 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
May Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
May Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

May Starter Rankings

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:29 AM

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher Rankings

MayStarting pitchersTeamApril
1George KirbyMariners2
2Tarik SkubalTigers3
3Zack WheelerPhillies5
4Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers4
5Corbin BurnesOrioles7
6Logan GilbertMariners6
7Tyler GlasnowDodgers10
8Pablo LopezTwins8
9Joe RyanTwins14
10Kevin GausmanBlue Jays11
11Max FriedBraves12
12Luis CastilloMariners21
13Freddy PeraltaBrewers26
14Dylan CeasePadres22
15Cole RagansRoyals23
16Shota ImanagaCubs37
17Logan WebbGiants17
18Zac GallenDiamondbacks18
19Framber ValdezAstros13
20Aaron NolaPhillies15
21Tanner BibeeGuardians16
22Justin VerlanderAstros30
23Zach EflinRays25
24Bailey OberTwins24
25Chris SaleBraves34
26Hunter GreeneReds32
27Sonny GrayCardinals58
28Gerrit ColeYankees31
29Justin SteeleCubs28
30Walker BuehlerDodgers36
31Bryce MillerMariners39
32Bobby MillerDodgers9
33Kyle BradishOrioles42
34Nick LodoloReds54
35Grayson RodriguezOrioles20
36Reid DetmersAngels61
37Ryan PepiotRays55
38Nathan EovaldiRangers48
39Blake SnellGiants40
40Michael KingPadres35
41Kodai SengaMets45
42Jared JonesPirates136
43Carlos RodonYankees43
44Chris BassittBlue Jays41
45Joe MusgrovePadres27
46Jose BerriosBlue Jays49
47Aaron CivaleRays46
48Jack FlahertyTigers96
49Luis SeverinoMets60
50Mitch KellerPirates33
51Jordan MontgomeryDiamondbacks50
52Jesus LuzardoMarlins19
53Max ScherzerRangers73
54Ranger SuarezPhillies81
55Yu DarvishPadres38
56Nestor CortesYankees62
57MacKenzie GoreNationals97
58Cristopher SanchezPhillies59
59Tanner HouckRed Sox103
60Yusei KikuchiBlue Jays76
61Paul SkenesPirates132
62Cristian JavierAstros69
63Sean ManaeaMets53
64Edward CabreraMarlins115
65Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks63
66Taj BradleyRays92
67John MeansOrioles52
68Shane BazRays65
69Erick FeddeWhite Sox158
70Ronel BlancoAstros139
71Braxton GarrettMarlins66
72Reynaldo LopezBraves75
73Kutter CrawfordRed Sox87
74Marcus StromanYankees67
75Zack LittellRays90
76Bryan WooMariners83
77Charlie MortonBraves70
78Kenta MaedaTigers68
79Clarke SchmidtYankees95
80Jose SorianoAngels60 RP
81Keaton WinnGiants150
82Reese OlsonTigers84
83James PaxtonDodgers74
84Brady SingerRoyals119
85Alex CobbGiants78
86Andrew AbbottReds79
87Hunter BrownAstros44
88Dane DunningRangers86
89Garrett CrochetWhite Sox189
90Eduardo RodriguezDiamondbacks85
91Jordan HicksGiants116
92Merrill KellyDiamondbacks57
93Brayan BelloRed Sox82
94Triston McKenzieGuardians72
95Luis GilYankees133
96Javier AssadCubs143
97Jon GrayRangers98
98Casey MizeTigers111
99Dean KremerOrioles80
100Logan AllenGuardians88
101Jameson TaillonCubs107
102Nick PivettaRed Sox121
103Gavin WilliamsGuardians51
104Kyle HarrisonGiants104
105Lance LynnCardinals89
106Gavin StoneDodgers100
107Jose ButtoMets157
108Hayden WesneskiCubs147
109Ben BrownCubs180
110Tyler WellsOrioles56
111Garrett WhitlockRed Sox93
112Christian ScottMets176
113Jacob deGromRangers126
114Matt ManningTigers101
115Griffin CanningAngels77
116Ross StriplingAthletics105
117Chris PaddackTwins71
118Cody BradfordRangers91
119Seth LugoRoyals125
120DL HallBrewers94
121Trevor RogersMarlins161
122AJ Smith-ShawverBraves110
123Graham AshcraftReds109
124Albert SuarezOriolesNR
125Emerson HancockMariners212
126Simeon Woods RichardsonTwins391
127Clayton KershawDodgers131
128Jordan WicksCubs137
129Jakob JunisBrewers112
130Ryan WeathersMarlins162
131Max MeyerMarlins129
132Patrick SandovalAngels135
133Cole IrvinOrioles113
134Ryan YarbroughDodgers124
135Jeffrey SpringsRays142
136Bryce ElderBraves165
137Chase SilsethAngels108
138Nick MartinezReds114
139Ben LivelyGuardians221
140Frankie MontasReds128
141Joe RossBrewers146
142Michael WachaRoyals153
143Spencer TurnbullPhillies200
144Landon KnackDodgers261
145Mike ClevingerWhite Sox138
146Quinn PriesterPirates313
147David PetersonMets154
148Trevor Bauer122
149Robert GasserBrewers167
150Paul BlackburnAthletics174
151Miles MikolasCardinals134
152Emmet SheehanDodgers102
153Jake IrvinNationals214
154Cade HortonCubs223
155Louie VarlandTwins99
156Andrew HeaneyRangers118
157JP SearsAthletics127
158Spencer ArrighettiAstros233
159Drew RasmussenRays163
160Steven MatzCardinals120
161Jack LeiterRangers324
162Slade CecconiDiamondbacks241
163Joe BoyleAthletics140
164Kyle HendricksCubs117
165Jose UrquidyAstros106
166Bailey FalterPirates173
167Yariel RodriguezBlue Jays169
168Jose QuintanaMets171
169Cade PovichOrioles276
170Ryne NelsonDiamondbacks182
171Clayton BeeterYankees194
172Domingo GermanPirates123
173Tyler AndersonAngels181
174Kyle GibsonCardinals149
175Ricky TiedemannBlue Jays130

