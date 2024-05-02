May Starter Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher Rankings

May Starting pitchers Team April 1 George Kirby Mariners 2 2 Tarik Skubal Tigers 3 3 Zack Wheeler Phillies 5 4 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 4 5 Corbin Burnes Orioles 7 6 Logan Gilbert Mariners 6 7 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers 10 8 Pablo Lopez Twins 8 9 Joe Ryan Twins 14 10 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 11 11 Max Fried Braves 12 12 Luis Castillo Mariners 21 13 Freddy Peralta Brewers 26 14 Dylan Cease Padres 22 15 Cole Ragans Royals 23 16 Shota Imanaga Cubs 37 17 Logan Webb Giants 17 18 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 18 19 Framber Valdez Astros 13 20 Aaron Nola Phillies 15 21 Tanner Bibee Guardians 16 22 Justin Verlander Astros 30 23 Zach Eflin Rays 25 24 Bailey Ober Twins 24 25 Chris Sale Braves 34 26 Hunter Greene Reds 32 27 Sonny Gray Cardinals 58 28 Gerrit Cole Yankees 31 29 Justin Steele Cubs 28 30 Walker Buehler Dodgers 36 31 Bryce Miller Mariners 39 32 Bobby Miller Dodgers 9 33 Kyle Bradish Orioles 42 34 Nick Lodolo Reds 54 35 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 20 36 Reid Detmers Angels 61 37 Ryan Pepiot Rays 55 38 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers 48 39 Blake Snell Giants 40 40 Michael King Padres 35 41 Kodai Senga Mets 45 42 Jared Jones Pirates 136 43 Carlos Rodon Yankees 43 44 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 41 45 Joe Musgrove Padres 27 46 Jose Berrios Blue Jays 49 47 Aaron Civale Rays 46 48 Jack Flaherty Tigers 96 49 Luis Severino Mets 60 50 Mitch Keller Pirates 33 51 Jordan Montgomery Diamondbacks 50 52 Jesus Luzardo Marlins 19 53 Max Scherzer Rangers 73 54 Ranger Suarez Phillies 81 55 Yu Darvish Padres 38 56 Nestor Cortes Yankees 62 57 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 97 58 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 59 59 Tanner Houck Red Sox 103 60 Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays 76 61 Paul Skenes Pirates 132 62 Cristian Javier Astros 69 63 Sean Manaea Mets 53 64 Edward Cabrera Marlins 115 65 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 63 66 Taj Bradley Rays 92 67 John Means Orioles 52 68 Shane Baz Rays 65 69 Erick Fedde White Sox 158 70 Ronel Blanco Astros 139 71 Braxton Garrett Marlins 66 72 Reynaldo Lopez Braves 75 73 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 87 74 Marcus Stroman Yankees 67 75 Zack Littell Rays 90 76 Bryan Woo Mariners 83 77 Charlie Morton Braves 70 78 Kenta Maeda Tigers 68 79 Clarke Schmidt Yankees 95 80 Jose Soriano Angels 60 RP 81 Keaton Winn Giants 150 82 Reese Olson Tigers 84 83 James Paxton Dodgers 74 84 Brady Singer Royals 119 85 Alex Cobb Giants 78 86 Andrew Abbott Reds 79 87 Hunter Brown Astros 44 88 Dane Dunning Rangers 86 89 Garrett Crochet White Sox 189 90 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks 85 91 Jordan Hicks Giants 116 92 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks 57 93 Brayan Bello Red Sox 82 94 Triston McKenzie Guardians 72 95 Luis Gil Yankees 133 96 Javier Assad Cubs 143 97 Jon Gray Rangers 98 98 Casey Mize Tigers 111 99 Dean Kremer Orioles 80 100 Logan Allen Guardians 88 101 Jameson Taillon Cubs 107 102 Nick Pivetta Red Sox 121 103 Gavin Williams Guardians 51 104 Kyle Harrison Giants 104 105 Lance Lynn Cardinals 89 106 Gavin Stone Dodgers 100 107 Jose Butto Mets 157 108 Hayden Wesneski Cubs 147 109 Ben Brown Cubs 180 110 Tyler Wells Orioles 56 111 Garrett Whitlock Red Sox 93 112 Christian Scott Mets 176 113 Jacob deGrom Rangers 126 114 Matt Manning Tigers 101 115 Griffin Canning Angels 77 116 Ross Stripling Athletics 105 117 Chris Paddack Twins 71 118 Cody Bradford Rangers 91 119 Seth Lugo Royals 125 120 DL Hall Brewers 94 121 Trevor Rogers Marlins 161 122 AJ Smith-Shawver Braves 110 123 Graham Ashcraft Reds 109 124 Albert Suarez Orioles NR 125 Emerson Hancock Mariners 212 126 Simeon Woods Richardson Twins 391 127 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 131 128 Jordan Wicks Cubs 137 129 Jakob Junis Brewers 112 130 Ryan Weathers Marlins 162 131 Max Meyer Marlins 129 132 Patrick Sandoval Angels 135 133 Cole Irvin Orioles 113 134 Ryan Yarbrough Dodgers 124 135 Jeffrey Springs Rays 142 136 Bryce Elder Braves 165 137 Chase Silseth Angels 108 138 Nick Martinez Reds 114 139 Ben Lively Guardians 221 140 Frankie Montas Reds 128 141 Joe Ross Brewers 146 142 Michael Wacha Royals 153 143 Spencer Turnbull Phillies 200 144 Landon Knack Dodgers 261 145 Mike Clevinger White Sox 138 146 Quinn Priester Pirates 313 147 David Peterson Mets 154 148 Trevor Bauer 122 149 Robert Gasser Brewers 167 150 Paul Blackburn Athletics 174 151 Miles Mikolas Cardinals 134 152 Emmet Sheehan Dodgers 102 153 Jake Irvin Nationals 214 154 Cade Horton Cubs 223 155 Louie Varland Twins 99 156 Andrew Heaney Rangers 118 157 JP Sears Athletics 127 158 Spencer Arrighetti Astros 233 159 Drew Rasmussen Rays 163 160 Steven Matz Cardinals 120 161 Jack Leiter Rangers 324 162 Slade Cecconi Diamondbacks 241 163 Joe Boyle Athletics 140 164 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 117 165 Jose Urquidy Astros 106 166 Bailey Falter Pirates 173 167 Yariel Rodriguez Blue Jays 169 168 Jose Quintana Mets 171 169 Cade Povich Orioles 276 170 Ryne Nelson Diamondbacks 182 171 Clayton Beeter Yankees 194 172 Domingo German Pirates 123 173 Tyler Anderson Angels 181 174 Kyle Gibson Cardinals 149 175 Ricky Tiedemann Blue Jays 130

