2023 World Swimming Championships Results
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race
Italy edges U.S. women’s water polo team at worlds, ends five-peat bid
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
Daniel Murphy
Daniel
Murphy
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Daniel Murphy takes next step in comeback bid, joins Angels on minor league deal
Daniel Murphy is joining the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league contract, the next step in a surprising comeback bid by the three-time All-Star.
Daniel Murphy
LAA
First Baseman
#9
Daniel Murphy picks up three hits in Triple-A
Daniel Murphy
LAA
First Baseman
#9
Angels sign Daniel Murphy to minor league contract
Daniel Murphy
LAA
First Baseman
#9
Daniel Murphy signs with Long Island Ducks
Daniel Murphy
LAA
First Baseman
#9
Daniel Murphy announces retirement from baseball
Daniel Murphy
LAA
First Baseman
#9
Daniel Murphy officially becomes free agent Wed.
