Wisconsin’s Laila Edwards is quickly establishing herself as future face of women’s hockey

Laila Edwards shakes her head knowingly, reflecting back in being the first to admit how unprepared she was at her first U.S. women’s national hockey team camp in the summer of 2022.

At 18, Edwards was in awe and awkward. She was surrounded by many of her childhood idols and, at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, still adapting to her size following her latest growth spurt.

“I definitely had a lot to work on. I wasn’t athletic. I wasn’t super fast,” Edwards said, before recalling her nerves lining up opposite Hilary Knight. “I was like, ‘Holy smokes.’”

It’s a reaction Edwards now evokes from others in being regarded the future face of not only the U.S. program, but women’s hockey overall.

She’s a two-time NCAA champion in helping lead Wisconsin to a Frozen Four title last month, following a season in which the Badgers junior was an MVP finalist after leading the nation with 35 goals and finished third with 71 points in 41 games.

Internationally, Edwards is in the Czech Republic competing in her second women’s world championship, and a year after earning MVP honors and tying for first with six goals in seven games.

Edwards’ emergence is as captivating as her journey as a Black player from the non-traditional hockey market of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. It’s where she was introduced to the sport by her father Robert, who grew up playing hockey but earned a Division I college scholarship through baseball.

Skating since she was three, Edwards caught the attention of an elite girls hockey development director, and by eighth grade was enrolled at the Bishop Kearney Selects academy in Rochester, New York.

“It’s really an amazing story,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said in crediting Edwards’ determination to develop into the player he saw glimpses of in 2022.

“Right away, her physical presence on the ice was noticeable. But back then there was, I would say almost zero hunger to go after a loose puck,” he said, recalling a time Edwards was out-matched by veteran Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Her developmental jump was apparent by November 2023, when in a Rivalry Series game against Canada, Edwards became the first Black player to compete on USA Hockey’s senior team.

“You don’t want to say you saw a new player, but you saw that advancement. And that’s ultimately what got her a spot on the team last April,” Wroblewski said. “It was her response to these little challenges. And for her to realize it, and be able to make adjustments like that is so impressive.”

In another twist, and a reflection of her all-around ability, was Edwards approaching Wroblewski last year with the suggestion of switching from forward to defense.

Wroblewski first considered it a joke before buying into the idea. Aside from Edwards’ size, speed and reach being ideal for the position, the switch also filled a hole on his blue line, while freeing up another spot at forward.

“We’re going to have a couple of opportunities to revolutionize what I think a defenseman is at the women’s international level,” he said, referring to Edwards and fellow Wisconsin play-making junior Caroline Harvey. “And I think Laila will be somewhere, once it’s all said and done, in the realm of a Victor Hedman.”

Edwards wasn’t fazed when informed of Wroblewski’s comparison to the do-it-all Tampa Bay Lightning player, who was the NHL’s top defenseman in 2018 and 2020 playoff MVP.

“I like that a lot,” Edwards said, noting she’s followed Hedman to model her game after him.

With the U.S. off to a 2-0 start this week, Edwards has been limited to one assist, with a combined four shots over 34:34 of ice time.

Though still listed as a forward at the worlds and at Wisconsin, and unsure if she’ll make the switch permanent, Edwards is intrigued by the idea.

“I like to see the ice. And so with everything being in front of me, it’s kind of like being a quarterback,” she said. “Obviously, I enjoyed forward. I had some success there. But I think on this team, I’m more useful at D.”

Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin is impressed no matter what position Edwards plays.

“The way she sees the game, her shot is a threat every time, and the poise she has with the puck is impressive to see,” Poulin said. “Her future is so bright.”

Edwards’ drive to succeed is fueled by a desire to pay back her parents for the sacrifices they made in backing her pursuit to play hockey. She also draws on confidence, something that wasn’t easy to maintain when living away from home and the challenges of adapting to her size. Edwards grew about five inches during her five years at Bishop Kearney.

“I had a growth spurt and I kept falling. It was awful,” she said. “It was challenging and frustrating, but it was a good lesson and put me in a good position today.”

Edwards, however, isn’t satisfied, appreciating how much better she can become.

“That’s a big thing that keeps me going,” Edwards said. “I don’t think I’ve reached my ceiling yet.”