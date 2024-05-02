May Top 300 Overall

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Top 300 Overall rankings
|May
|Overall
|Team
|April
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|1
|2
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|4
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|6
|4
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|15
|5
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|3
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|20
|7
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|7
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|9
|9
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|34
|10
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|10
|11
|Juan Soto
|Yankees
|13
|12
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|8
|13
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|12
|14
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|17
|15
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|11
|16
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|14
|17
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|40
|18
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|16
|19
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|33
|20
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|22
|21
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|21
|22
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|24
|23
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|25
|24
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|27
|25
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|18
|26
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|2
|27
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|23
|28
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|30
|29
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|38
|30
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|41
|31
|Corbin Burnes
|Orioles
|32
|32
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|29
|33
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|35
|34
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|28
|35
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|19
|36
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|43
|37
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|42
|38
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|72
|39
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|36
|40
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|97
|41
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|45
|42
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|48
|43
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|60
|44
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|63
|45
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|49
|46
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|111
|47
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|31
|48
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|37
|49
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|76
|50
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|67
|51
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|91
|52
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|134
|53
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|58
|54
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|85
|55
|Max Fried
|Braves
|46
|56
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|55
|57
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|57
|58
|Tyler O’Neill
|Red Sox
|103
|59
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|44
|60
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|62
|61
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|65
|62
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|115
|63
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|64
|64
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|70
|65
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|92
|66
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|79
|67
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|66
|68
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|106
|69
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|87
|70
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|110
|71
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|69
|72
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|77
|73
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|84
|74
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|88
|75
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|130
|76
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|75
|77
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|96
|78
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|129
|79
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|94
|80
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|81
|81
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|161
|82
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|51
|83
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|128
|84
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|82
|85
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|139
|86
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|54
|87
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|182
|88
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|98
|89
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|68
|90
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|101
|91
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|56
|92
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|114
|93
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|90
|94
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|108
|95
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|26
|96
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|47
|97
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|133
|98
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|135
|99
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|117
|100
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|50
|101
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|187
|102
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|83
|103
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|160
|104
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|53
|105
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|89
|106
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|121
|107
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|109
|108
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|138
|109
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|100
|110
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|198
|111
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|74
|112
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|127
|113
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|107
|114
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|162
|115
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|207
|116
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|71
|117
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|302
|118
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|125
|119
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|119
|120
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|410
|121
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|116
|122
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|152
|123
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|174
|124
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|157
|125
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|165
|126
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|105
|127
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|167
|128
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|154
|129
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|112
|130
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|204
|131
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|140
|132
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|131
|133
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|580
|134
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|173
|135
|Craig Kimbrel
|Orioles
|122
|136
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|163
|137
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|102
|138
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|170
|139
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|171
|140
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|93
|141
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|144
|142
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers
|180
|143
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|224
|144
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|123
|145
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|126
|146
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|191
|147
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|179
|148
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|137
|149
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|124
|150
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|185
|151
|Justin Turner
|Blue Jays
|194
|152
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|253
|153
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|104
|154
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|39
|155
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|146
|156
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|250
|157
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|192
|158
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|153
|159
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|188
|160
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|73
|161
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|118
|162
|James McArthur
|Royals
|375
|163
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|159
|164
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|195
|165
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|61
|166
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|264
|167
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|210
|168
|Jung Hoo Lee
|Giants
|228
|169
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|150
|170
|Paul Sewald
|Diamondbacks
|141
|171
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|372
|172
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|196
|173
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|177
|174
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|231
|175
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|155
|176
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|178
|177
|J.D. Martinez
|Mets
|240
|178
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|136
|179
|Blake Snell
|Giants
|147
|180
|Michael King
|Padres
|120
|181
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|NR
|182
|Carlos Estevez
|Angels
|225
|183
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|215
|184
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|245
|185
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|166
|186
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|487
|187
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|149
|188
|Kevin Ginkel
|Diamondbacks
|216
|189
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|156
|190
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|278
|191
|Alex Verdugo
|Yankees
|246
|192
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|309
|193
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|148
|194
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|247
|195
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|237
|196
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|201
|197
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|218
|198
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|266
|199
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|86
|200
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|217
|201
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|260
|202
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|181
|203
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|52
|204
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|221
|205
|Kirby Yates
|Rangers
|NR
|206
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|258
|207
|Aaron Civale
|Rays
|168
|208
|Joey Loperfido
|Astros
|NR
|209
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|242
|210
|Tanner Scott
|Marlins
|145
|211
|Jack Flaherty
|Tigers
|330
|212
|Luis Severino
|Mets
|208
|213
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|80
|214
|David Robertson
|Rangers
|169
|215
|Tyler Black
|Brewers
|538
|216
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|366
|217
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|175
|218
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|113
|219
|Jorge Soler
|Giants
|229
|220
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|364
|221
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|265
|222
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|NR
|223
|Jordan Montgomery
|Diamondbacks
|184
|224
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|421
|225
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|249
|226
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|301
|227
|Vaughn Grissom
|Red Sox
|251
|228
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|362
|229
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|59
|230
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|239
|231
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|259
|232
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|197
|233
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|305
|234
|Trevor Megill
|Brewers
|211
|235
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|427
|236
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|255
|237
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|273
|238
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|132
|239
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|212
|240
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|321
|241
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|236
|242
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|151
|243
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|331
|244
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|299
|245
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|206
|246
|Nick Senzel
|Nationals
|377
|247
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|352
|248
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|277
|249
|Josh Bell
|Marlins
|241
|250
|Joel Payamps
|Brewers
|230
|251
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|254
|252
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|462
|253
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|143
|254
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|232
|255
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|262
|256
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|193
|257
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|190
|258
|A.J. Puk
|Marlins
|214
|259
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|400
|260
|Jorge Polanco
|Mariners
|270
|261
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|274
|262
|Hunter Harvey
|Nationals
|334
|263
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|213
|264
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|142
|265
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|326
|266
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|183
|267
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|275
|268
|John Means
|Orioles
|189
|269
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|323
|270
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|220
|271
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|172
|272
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|354
|273
|Erick Fedde
|White Sox
|574
|274
|Orion Kerkering
|Phillies
|312
|275
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|318
|276
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|496
|277
|Ty France
|Mariners
|300
|278
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|227
|279
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|222
|280
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|418
|281
|Justin Lawrence
|Rockies
|219
|282
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|252
|283
|Mitch Garver
|Mariners
|267
|284
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|316
|285
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|298
|286
|Marcus Stroman
|Yankees
|223
|287
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|304
|288
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|164
|289
|Joc Pederson
|Diamondbacks
|317
|290
|Zack Littell
|Rays
|315
|291
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|285
|292
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|NR
|293
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|200
|294
|Jarred Kelenic
|Braves
|280
|295
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|234
|296
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|284
|297
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|289
|298
|Kenta Maeda
|Tigers
|226
|299
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|356
|300
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|342