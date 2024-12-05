National Signing Day: What’s left to follow with the 2025 class?

The first day of the Early Signing Period featured plenty of movement among the nation’s next wave of college football recruits. As the dust settles, though, there is still plenty to sort out with the class of 2025 for the rest of the week and beyond.



THE RACE FOR THE NO. 1 CLASS



Ohio State had long held the top class in the land coming into the winter, and the Buckeyes added No. 2 all-purpose back Anthony Rogers to the fold by Wednesday morning. However, one of its top commitments defected after 10 months of being a Buckeye in Na’eem Offord. The top prospect in Alabama flipped to Dan Lanning and Oregon, opening the door for Georgia to overtake the Buckeyes for the No. 1 spot in the team rankings – at least for about 90 minutes. The Ducks adding Offord and Georgia then losing blue-chip running back Ousmane Kromah to Florida State allowed the Ducks to jump over the Bulldogs for the top spot. Not bad for a program that began the day with the No. 8 haul in 2025. In all, the Ducks’ climb would feature a trio of new three blue-chip recruits Wednesday with quarterback Jaron Sagapoluetle and pass rusher Tobi Haastrup joining Offord in Eugene.

ALL EYES ON DAVID SANDERS

David Sanders



There is often a major surprise on signing day and it surely went down relatively early on when it became clear that five-star offensive lineman David Sanders would not be finalizing the process on Wednesday. While there was some Ohio State flip buzz for the longtime Tennessee commitment, the expectation was for the five-star to wrap up his recruitment — until it wasn’t. Adam Friedman broke the news and connected with Sanders’ circle, which confirmed that signed paperwork would soon come and Sanders’ status as a Tennessee-bound recruit had not changed. The nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle will likely be off the board by the end of the Early Signing Period. Sanders is the highest-ranked recruit to not have signed Wednesday.

More on 5-star David Sanders Jr. delaying signing with Tennessee: https://t.co/PjoV8q4hcP pic.twitter.com/zncvlNZFgs — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) December 4, 2024

WHAT WILL JUSTUS TERRY DO?



All along, the expectation has been for the nation’s top uncommitted prospect to center his recruitment during a ceremony set for Friday evening. As others with similar plans altered and jumped into the fray Wednesday, Justus Terry stayed put with the plans to follow through over the next 48 hours. The contenders also remain the same, with Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and now Texas each theoretically looking up at in-state Georgia. Speaking of Kirby Smart’s program, a win in the Terry recruitment would go a long way not only for the future roster at a premium position, but in the team rankings as well. The five-star picking Georgia would propel the program to the top spot in the class ranking, fulfilling what many held as an expectation going into this time of year. Georgia currently sits at No. 2 overall, just behind Oregon, as of late Wednesday night.

COMMITTED, YET UNSIGNED

Josh Petty Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



Like Sanders, there is a large group of recruits committed – and seemingly solidly – to top programs that did not put pen to paper on Wednesday, such as Georgia Tech offensive line pledge Josh Petty. In most of these cases there is only minimal chatter of a change of heart but instead more a sign of logistics in the new era of signing financial agreements as opposed to the National Letter or Intent. Other key prospects in this position include Ohio State defensive line commitment Jarquez Carter, who is planning on inking during a Thursday ceremony. There could be additional layers as to the delay for some, however, like Michigan tight end commitment Andre Olesh, Tennessee defensive back pledge Onis Konanbanny and Georgia secondary commitment Jaylan Morgan. This trio, among others, are in communication with at least two programs at this time.

RIVALS250 PROSPECTS NOT EXPECTED TO SIGN

Zahir Mathis



In recent days, key blue-chip recruits have confirmed plans to hold off on signing until the New Year or even the traditional signing period in February. Alabama offensive line commitment Ty Haywood became a late addition to this group, as Michigan works for a potential flip, among others. North Carolina quarterback commitment Bryce Baker, fielding considerable interest while the Tar Heels find a head coach, is also not rushing into a decision. One-time Ohio State commitment and Pennsylvania native Zahir Mathis has also pushed his recruitment into December and beyond. South Carolina native and wide receiver Donovan Murph is another considering multiple programs at the end of the year, enough to slow the final decision. Mathis has programs like Texas and Alabama heavy on his trail while Murph is weighing each in-state power ahead of a January decision during the Under Armour All-America Game.

