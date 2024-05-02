 Skip navigation
May Top 300 Overall

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:32 AM

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Top 300 Overall rankings

MayOverallTeamApril
1Ronald Acuna Jr.Braves1
2Bobby Witt Jr.Royals4
3Shohei OhtaniDodgers6
4Mookie BettsDodgers15
5Julio RodriguezMariners3
6Elly De La CruzReds20
7Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres7
8Kyle TuckerAstros9
9Gunnar HendersonOrioles34
10Freddie FreemanDodgers10
11Juan SotoYankees13
12Aaron JudgeYankees8
13Yordan AlvarezAstros12
14George KirbyMariners17
15Austin RileyBraves11
16Matt OlsonBraves14
17Adolis GarciaRangers40
18Trea TurnerPhillies16
19CJ AbramsNationals33
20Tarik SkubalTigers22
21Bryce HarperPhillies21
22Corey SeagerRangers24
23Jose RamirezGuardians25
24Zack WheelerPhillies27
25Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays18
26Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks2
27Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers23
28Rafael DeversRed Sox30
29Jose AltuveAstros38
30Marcus SemienRangers41
31Corbin BurnesOrioles32
32Michael Harris IIBraves29
33Pete AlonsoMets35
34Logan GilbertMariners28
35Bo BichetteBlue Jays19
36Tyler GlasnowDodgers43
37Ozzie AlbiesBraves42
38Josh NaylorGuardians72
39Pablo LopezTwins36
40Spencer SteerReds97
41Christopher MorelCubs45
42Manny MachadoPadres48
43Maikel GarciaRoyals60
44Jarren DuranRed Sox63
45Joe RyanTwins49
46Marcell OzunaBraves111
47Luis Robert Jr.White Sox31
48Oneil CruzPirates37
49Adley RutschmanOrioles76
50Francisco LindorMets67
51Ketel MarteDiamondbacks91
52William ContrerasBrewers134
53Randy ArozarenaRays58
54Bryan ReynoldsPirates85
55Max FriedBraves46
56Jazz Chisholm Jr.Marlins55
57Edwin DiazMets57
58Tyler O’NeillRed Sox103
59Kevin GausmanBlue Jays44
60Luis CastilloMariners62
61Emmanuel ClaseGuardians65
62Riley GreeneTigers115
63Cody BellingerCubs64
64Camilo DovalGiants70
65Wyatt LangfordRangers92
66Freddy PeraltaBrewers79
67Dylan CeasePadres66
68Christian WalkerDiamondbacks106
69Jhoan DuranTwins87
70Teoscar HernandezDodgers110
71Cole RagansRoyals69
72Nico HoernerCubs77
73Gleyber TorresYankees84
74Kyle SchwarberPhillies88
75Shota ImanagaCubs130
76Josh HaderAstros75
77George SpringerBlue Jays96
78Steven KwanGuardians129
79Xander BogaertsPadres94
80Evan PhillipsDodgers81
81Alec BohmPhillies161
82Royce LewisTwins51
83Christian YelichBrewers128
84Raisel IglesiasBraves82
85Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks139
86Logan WebbGiants54
87Cedric MullinsOrioles182
88Clay HolmesYankees98
89Seiya SuzukiCubs68
90Vinnie PasquantinoRoyals101
91Zac GallenDiamondbacks56
92Josh LoweRays114
93David BednarPirates90
94Christian Encarnacion-StrandReds108
95Nolan JonesRockies26
96Framber ValdezAstros47
97Anthony VolpeYankees133
98Will SmithDodgers135
99Ryan HelsleyCardinals117
100Aaron NolaPhillies50
101Taylor WardAngels187
102Paul GoldschmidtCardinals83
103Mason MillerAthletics160
104Tanner BibeeGuardians53
105Eloy JimenezWhite Sox89
106Jordan RomanoBlue Jays121
107Ian HappCubs109
108Daulton VarshoBlue Jays138
109Justin VerlanderAstros100
110Salvador PerezRoyals198
111Zach EflinRays74
112Evan CarterRangers127
113Andres MunozMariners107
114Ezequiel TovarRockies162
115Starling MarteMets207
116Bailey OberTwins71
117Jordan WestburgOrioles302
118Kenley JansenRed Sox125
119Nick CastellanosPhillies119
120Jo AdellAngels410
121Chris SaleBraves116
122Andres GimenezGuardians152
123Brandon NimmoMets174
124Robert SuarezPadres157
125Dansby SwansonCubs165
126Hunter GreeneReds105
127Isaac ParedesRays167
128Anthony SantanderOrioles154
129Alexis DiazReds112
130Sonny GrayCardinals204
131Alex BregmanAstros140
132Ke’Bryan HayesPirates131
133Colton CowserOrioles580
134Ryan MountcastleOrioles173
135Craig KimbrelOrioles122
136J.T. RealmutoPhillies163
137Gerrit ColeYankees102
138Jeremy PenaAstros170
139Jonathan IndiaReds171
140Justin SteeleCubs93
141Bryson StottPhillies144
142Rhys HoskinsBrewers180
143Jason FoleyTigers224
144Spencer TorkelsonTigers123
145Walker BuehlerDodgers126
