May Third Baseman Rankings

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:28 AM

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman Rankings

MayThird basemenTeamApril
1Elly De La CruzReds2
2Gunnar HendersonOrioles5
3Austin RileyBraves1
4Jose RamirezGuardians3
5Rafael DeversRed Sox4
6Spencer SteerReds10
7Christopher MorelCubs14 OF
8Manny MachadoPadres6
9Maikel GarciaRoyals8
10Alec BohmPhillies16
11Royce LewisTwins7
12Jordan WestburgOrioles22
13Isaac ParedesRays17
14Alex BregmanAstros13
15Ke’Bryan HayesPirates12
16Ryan McMahonRockies18
17Jeimer CandelarioReds11
18Ha-Seong KimPadres19
19Josh JungRangers9
20Nolan ArenadoCardinals14
21Jake BurgerMarlins15
22Max MuncyDodgers20
23Tyler BlackBrewers48
24Matt ChapmanGiants21
25Michael BuschCubs23
26Nick SenzelNationals26
27Luis RengifoAngels28
28Noelvi MarteReds27
29Tyler FreemanGuardians30
30Junior CamineroRays31
31Colt KeithTigers24
32DJ LeMahieuYankees29
33Josh RojasMariners49
34Eugenio SuarezDiamondbacks37
35Jared TrioloPirates25
36Brett BatyMets33
37Coby MayoOrioles67
38Joey OrtizBrewers33 2B
39Willi CastroTwins36
40Miguel SanoAngels58 1B
41Matt VierlingTigers41
42Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays44
43Ezequiel DuranRangers35
44Jon BertiYankees38
45Graham PauleyPadres43
46Trey LipscombNationals63
47Patrick WisdomCubs40
48Luis UriasMariners39 2B
49J.D. DavisAthletics39
50Anthony RendonAngels34
51Ramon UriasOrioles66
52Ernie ClementBlue Jays38 SS
53Nick MadrigalCubs42
54Josh H. SmithRangers78
55Jose MirandaTwins54
56Tyler NevinAthletics90
57Chris TaylorDodgers45
58Vidal BrujanMarlins66 2B
59Eguy RosarioPadres52
60Abraham ToroAthletics85

Dropping off: Yoan Moncada (32nd), Wilmer Flores (46th), Jordan Díaz (47th), Gio Urshela (50th)

  • I thought the Mets might give Mark Vientos (who is still only DH eligible at the moment) a chance over Brett Baty after he hit his walkoff homer over the weekend, but they weren’t ready to go that route. To be fair, it would be a significant downgrade defensively, though having Joey Wendle around as a late-game replacement would mitigate that somewhat. Baty just hasn’t impressed at all this year. Seemingly trying to cut down on the strikeouts, he’s lost much of his power. He has only three extra-base hits in 97 plate appearances to date, and his groundball rate is through the roof. Baty might yet turn out to be a fine regular, but he’s not on the correct path right now.
  • I’d still kind of love for Nick Senzel to be a thing, but even though he has five homers in 12 games since coming off the injured list, nothing in the numbers really backs it up right now. His exit velocity numbers are about the same as usual, and it’s always been a problem that most of his well-hit balls go to center, as opposed to down the lines.