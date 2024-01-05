MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mets bring in Harrison Bader

Trades and signings have been quiet in the first full week of the New Year. There have been a few news tidbits on the remaining free-agents like Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger to go along with some trade rumors for Dylan Cease but we all on the edge of our seats waiting for the next big shoe to drop. However, there were a few interesting moves this week so let’s jump in.

Mets add a defensive wizard to their outfield mix

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets and free-agent outfielder Harrison Bader are in agreement with a one-year, $10.5 million contract. Bader, who debut with the Cardinals in 2017, is known more for his outstanding glove in the outfield than his ability with the bat. The oft-injured outfielder posted a nine outs above average (OAA) according to Baseball Savant, which is the seventh highest total for a qualified center fielder last season. The 29- year-old started the season on the Yankees, after being shockingly traded to New York for Jordan Montgomery during the 2022 season and was claimed off waiver by the Reds, who were contending for a playoff late last summer. Between the two squads, Bader hit .232/.274/.348 with seven homer and 20 stolen bases across 344 plate appearances. Health has been an area of concern for the slick fielding outfielder and he has yet to amass 400 plate appearances in a season. Over the past three seasons, he has missed time with multiple strains (right hamstring, right groin, left oblique) and also a right hairline rib fracture as well as plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Mets, after a huge offseason last winter, is in more of a retooling phase, opting for contracts without many years committed.

The move will likely move Brandon Nimmo to left field while Starling Marte stays in right field. If all are healthy, it will be a huge win for Mets pitchers as they should be able to track down many flies and liners hit into the outfield. However, all three, Bader and Marte especially, have had trouble remaining on the field so the recently acquired Tyrone Taylor and September star DJ Stewart, will likely see a decent amount of playing time this season. While it seems like a lot of committed money to an oft-injured outfielder who has had trouble producing at the plate, Bader received the same contract as Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and plus, there is never a bad one-year contract.

Braves, Chris Sale agree to an extension

The Braves and newly acquired Chris Sale have agreed to a two-year, $38 million contract this week. The left-hander will make $16 million in 2024, $22 million in 2025, and there is an $18 million club option for the 2026 season. It was supposed to be the final season of the extension he signed with the Red Sox after the team won it all in 2018, but the new deal will overwrite that one. In the recent trade with the Red Sox, Boston included $17 million dollars in exchange for Vaughn Grissom, so due to deferments in his original contract, the Braves will be paying $500,000 for his services during the 2024 season. The Braves not only traded for but also signed the oft-injured pitcher with shows how much confidence they have in him as they could have walked away after this season. That being said, the Braves could be losing Max Fried and Charlie Morton after this season, as both are set to become free agents after this year. For more fantasy analysis, check out the previous Hot Stove Lowdown written by Jorge Montanez. He broke down each side of the trade and sprinkled in some fantasy baseball nuggets.

MLB Quick Hits: The Phillies reported top offseason priority is signing Zack Wheeler to a contract extension… Red Sox claimed RHP Max Castillo off waivers from the Royals… Reds designated C Austin Wynns for assignment… Reds signed RHP Frankie Montas to a one-year, $14 million contract with a $20 million mutual option for 2025… Cubs hired Ryan Flaherty as bench coach… Cubs signed RHP Colten Brewer to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… Tigers signed C Christian Molfetta to a minor league contract… Diamondbacks signed C Tucker Barnhart to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… The Blue Jays reportedly will add just one more position player and it will likely be an outfielder or DH…Brewers acquired LHP Bryan Hudson from the Dodgers for LHP Justin Chambers and a player to be named later or cash considerations… Ronny Mauricio will be out 6-8 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee… Red Sox signed RHP Lucas Giolito to a one-year, $18 million contract with a $19 million player option for 2025… Reds signed LHP Justin Bruihl to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… Padres signed RHP Woo Suk Go to a two-year, $4.5 million contract with a $3 million mutual option for 2026… Dominican Republic prosecutors accused Wander Franco of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering following allegations that he had a relationship with a minor… Diamondbacks signed LHP Logan Allen to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… Diamondbacks signed INF Kevin Newman to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… Denyi Reyes signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization…The Mets have reportedly have told team they are open to trading catcher Omar Narváez… White Sox have signed OF Brett Phillips to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… Padres signed C Kevin Plawecki to a minor league deal… Cardinals UTL Tommy Edman had offseason wrist surgery, and the team is hopeful he’ll be ready for the start of spring training… Astros claimed RHP Declan Cronin off waivers from the White Sox… Yankees signed RHP Cody Poteet to a major league contract… Free agent LHP Shota Imanaga is likely to command a dal of at least $100 million… Guardians RHP Shane Bieber is becoming less likely to be traded… Reds OF Bubba Thompson was claimed on waivers by the Yankees… Twins claimed RHP Ryan Jeffers of waivers from the Marlins… Astros designated RHP Joel Kuhnel for assignment… Tigers re-signed LHP Andrew Vasquez to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training… White Sox sent C Carlos Pérez outright to Triple-A Charlotte…Reds sent C Austin Wynns outright to Triple-A Louisville… White Sox signed RHP Chad Kuhl to a minor league contract… Pirates signed LHP Michael Plassmeyer to a minor league contract… Padres signed OF Óscar Mercado to a minor league contract… Padres re-signed LHP Daniel Camarena to a minor league contract… Brewers signed C David García to a minor league contract… Giants signed 1B Chris Gittens to a minor league contract… Padres signed OF Bryce Johnson to a minor league contract… Orioles signed RHP Dominic Freeberger to a minor league contract… Reds re-signed RHP Alan Busenitz to a minor league contract… Rays signed RHP Burch Smith to a minor league contact…The Yankees and Orioles have expressed “sincere” interest in trading for Dylan Cease and the Dodgers, Cardinals, and Red Sox are possibly in the mix as well.