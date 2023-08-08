 Skip navigation
Unadilla Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence could clinch Pro Motocross championship
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
5 Running Backs with League-Winning Potential

Unadilla Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence could clinch Pro Motocross championship
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
5 Running Backs with League-Winning Potential

Uphill Climb

On July, 1984, three dozen pioneering women stood on the starting line in France to contest the first-ever Tour de France Féminin, the world’s first Tour de France for women. These courageous women rode versions of the same leg-breaking courses on the same day as the men, climbing some of the highest mountains in Europe, and descending at speeds of over 50 miles per hour to the cheers of fans who weren’t expecting to see women in the Tour de France. Join Jill Yesko, director of the documentary Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Impossible Race, as she speaks to the women who rode the world’s toughest cycling race, as well as some of the most influential women cyclists from the 1980s and today. Through these conversations, this series shines a light on how these amazing women led the way in shaping women’s professional cycling.