146Ryan McMahonRockies191
147Willy AdamesBrewers179
148Bryce MillerMariners137
149Jeimer CandelarioReds124
150Carlos CorreaTwins185
151Justin TurnerBlue Jays194
152Brandon MarshPhillies253
153Adbert AlzolayCubs104
154Bobby MillerDodgers39
155Yandy DiazRays146
156TJ FriedlReds250
157Ha-Seong KimPadres192
158Kyle BradishOrioles153
159Brendan DonovanCardinals188
160Josh JungRangers73
161Lane ThomasNationals118
162James McArthurRoyals375
163Luis ArraezMarlins159
164Nick LodoloReds195
165Grayson RodriguezOrioles61
166Willson ContrerasCardinals264
167Reid DetmersAngels210
168Jung Hoo LeeGiants228
169Nolan ArenadoCardinals150
170Paul SewaldDiamondbacks141
171Jake CronenworthPadres372
172Ryan PepiotRays196
173Zach NetoAngels177
174Nathaniel LoweRangers231
175Jake BurgerMarlins155
176Nathan EovaldiRangers178
177J.D. MartinezMets240
178Pete FairbanksRays136
179Blake SnellGiants147
180Michael KingPadres120
181Jordan BeckRockiesNR
182Carlos EstevezAngels225
183Yainer DiazAstros215
184Max MuncyDodgers245
185Kodai SengaMets166
186Jared JonesPirates487
187Jackson ChourioBrewers149
188Kevin GinkelDiamondbacks216
189Carlos RodonYankees156
190Lars NootbaarCardinals278
191Alex VerdugoYankees246
192Luis Garcia Jr.Nationals309
193Chris BassittBlue Jays148
194Edouard JulienTwins247
195Logan O’HoppeAngels237
196Leody TaverasRangers201
197Devin WilliamsBrewers218
198Brenton DoyleRockies266
199Joe MusgrovePadres86
200Anthony RizzoYankees217
201Giancarlo StantonYankees260
202Jose BerriosBlue Jays181
203Mike TroutAngels52
204James OutmanDodgers221
205Kirby YatesRangersNR
206Kerry CarpenterTigers258
207Aaron CivaleRays168
208Joey LoperfidoAstrosNR
209Esteury RuizAthletics242
210Tanner ScottMarlins145
211Jack FlahertyTigers330
212Luis SeverinoMets208
213Jordan WalkerCardinals80
214David RobertsonRangers169
215Tyler BlackBrewers538
216Brice TurangBrewers366
217Jose AlvaradoPhillies175
218Mitch KellerPirates113
219Jorge SolerGiants229
220Michael KopechWhite Sox364
221Matt ChapmanGiants265
222Trevor LarnachTwinsNR
223Jordan MontgomeryDiamondbacks184
224Ryan O’HearnOrioles421
225Tommy EdmanCardinals249
226Jason AdamRays301
227Vaughn GrissomRed Sox251
228Amed RosarioRays362
229Jesus LuzardoMarlins59
230Max ScherzerRangers239
231Nolan GormanCardinals259
232Zack GelofAthletics197
233Michael BuschCubs305
234Trevor MegillBrewers211
235Wilyer AbreuRed Sox427
236Gabriel MorenoDiamondbacks255
237Ranger SuarezPhillies273
238Yu DarvishPadres132
239Nestor CortesYankees212
240Bryan De La CruzMarlins321
241Kyle FinneganNationals236
242Chas McCormickAstros151
243MacKenzie GoreNationals331
244Masyn WinnCardinals299
245Cristopher SanchezPhillies206
246Nick SenzelNationals377
247Tanner HouckRed Sox352
248Garrett MitchellBrewers277
249Josh BellMarlins241
250Joel PayampsBrewers230
251Yusei KikuchiBlue Jays254
252Paul SkenesPirates462
253Byron BuxtonTwins143
254Cristian JavierAstros232
255Jose SiriRays262
256Brendan RodgersRockies193
257Sean ManaeaMets190
258A.J. PukMarlins214
259Edward CabreraMarlins400
260Jorge PolancoMariners270
261Jack SuwinskiPirates274
262Hunter HarveyNationals334
263Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks213
264Masataka YoshidaRed Sox142
265Taj BradleyRays326
266Kris BryantRockies183
267Brandon LoweRays275
268John MeansOrioles189
269Alex KirilloffTwins323
270Shane BazRays220
271Andrew VaughnWhite Sox172
272Jose CaballeroRays354
273Erick FeddeWhite Sox574
274Orion KerkeringPhillies312
275Luis RengifoAngels318
276Ronel BlancoAstros496
277Ty FranceMariners300
278Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox227
279Braxton GarrettMarlins222
280Jackson MerrillPadres418
281Justin LawrenceRockies219
282Reynaldo LopezBraves252
283Mitch GarverMariners267
284Noelvi MarteReds316
285Kutter CrawfordRed Sox298
286Marcus StromanYankees223
287Matt McLainReds304
288Griffin JaxTwins164
289Joc PedersonDiamondbacks317
290Zack LittellRays315
291Bryan WooMariners285
292Andy PagesDodgersNR
293Parker MeadowsTigers200
294Jarred KelenicBraves280
295Charlie MortonBraves234
296Max KeplerTwins284
297Cal RaleighMariners289
298Kenta MaedaTigers226
299Yennier CanoOrioles356
300Tyler FreemanGuardians342