vs. Alabama A&M.

“It’s Coach Freeze,” Knight told Rivals.

“He’s a straight-up, honest guy. He’s from Mississippi. He was honest with me from the jump. I was his top target from the jump,” he said. “When I committed to Notre Dame, things fell off ... We talked it out. He came back around and he’s always been a great guy.”