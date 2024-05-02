 Skip navigation
May Shortstop Rankings

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:27 AM

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop Rankings

MayShortstopsTeamApril
1Bobby Witt Jr.Royals1
2Mookie BettsDodgers1 2B
3Elly De La CruzReds4
4Gunnar HendersonOrioles7
5Trea TurnerPhillies2
6CJ AbramsNationals6
7Corey SeagerRangers5
8Bo BichetteBlue Jays3
9Oneil CruzPirates8
10Francisco LindorMets9
11Nico HoernerCubs10
12Xander BogaertsPadres11
13Anthony VolpeYankees13
14Ezequiel TovarRockies14
15Dansby SwansonCubs15
16Jeremy PenaAstros16
17Willy AdamesBrewers18
18Carlos CorreaTwins19
19Ha-Seong KimPadres20
20Zach NetoAngels17
21Brice TurangBrewers35
22Tommy EdmanCardinals22
23Vaughn GrissomRed Sox23
24Amed RosarioRays33
25Masyn WinnCardinals27
26Jose CaballeroRays31
27Luis RengifoAngels29
28Jackson MerrillPadres40
29Matt McLainReds28
30Jackson HollidayOrioles21
31Orlando ArciaBraves32
32Thairo EstradaGiants24
33Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF
34J.P. CrawfordMariners26
35Blaze AlexanderDiamondbacks57
36Tim AndersonMarlins25
37Jorge MateoOrioles30
38Javier BaezTigers34
39Willi CastroTwins36 3B
40Dylan MooreMariners42 2B
41Ezequiel DuranRangers37
42Orelvis MartinezBlue Jays76
43Jon BertiYankees39
44Brayan RocchioGuardians41
45Ernie ClementBlue Jays38
46Jordan LawlarDiamondbacks43
47Josh H. SmithRangers75
48Adalberto Mondesi36
49Chris TaylorDodgers42
50Vidal BrujanMarlins66 2B

Dropping off: Trevor Story (No. 12), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44)

  • In this case, ignorance was bliss: I surely would have lowered Elly De La Cruz some in the preseason rankings had I known that David Bell would drop him to the sixth spot on Opening Day after batting him second all spring. De La Cruz finally ascended to the two hole on April 21, and he definitely deserves to remain there. I’m sure a slump is coming at some point, but he’s the clear favorite to lead the majors in steals, and there’s a good chance that he’ll lead the league in homers along the way.
  • While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has, in my opinion, been unlucky thus far, Bo Bichette has been just plain bad, and it’s really kind of stunning. He was a fantasy disappointment last year, for sure, but that was largely because he stopped stealing bases and the lineup around him was bad. This year, he’s still swinging at everything and his strikeout rate is down, but his quality of contact is way off his norms. I hope it’s just a bad month, but I had to drop him some here. I guess the slight bit of good news is that he’s already attempted half as many steals (four) as he did last year (eight).