Dropping off: Spencer Strider (No. 1), Shane Bieber (No. 29), Eury Pérez (No. 47), Bowden Francis (No. 141), Sawyer Gipson-Long (No. 144), Michael Soroka (No. 145), Zack Thompson (No. 148)

  • I’m still pretty low on the Red Sox pitchers. Yeah, Andrew Bailey is obviously a great pitching coach, but that’s just such a tough ballpark and defensive situation. The Red Sox have also thus far been in a pretty easy portion of what is quite likely the league’s most difficult schedule. Tanner Houck has definitely taken a big step forward and Kutter Crawford was already quite good, but I still think it’s going to be pretty difficult for them to remain difference makers in mixed leagues.
  • Paul Skenes has gotten up over 70 pitches in his last two Triple-A starts and made it through six scoreless innings on Tuesday. It doesn’t sound like he’s made his final start for Indianapolis, but the move to Pittsburgh can’t be far away.
  • In spite of his delayed debut, John Means was one of my favorite end-game picks this spring, and I should be excited now that he’s rejoining the Orioles rotation this weekend. However, his velocity still isn’t all of the way back after Tommy John. Maybe he’ll get stronger with time, but I’m not as optimistic about him as I was. At least he is in the great situation in Baltimore, especially since he’s a flyball left-hander pitching in Camden Yards half of the time.
  • Jordan Wicks is someone I was planning on moving way up before he went on the IL with a forearm strain. That’s typically a very scary diagnosis, but it sounds like it might be a pretty minor one. If so, he seems like a mixed-league guy to me. His velocity is up a bit, and he had a 28/9 K/BB ratio in 23 innings before going down.