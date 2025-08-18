 Skip navigation
U.S. Walker Cup team solidified for matches at Cypress Point

  
Published August 17, 2025 10:35 PM
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
August 17, 2025 09:50 PM
Watch high school senior Mason Howell receive the 2025 U.S. Amateur gold medal and trophy. Then, the 18-year-old shares how he won the tournament and became the youngest champion since Byeong Hun An (age 17) in 2009.

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Walker Cup team for next month’s match at Cypress Point is complete.

The USGA announced Sunday the remaining five selections to captain Nathan Smith’s 10-man squad – newly minted U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell, Oklahoma’s Jase Summy, Texas’ Tommy Morrison, Notre Dame’s Jacob Modleski and mid-amateur Stewart Hagestad.

World No. 1 Jackson Koivun of Auburn was among the earlier selections, along with Virginia’s Ben James, Ole Miss’ Michael La Sasso, and Oklahoma State teammates Preston Stout and Ethan Fang.

This will be Hagestad’s fifth Walker Cup as he was on winning teams in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Summy was coming off winning the Western Amateur while Modleski was a semifinalist at the Western and a quarterfinalist at Olympic. Morrison solidified his spot by making match play at the Western and U.S. amateurs.

Howell earned an automatic spot with his 7-and-6 win over Jackson Herrington.

Among those left off the team were high-schooler Miles Russell, who also made the quarters this week and would’ve been the youngest Walker Cupper ever at 16 years old, and mid-amateur Evan Beck, the reigning U.S. Mid-Amateur champion.

The 50th Walker Cup, which pits a team of 10 U.S. amateurs against those from Great Britain and Ireland, will take place Sept. 6-7 at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California. The GB&I team will be finalized Monday.