 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
May Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
May Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

May Second Baseman Rankings

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:26 AM

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman Rankings

MaySecond basemenTeamApril
1Mookie BettsDodgers1
2Jose AltuveAstros2
3Marcus SemienRangers3
4Ozzie AlbiesBraves4
5Ketel MarteDiamondbacks7
6Nico HoernerCubs5
7Gleyber TorresYankees6
8Xander BogaertsPadres11 SS
9Jordan WestburgOrioles26
10Andres GimenezGuardians9
11Jonathan IndiaReds11
12Bryson StottPhillies8
13Ryan McMahonRockies13
14Ha-Seong KimPadres14
15Brendan DonovanCardinals12
16Luis ArraezMarlins10
17Jake CronenworthPadres34
18Luis Garcia Jr.Nationals28
19Edouard JulienTwins17
20Brice TurangBrewers32
21Tommy EdmanCardinals18
22Amed RosarioRays31
23Nolan GormanCardinals19
24Zack GelofAthletics16
25Brendan RodgersRockies15
26Jorge PolancoMariners21
27Brandon LoweRays22
28Jose CaballeroRays30
29Luis RengifoAngels29
30Matt McLainReds27
31Jackson HollidayOrioles21 SS
32Brandon DruryAngels23
33Thairo EstradaGiants20
34Jeff McNeilMets25
35Colt KeithTigers24 3B
36Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF
37Josh RojasMariners47
38Jared TrioloPirates25 3B
39Gavin LuxDodgers24
40Davis SchneiderBlue Jays38
41Jorge MateoOrioles30 SS
42Joey OrtizBrewers33
43Michael MasseyRoyals35
44Dylan MooreMariners42
45Whit MerrifieldPhillies36
46Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays44 SS
47Xavier EdwardsMarlins40
48Luis UriasMariners39
49Wenceel PerezTigers82
50Mauricio DubonAstros46
51Miguel VargasDodgers37
52Ramon UriasOrioles64
53Donovan SolanoPadres49
54Adam FrazierRoyals58
55Vidal BrujanMarlins66
56Andy IbanezTigers45
57Thomas SaggeseCardinals84
58Connor NorbyOrioles68
59Cavan BiggioBlue Jays53
60Enrique HernandezDodgers70

Dropping off: Ji Hwan Bae (No. 41), Jordan Díaz (No. 43), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44), Lenyn Sosa (No. 48), Enmanuel Valdez (No. 50)

  • Brice Turang is almost certainly overachieving, but it is encouraging just how much he’s cut his strikeout rate. I’m not 100% sold on him as a mixed-league second baseman, but he can keep on racking up the steals as long as he continues to get on base at a decent clip.
  • I assume readers would have expected to find Luis Rengifo higher, but his offense seems like a mirage; his hard-hit rate is a measly 29% and he’s collected zero barrels, even though he has two homers. Statcast thinks he should be batting .219 and slugging .281.