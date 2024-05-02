May Shortstop Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop Rankings

May Shortstops Team April 1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 1 2 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 2B 3 Elly De La Cruz Reds 4 4 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 7 5 Trea Turner Phillies 2 6 CJ Abrams Nationals 6 7 Corey Seager Rangers 5 8 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 3 9 Oneil Cruz Pirates 8 10 Francisco Lindor Mets 9 11 Nico Hoerner Cubs 10 12 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 13 Anthony Volpe Yankees 13 14 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 14 15 Dansby Swanson Cubs 15 16 Jeremy Pena Astros 16 17 Willy Adames Brewers 18 18 Carlos Correa Twins 19 19 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 20 20 Zach Neto Angels 17 21 Brice Turang Brewers 35 22 Tommy Edman Cardinals 22 23 Vaughn Grissom Red Sox 23 24 Amed Rosario Rays 33 25 Masyn Winn Cardinals 27 26 Jose Caballero Rays 31 27 Luis Rengifo Angels 29 28 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 29 Matt McLain Reds 28 30 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 31 Orlando Arcia Braves 32 32 Thairo Estrada Giants 24 33 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 34 J.P. Crawford Mariners 26 35 Blaze Alexander Diamondbacks 57 36 Tim Anderson Marlins 25 37 Jorge Mateo Orioles 30 38 Javier Baez Tigers 34 39 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 40 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 41 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 37 42 Orelvis Martinez Blue Jays 76 43 Jon Berti Yankees 39 44 Brayan Rocchio Guardians 41 45 Ernie Clement Blue Jays 38 46 Jordan Lawlar Diamondbacks 43 47 Josh H. Smith Rangers 75 48 Adalberto Mondesi 36 49 Chris Taylor Dodgers 42 50 Vidal Brujan Marlins 66 2B

Dropping off: Trevor Story (No. 12), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44)

In this case, ignorance was bliss: I surely would have lowered Elly De La Cruz some in the preseason rankings had I known that David Bell would drop him to the sixth spot on Opening Day after batting him second all spring. De La Cruz finally ascended to the two hole on April 21, and he definitely deserves to remain there. I’m sure a slump is coming at some point, but he’s the clear favorite to lead the majors in steals, and there’s a good chance that he’ll lead the league in homers along the way.