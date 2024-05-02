May Starter Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Starting pitcher Rankings
|May
|Starting pitchers
|Team
|April
|1
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|2
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|3
|3
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|5
|4
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|4
|5
|Corbin Burnes
|Orioles
|7
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|6
|7
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|10
|8
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|8
|9
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|14
|10
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|11
|11
|Max Fried
|Braves
|12
|12
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|21
|13
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|26
|14
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|22
|15
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|23
|16
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|37
|17
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|17
|18
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|18
|19
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|13
|20
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|15
|21
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|16
|22
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|30
|23
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|25
|24
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|24
|25
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|34
|26
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|32
|27
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|58
|28
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|31
|29
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|28
|30
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|36
|31
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|39
|32
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|9
|33
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|42
|34
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|54
|35
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|20
|36
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|61
|37
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|55
|38
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|48
|39
|Blake Snell
|Giants
|40
|40
|Michael King
|Padres
|35
|41
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|45
|42
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|136
|43
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|43
|44
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|41
|45
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|46
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|49
|47
|Aaron Civale
|Rays
|46
|48
|Jack Flaherty
|Tigers
|96
|49
|Luis Severino
|Mets
|60
|50
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|33
|51
|Jordan Montgomery
|Diamondbacks
|50
|52
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|19
|53
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|73
|54
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|55
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|38
|56
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|62
|57
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|97
|58
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|59
|59
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|103
|60
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|76
|61
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|132
|62
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|69
|63
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|53
|64
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|115
|65
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|63
|66
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|92
|67
|John Means
|Orioles
|52
|68
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|65
|69
|Erick Fedde
|White Sox
|158
|70
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|139
|71
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|66
|72
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|75
|73
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|87
|74
|Marcus Stroman
|Yankees
|67
|75
|Zack Littell
|Rays
|90
|76
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|83
|77
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|70
|78
|Kenta Maeda
|Tigers
|68
|79
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|95
|80
|Jose Soriano
|Angels
|60 RP
|81
|Keaton Winn
|Giants
|150
|82
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|84
|83
|James Paxton
|Dodgers
|74
|84
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|119
|85
|Alex Cobb
|Giants
|78
|86
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|79
|87
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|44
|88
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|86
|89
|Garrett Crochet
|White Sox
|189
|90
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Diamondbacks
|85
|91
|Jordan Hicks
|Giants
|116
|92
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|57
|93
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|82
|94
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|72
|95
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|133
|96
|Javier Assad
|Cubs
|143
|97
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|98
|98
|Casey Mize
|Tigers
|111
|99
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|80
|100
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|88
|101
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|107
|102
|Nick Pivetta
|Red Sox
|121
|103
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|51
|104
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|104
|105
|Lance Lynn
|Cardinals
|89
|106
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|100
|107
|Jose Butto
|Mets
|157
|108
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|147
|109
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|180
|110
|Tyler Wells
|Orioles
|56
|111
|Garrett Whitlock
|Red Sox
|93
|112
|Christian Scott
|Mets
|176
|113
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|126
|114
|Matt Manning
|Tigers
|101
|115
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|77
|116
|Ross Stripling
|Athletics
|105
|117
|Chris Paddack
|Twins
|71
|118
|Cody Bradford
|Rangers
|91
|119
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|125
|120
|DL Hall
|Brewers
|94
|121
|Trevor Rogers
|Marlins
|161
|122
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|110
|123
|Graham Ashcraft
|Reds
|109
|124
|Albert Suarez
|Orioles
|NR
|125
|Emerson Hancock
|Mariners
|212
|126
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|Twins
|391
|127
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|131
|128
|Jordan Wicks
|Cubs
|137
|129
|Jakob Junis
|Brewers
|112
|130
|Ryan Weathers
|Marlins
|162
|131
|Max Meyer
|Marlins
|129
|132
|Patrick Sandoval
|Angels
|135
|133
|Cole Irvin
|Orioles
|113
|134
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Dodgers
|124
|135
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|142
|136
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|165
|137
|Chase Silseth
|Angels
|108
|138
|Nick Martinez
|Reds
|114
|139
|Ben Lively
|Guardians
|221
|140
|Frankie Montas
|Reds
|128
|141
|Joe Ross
|Brewers
|146
|142
|Michael Wacha
|Royals
|153
|143
|Spencer Turnbull
|Phillies
|200
|144
|Landon Knack
|Dodgers
|261
|145
|Mike Clevinger
|White Sox
|138
|146
|Quinn Priester
|Pirates
|313
|147
|David Peterson
|Mets
|154
|148
|Trevor Bauer
|122
|149
|Robert Gasser
|Brewers
|167
|150
|Paul Blackburn
|Athletics
|174
|151
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|134
|152
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dodgers
|102
|153
|Jake Irvin
|Nationals
|214
|154
|Cade Horton
|Cubs
|223
|155
|Louie Varland
|Twins
|99
|156
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|118
|157
|JP Sears
|Athletics
|127
|158
|Spencer Arrighetti
|Astros
|233
|159
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|163
|160
|Steven Matz
|Cardinals
|120
|161
|Jack Leiter
|Rangers
|324
|162
|Slade Cecconi
|Diamondbacks
|241
|163
|Joe Boyle
|Athletics
|140
|164
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|117
|165
|Jose Urquidy
|Astros
|106
|166
|Bailey Falter
|Pirates
|173
|167
|Yariel Rodriguez
|Blue Jays
|169
|168
|Jose Quintana
|Mets
|171
|169
|Cade Povich
|Orioles
|276
|170
|Ryne Nelson
|Diamondbacks
|182
|171
|Clayton Beeter
|Yankees
|194
|172
|Domingo German
|Pirates
|123
|173
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels
|181
|174
|Kyle Gibson
|Cardinals
|149
|175
|Ricky Tiedemann
|Blue Jays
|130
Dropping off: Spencer Strider (No. 1), Shane Bieber (No. 29), Eury Pérez (No. 47), Bowden Francis (No. 141), Sawyer Gipson-Long (No. 144), Michael Soroka (No. 145), Zack Thompson (No. 148)
- I’m still pretty low on the Red Sox pitchers. Yeah, Andrew Bailey is obviously a great pitching coach, but that’s just such a tough ballpark and defensive situation. The Red Sox have also thus far been in a pretty easy portion of what is quite likely the league’s most difficult schedule. Tanner Houck has definitely taken a big step forward and Kutter Crawford was already quite good, but I still think it’s going to be pretty difficult for them to remain difference makers in mixed leagues.
- Paul Skenes has gotten up over 70 pitches in his last two Triple-A starts and made it through six scoreless innings on Tuesday. It doesn’t sound like he’s made his final start for Indianapolis, but the move to Pittsburgh can’t be far away.
- In spite of his delayed debut, John Means was one of my favorite end-game picks this spring, and I should be excited now that he’s rejoining the Orioles rotation this weekend. However, his velocity still isn’t all of the way back after Tommy John. Maybe he’ll get stronger with time, but I’m not as optimistic about him as I was. At least he is in the great situation in Baltimore, especially since he’s a flyball left-hander pitching in Camden Yards half of the time.
- Jordan Wicks is someone I was planning on moving way up before he went on the IL with a forearm strain. That’s typically a very scary diagnosis, but it sounds like it might be a pretty minor one. If so, he seems like a mixed-league guy to me. His velocity is up a bit, and he had a 28/9 K/BB ratio in 23 innings before going down.