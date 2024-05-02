May Second Baseman Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Second Baseman Rankings
|May
|Second basemen
|Team
|April
|1
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1
|2
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2
|3
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|3
|4
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|4
|5
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|7
|6
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|5
|7
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|6
|8
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11 SS
|9
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|26
|10
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|9
|11
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|11
|12
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|8
|13
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|13
|14
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|14
|15
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|12
|16
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|10
|17
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|34
|18
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|28
|19
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|17
|20
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|32
|21
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|18
|22
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|31
|23
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|19
|24
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|16
|25
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|15
|26
|Jorge Polanco
|Mariners
|21
|27
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|22
|28
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|30
|29
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|29
|30
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|27
|31
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21 SS
|32
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|23
|33
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|20
|34
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|25
|35
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|24 3B
|36
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|37
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|47
|38
|Jared Triolo
|Pirates
|25 3B
|39
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|24
|40
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38
|41
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|30 SS
|42
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33
|43
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|35
|44
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42
|45
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|36
|46
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|44 SS
|47
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|40
|48
|Luis Urias
|Mariners
|39
|49
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|82
|50
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|46
|51
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|37
|52
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|64
|53
|Donovan Solano
|Padres
|49
|54
|Adam Frazier
|Royals
|58
|55
|Vidal Brujan
|Marlins
|66
|56
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|45
|57
|Thomas Saggese
|Cardinals
|84
|58
|Connor Norby
|Orioles
|68
|59
|Cavan Biggio
|Blue Jays
|53
|60
|Enrique Hernandez
|Dodgers
|70
Dropping off: Ji Hwan Bae (No. 41), Jordan Díaz (No. 43), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44), Lenyn Sosa (No. 48), Enmanuel Valdez (No. 50)
- Brice Turang is almost certainly overachieving, but it is encouraging just how much he’s cut his strikeout rate. I’m not 100% sold on him as a mixed-league second baseman, but he can keep on racking up the steals as long as he continues to get on base at a decent clip.
- I assume readers would have expected to find Luis Rengifo higher, but his offense seems like a mirage; his hard-hit rate is a measly 29% and he’s collected zero barrels, even though he has two homers. Statcast thinks he should be batting .219 and slugging .281.