May Second Baseman Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman Rankings

May Second basemen Team April 1 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 2 Jose Altuve Astros 2 3 Marcus Semien Rangers 3 4 Ozzie Albies Braves 4 5 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 7 6 Nico Hoerner Cubs 5 7 Gleyber Torres Yankees 6 8 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 SS 9 Jordan Westburg Orioles 26 10 Andres Gimenez Guardians 9 11 Jonathan India Reds 11 12 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 13 Ryan McMahon Rockies 13 14 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 14 15 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 16 Luis Arraez Marlins 10 17 Jake Cronenworth Padres 34 18 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 28 19 Edouard Julien Twins 17 20 Brice Turang Brewers 32 21 Tommy Edman Cardinals 18 22 Amed Rosario Rays 31 23 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 19 24 Zack Gelof Athletics 16 25 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 15 26 Jorge Polanco Mariners 21 27 Brandon Lowe Rays 22 28 Jose Caballero Rays 30 29 Luis Rengifo Angels 29 30 Matt McLain Reds 27 31 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 SS 32 Brandon Drury Angels 23 33 Thairo Estrada Giants 20 34 Jeff McNeil Mets 25 35 Colt Keith Tigers 24 3B 36 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 37 Josh Rojas Mariners 47 38 Jared Triolo Pirates 25 3B 39 Gavin Lux Dodgers 24 40 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 41 Jorge Mateo Orioles 30 SS 42 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 43 Michael Massey Royals 35 44 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 45 Whit Merrifield Phillies 36 46 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 44 SS 47 Xavier Edwards Marlins 40 48 Luis Urias Mariners 39 49 Wenceel Perez Tigers 82 50 Mauricio Dubon Astros 46 51 Miguel Vargas Dodgers 37 52 Ramon Urias Orioles 64 53 Donovan Solano Padres 49 54 Adam Frazier Royals 58 55 Vidal Brujan Marlins 66 56 Andy Ibanez Tigers 45 57 Thomas Saggese Cardinals 84 58 Connor Norby Orioles 68 59 Cavan Biggio Blue Jays 53 60 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 70

Dropping off: Ji Hwan Bae (No. 41), Jordan Díaz (No. 43), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44), Lenyn Sosa (No. 48), Enmanuel Valdez (No. 50)

Brice Turang is almost certainly overachieving, but it is encouraging just how much he’s cut his strikeout rate. I’m not 100% sold on him as a mixed-league second baseman, but he can keep on racking up the steals as long as he continues to get on base at a decent clip.