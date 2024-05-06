Watch Now
Eriksen praises fans for support v. Palace
Christian Eriksen shares his appreciation for Manchester United's travelling fans fir their support despite his side's 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Eze: Palace ‘not surprised’ with win v. Man United
Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise speak to the media following Crystal Palace's dominant 4-0 win over Manchester United at Selhurst Park.
‘Incredible’ Crystal Palace dominate Man United
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham react to Crystal Palace's 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 36.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 36
Relive Crystal Palace's 4-0 pummeling of Manchester United, thanks in part to Michael Olise's man of the match performance for the Eagles where his brace helped down the Red Devils at Selhurst Park.
Olise’s belter puts Palace 4-0 up v. Man United
Michael Olise is left on his own at the edge the box as he lines up for a beautiful strike past Andre Onana to make it 4-0 for Crystal Palace over Manchester United at Selhurst Park.
Mitchell makes it 3-0 for Palace v. Man United
Things go from bad to worse for Erik ten Hag's side as Tyrick Mitchell taps in Crystal Palace's third against Manchester United at Selhurst Park.
Mateta blasts Palace 2-0 ahead of Man United
Jean-Philippe Mateta takes it himself and unleashes a vicious strike from an awkward angle past Andre Onana to double Crystal Palace's advantage over the Red Devils at Selhurst Park.
Olise’s dazzling run gives Palace lead v. Man Utd
Michael Olise dances through Manchester United's defense and slots home Crystal Palace's opener in the first half at Selhurst Park.
Report: West Ham to replace Moyes with Lopetegui
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to report the latest on West Ham's managerial search as David Moyes is set to leave the club at the end of the season by mutual agreement.
Will Olise make a move from Palace this summer?
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to detail the latest news regarding Crystal Palace's transfer window plans this summer under new manager Oliver Glasner.
Ten Hag’s future is ‘complicated’ at Man United
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss Erik ten Hag's uncertain future at Manchester United as the club heads into its first summer under INEOS' leadership.
PL Update: Liverpool rebound against Tottenham
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Matchweek 36 Sunday in the Premier League, including Brighton's tussle with Aston Villa and Liverpool returning to form v. Tottenham.