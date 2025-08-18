 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round
Ryder Cup preview? Robert MacIntyre faces fan taunting and an indomitable Scottie Scheffler
The Standard Portland Classic 2025 - Final Round
Akie Iwai wins Portland Classic to join twin sister as LPGA rookie winner this season
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Richard Green wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Rogers Charity Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round
Ryder Cup preview? Robert MacIntyre faces fan taunting and an indomitable Scottie Scheffler
The Standard Portland Classic 2025 - Final Round
Akie Iwai wins Portland Classic to join twin sister as LPGA rookie winner this season
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Richard Green wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Rogers Charity Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW

August 17, 2025 09:05 PM
Watch highlights from the players fighting to make the Tour Championship as they move above and below the FedEx Cup Playoff cutline in the final round of the BMW Championship.
Up Next
golf_marco.jpg
5:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
8:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
4:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
Now Playing
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
6:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
6:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250815.jpg
2:45
Scheffler: It is ‘always fun’ playing with McIlroy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
0:32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
5:17
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
Now Playing
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
1:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
bradley_keegan.jpg
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
nbc_golf_bubble_250810.jpg
08:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
nbc_golf_bubble_250809.jpg
08:10
Bubble watch after FedEx St. Jude Round 3
scottie_mpx.jpg
54
Scheffler on Fleetwood’s tail after moving day
nbc_golf_chasers_250809.jpg
04:57
Scheffler’s putter key to FedEx St. Jude hopes
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
04:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
03:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
spieth.jpg
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_250807.jpg
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
bhatia_1920.png
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
08:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
nbc_pl_update_250817.jpg
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
nbc_pl_muars_250817.jpg
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muarspostgame_250817.jpg
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250817.jpg
04:34
Glasner: Draw v. Chelsea a ‘good start’ to season
nbc_pl_enzointv_250817.jpg
03:06
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
nbc_pl_fanfestlocation_250817.jpg
47
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
nbc_pl_nottvbrent_250817.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250817.jpg
01:18
Calafiori takes advantage off Arsenal corner kick
nbc_pl_richardsintv_250817.jpg
02:04
Richards: Palace blocked outside noise v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_checp_250817.jpg
08:03
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
nbc_pl_bregoalthiago_250817.jpg
02:09
Thiago connects on late penalty kick v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood2nd_250817.jpg
01:39
Wood scores his second goal of the day for Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalndoye_250817.jpg
01:42
Ndoye heads Forest up 2-0 over Brentford
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250817.jpg
01:30
Wood gets Forest on the board v. Brentford
nbc_pl_palmerintv_250817.jpg
01:38
Palmer on how Pedro and Delap fit with Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornstein_250817.jpg
04:47
Ornstein on latest with Arsenal and Man United
nbc_pl_muhope_250817.jpg
03:46
Neville: Fifth would be an achievement for United