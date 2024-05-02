May Shortstop Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Shortstop Rankings
|May
|Shortstops
|Team
|April
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|1
|2
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1 2B
|3
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|4
|4
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|5
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|2
|6
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|6
|7
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|5
|8
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|3
|9
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|8
|10
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|9
|11
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|10
|12
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11
|13
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|13
|14
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|14
|15
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|15
|16
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|16
|17
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|18
|18
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|19
|19
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|20
|20
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|17
|21
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|35
|22
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|22
|23
|Vaughn Grissom
|Red Sox
|23
|24
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|33
|25
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|27
|26
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31
|27
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|29
|28
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40
|29
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|28
|30
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21
|31
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|32
|32
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|24
|33
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|34
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|26
|35
|Blaze Alexander
|Diamondbacks
|57
|36
|Tim Anderson
|Marlins
|25
|37
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|30
|38
|Javier Baez
|Tigers
|34
|39
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36 3B
|40
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|41
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|37
|42
|Orelvis Martinez
|Blue Jays
|76
|43
|Jon Berti
|Yankees
|39
|44
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|41
|45
|Ernie Clement
|Blue Jays
|38
|46
|Jordan Lawlar
|Diamondbacks
|43
|47
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|75
|48
|Adalberto Mondesi
|36
|49
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|42
|50
|Vidal Brujan
|Marlins
|66 2B
Dropping off: Trevor Story (No. 12), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44)
- In this case, ignorance was bliss: I surely would have lowered Elly De La Cruz some in the preseason rankings had I known that David Bell would drop him to the sixth spot on Opening Day after batting him second all spring. De La Cruz finally ascended to the two hole on April 21, and he definitely deserves to remain there. I’m sure a slump is coming at some point, but he’s the clear favorite to lead the majors in steals, and there’s a good chance that he’ll lead the league in homers along the way.
- While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has, in my opinion, been unlucky thus far, Bo Bichette has been just plain bad, and it’s really kind of stunning. He was a fantasy disappointment last year, for sure, but that was largely because he stopped stealing bases and the lineup around him was bad. This year, he’s still swinging at everything and his strikeout rate is down, but his quality of contact is way off his norms. I hope it’s just a bad month, but I had to drop him some here. I guess the slight bit of good news is that he’s already attempted half as many steals (four) as he did last year (eight).