Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks
May Outfielder Rankings
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
May Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

May Reliever Rankings

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:31 AM

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Relief pitcher rankings

MayRelieversTeamApril
1Edwin DiazMets1
2Emmanuel ClaseGuardians2
3Camilo DovalGiants3
4Jhoan DuranTwins7
5Josh HaderAstros4
6Evan PhillipsDodgers5
7Raisel IglesiasBraves6
8Clay HolmesYankees9
9David BednarPirates8
10Ryan HelsleyCardinals13
11Mason MillerAthletics21
12Jordan RomanoBlue Jays14
13Andres MunozMariners11
14Kenley JansenRed Sox16
15Robert SuarezPadres20
16Alexis DiazReds12
17Craig KimbrelOrioles15
18Jason FoleyTigers30
19Adbert AlzolayCubs10
20James McArthurRoyals49
21Paul SewaldDiamondbacks18
22Pete FairbanksRays17
23Carlos EstevezAngels31
24Kevin GinkelDiamondbacks28
25Devin WilliamsBrewers29
26Kirby YatesRangers114
27Tanner ScottMarlins19
28David RobertsonRangers22
29Jose AlvaradoPhillies23
30Michael KopechWhite Sox47
31Jason AdamRays40
32Trevor MegillBrewers25
33Kyle FinneganNationals35
34Joel PayampsBrewers32
35A.J. PukMarlins64 SP
36Hunter HarveyNationals43
37Orion KerkeringPhillies41
38Justin LawrenceRockies34
39Griffin JaxTwins22
40Yennier CanoOrioles46
41Alex LangeTigers36
42Lucas ErcegAthletics66
43Bryan AbreuAstros37
44Jeff HoffmanPhillies63
45Yimi GarciaBlue Jays48
46Enyel De Los SantosPadres69
47Chris MartinRed Sox44
48Reed GarrettMets381
49Yuki MatsuiPadres24
50Aroldis ChapmanPirates45
51Mark Leiter Jr.Cubs88
52Hector NerisCubs92
53A.J. MinterBraves53
54Matt StrahmPhillies50
55Ryan PresslyAstros42
56Jose LeclercRangers27
57Scott BarlowGuardians54
58JoJo RomeroCardinals55
59Ryne StanekMariners150
60Abner UribeBrewers58
61Brock StewartTwins81
62Daniel HudsonDodgers87
63Ryan WalkerGiants65
64Michael GroveDodgers74
65John BrebbiaWhite Sox39
66Adam OttavinoMets98
67Keegan AkinOrioles78
69John SchreiberRoyals156
69Calvin FaucherMarlins364
70Shawn ArmstrongRays70
71Fernando CruzReds101
72Ian HamiltonYankees83
73Gabe SpeierMariners105
74Joe JimenezBraves77
75Andrew KittredgeCardinals94
76Hunter GaddisGuardians136
77Colin HoldermanPirates102
78Gregory SotoPhillies57
79Shelby MillerTigers213
80John McMillonRoyals51

Dropping off: Robert Stephenson (No. 26), Matt Brash (No. 33), Will Smith (No. 38), Chad Green (No. 52), Erik Swanson (No. 56), Tyler Kinley (No. 59)

  • Even though his performance has picked up of late, Tanner Scott slides eight spots here. Perhaps no major leaguer is more likely to be traded this summer, and it’s quite possible he’d be a setup man elsewhere. Also, the Marlins should again have a quality alternative once A.J. Puk returns from some shoulder fatigue. I had Puk ranked as the No. 64 SP coming in, but that wasn’t because I liked him nearly as much as a starting pitcher; I was still figuring he’d get saves at some point. Of course, there is a chance that the Marlins will wind up trading both guys in July.
  • Kyle Finnegan has nine saves and a 2.19 ERA, but because of some of the flyballs he’s given up, Statcast credits him with a 5.80 xERA. Hunter Harvey, meanwhile, has been truly impressive for the Nationals, posting a 19/3 K/BB and allowing no homers or barrels in 14 2/3 innings. Dave Martinez was pretty quick to turn to Harvey when Finnegan struggled last year, and there might come a time when he needs to make a switch again. Alas, both are trade candidates, too, or I’d probably have them a little higher in the rankings.