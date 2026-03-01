 Skip navigation
St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres
Cardinals extend manager Oliver Marmol through 2028, with a club option for 2029
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
Nico Echavarria wins the Cognizant Classic with a flawless weekend after Shane Lowry melts down late
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Ohio State
Ohio State revives NCAA Tournament hopes with 82-74 victory over No. 8 Purdue

new_mpx.jpg
Villanova, Dillon primed for NCAA tournament run
oly_atw15000_nikkihiltz_260301.jpg
Nikki Hiltz hustles to women’s 1500m title
nbc_wbb_mikaylablakes_260301.jpg
Women’s bracket projects to turn up the heat

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
new_mpx.jpg
Villanova, Dillon primed for NCAA tournament run
oly_atw15000_nikkihiltz_260301.jpg
Nikki Hiltz hustles to women’s 1500m title
nbc_wbb_mikaylablakes_260301.jpg
Women’s bracket projects to turn up the heat

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28

March 1, 2026 04:17 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 28 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

nbc_pl_arsche_260301.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_plupdate_260301.jpg
13:41
PL Update: Arsenal show grit against Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260301.jpg
01:07
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260301.jpg
01:11
Hincapie’s own goal brings Chelsea level
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260301.jpg
01:42
Timber makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Chelsea
nbc_pl_netored_260301.jpg
02:49
Neto sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260301.jpg
49
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United
nbc_pl_mungoal2_260301.jpg
58
Sesko heads Man United 2-1 in front of Palace
Screenshot_2026-03-01_112005.jpg
02:47
Fernandes’ penalty brings Man United level
nbc_pl_crymanu_260301.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Man United v. Crystal Palace MWK 28
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260301.jpg
02:10
Wilson blasts Fulham ahead of Spurs
alexiwobigoal.jpg
01:10
Iwobi’s belter gives Fulham 2-0 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260301.jpg
01:12
Richarlison’s header gives Spurs hope v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fultothl_260301.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Spurs Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_bhagoalone_260301.jpg
01:24
Gomez drills Brighton in front of Forest
nbc_pl_notgoalone_260301.jpg
01:29
Gibbs-White smashes Forest level with Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoaltwo_260301.jpg
01:23
Welbeck strikes Brighton 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_bhanot_260301.jpg
08:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leedsmc_260228.jpg
07:58
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_plupdate_260228.jpg
12:34
PL Update: Man City take care of business
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_260228.jpg
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_260228.jpg
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastleeverton_260228.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal1_260228.jpg
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal2_260228.jpg
01:26
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s second v. Burnley

new_mpx.jpg
01:22
Villanova, Dillon primed for NCAA tournament run
oly_atw15000_nikkihiltz_260301.jpg
06:33
Nikki Hiltz hustles to women’s 1500m title
nbc_wbb_mikaylablakes_260301.jpg
03:16
Women’s bracket projects to turn up the heat
nbc_wbb_draftkings_260301.jpg
01:40
Is there value in betting UConn for title?
oly_atw60_jacioussears_260301.jpg
05:10
Sears storms to indoor women’s 60m national title
oly_atm1500_nathangreen_260301.jpg
05:43
Green bests Hocker, Nuguse for men’s 1500m title
nbc_pl_carrickint_260301.jpg
30
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
nbc_pl_Roseniorint_260301.jpg
04:57
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
nbc_pl_artetaint_260301.jpg
05:01
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_reeseint_260301.jpg
02:51
James reacts to Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal
oly_atm800_cooperlutkenhaus_260301.jpg
04:49
Lutkenhaus wins 800m title at just 17 years old
oly_atw400_rosieeffiong_260301.jpg
06:33
Effiong closes strong, wins women’s 400m
oly_atm400_khalebmcrae_260301.jpg
07:26
McRae leaves no doubt in 400m national title win
oly_atm60_jordananthony_260301.jpg
06:06
Anthony wins indoor 60m national title, Lyles 3rd
oly_atw800_addisonwiley_260301.jpg
04:35
Wiley posts PB to win women’s indoor 800m title
nbc_pl_postgame_260301.jpg
03:58
‘Outstanding’ Arsenal outlast 10-man Chelsea
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260301.jpg
20:47
What riders said after SX Round 8 in Daytona
nbc_golf_jackintv_260228.jpg
02:22
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
Hammaker.jpg
05:58
Hammaker ends Yamaha’s reign on 250 class
TOMAC.jpg
07:19
Tomac earns historic eighth win at Daytona
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260228.jpg
01:08
Roczen: I gave it my best, I was leading a bunch
nbc_smx_lawrenceintv_260228.jpg
43
Lawrence: It was a tough night on a tough track
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260228.jpg
01:47
Tomac: I love the way this track develops
nbc_smx_daytonahl_260228.jpg
28:02
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona
nbc_smx_brownintv_260228.jpg
39
Brown ‘battled’ throughout 250 race at Daytona
nbc_smx_daviesintv_260228.jpg
42
Davies ‘wanted the win’ at Daytona, finished 2nd
nbc_smx_hammakerintv_260228.jpg
01:00
Hammaker on ‘unreal’ win at Daytona in 250
nbc_hoc_pennvnotd_260228.jpg
04:51
HLs: Notre Dame knocks off No. 5 Penn State in OT
nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
13:26
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
04:08
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win