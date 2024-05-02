May Third Baseman Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman Rankings

May Third basemen Team April 1 Elly De La Cruz Reds 2 2 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 5 3 Austin Riley Braves 1 4 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3 5 Rafael Devers Red Sox 4 6 Spencer Steer Reds 10 7 Christopher Morel Cubs 14 OF 8 Manny Machado Padres 6 9 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 10 Alec Bohm Phillies 16 11 Royce Lewis Twins 7 12 Jordan Westburg Orioles 22 13 Isaac Paredes Rays 17 14 Alex Bregman Astros 13 15 Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates 12 16 Ryan McMahon Rockies 18 17 Jeimer Candelario Reds 11 18 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 19 19 Josh Jung Rangers 9 20 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 14 21 Jake Burger Marlins 15 22 Max Muncy Dodgers 20 23 Tyler Black Brewers 48 24 Matt Chapman Giants 21 25 Michael Busch Cubs 23 26 Nick Senzel Nationals 26 27 Luis Rengifo Angels 28 28 Noelvi Marte Reds 27 29 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 30 Junior Caminero Rays 31 31 Colt Keith Tigers 24 32 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 29 33 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 34 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks 37 35 Jared Triolo Pirates 25 36 Brett Baty Mets 33 37 Coby Mayo Orioles 67 38 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 2B 39 Willi Castro Twins 36 40 Miguel Sano Angels 58 1B 41 Matt Vierling Tigers 41 42 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 44 43 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 35 44 Jon Berti Yankees 38 45 Graham Pauley Padres 43 46 Trey Lipscomb Nationals 63 47 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 40 48 Luis Urias Mariners 39 2B 49 J.D. Davis Athletics 39 50 Anthony Rendon Angels 34 51 Ramon Urias Orioles 66 52 Ernie Clement Blue Jays 38 SS 53 Nick Madrigal Cubs 42 54 Josh H. Smith Rangers 78 55 Jose Miranda Twins 54 56 Tyler Nevin Athletics 90 57 Chris Taylor Dodgers 45 58 Vidal Brujan Marlins 66 2B 59 Eguy Rosario Padres 52 60 Abraham Toro Athletics 85

Dropping off: Yoan Moncada (32nd), Wilmer Flores (46th), Jordan Díaz (47th), Gio Urshela (50th)

I thought the Mets might give Mark Vientos (who is still only DH eligible at the moment) a chance over Brett Baty after he hit his walkoff homer over the weekend, but they weren’t ready to go that route. To be fair, it would be a significant downgrade defensively, though having Joey Wendle around as a late-game replacement would mitigate that somewhat. Baty just hasn’t impressed at all this year. Seemingly trying to cut down on the strikeouts, he’s lost much of his power. He has only three extra-base hits in 97 plate appearances to date, and his groundball rate is through the roof. Baty might yet turn out to be a fine regular, but he’s not on the correct path right now.