Dropping off: Spencer Strider (No. 1), Shane Bieber (No. 29), Eury Pérez (No. 47), Bowden Francis (No. 141), Sawyer Gipson-Long (No. 144), Michael Soroka (No. 145), Zack Thompson (No. 148)

I’m still pretty low on the Red Sox pitchers. Yeah, Andrew Bailey is obviously a great pitching coach, but that’s just such a tough ballpark and defensive situation. The Red Sox have also thus far been in a pretty easy portion of what is quite likely the league’s most difficult schedule. Tanner Houck has definitely taken a big step forward and Kutter Crawford was already quite good, but I still think it’s going to be pretty difficult for them to remain difference makers in mixed leagues.

Paul Skenes has gotten up over 70 pitches in his last two Triple-A starts and made it through six scoreless innings on Tuesday. It doesn’t sound like he’s made his final start for Indianapolis, but the move to Pittsburgh can’t be far away.

In spite of his delayed debut, John Means was one of my favorite end-game picks this spring, and I should be excited now that he’s rejoining the Orioles rotation this weekend. However, his velocity still isn’t all of the way back after Tommy John. Maybe he’ll get stronger with time, but I’m not as optimistic about him as I was. At least he is in the great situation in Baltimore, especially since he’s a flyball left-hander pitching in Camden Yards half of the time.