May Reliever Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I'm using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I've also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

May Relievers Team April 1 Edwin Diaz Mets 1 2 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 2 3 Camilo Doval Giants 3 4 Jhoan Duran Twins 7 5 Josh Hader Astros 4 6 Evan Phillips Dodgers 5 7 Raisel Iglesias Braves 6 8 Clay Holmes Yankees 9 9 David Bednar Pirates 8 10 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 13 11 Mason Miller Athletics 21 12 Jordan Romano Blue Jays 14 13 Andres Munoz Mariners 11 14 Kenley Jansen Red Sox 16 15 Robert Suarez Padres 20 16 Alexis Diaz Reds 12 17 Craig Kimbrel Orioles 15 18 Jason Foley Tigers 30 19 Adbert Alzolay Cubs 10 20 James McArthur Royals 49 21 Paul Sewald Diamondbacks 18 22 Pete Fairbanks Rays 17 23 Carlos Estevez Angels 31 24 Kevin Ginkel Diamondbacks 28 25 Devin Williams Brewers 29 26 Kirby Yates Rangers 114 27 Tanner Scott Marlins 19 28 David Robertson Rangers 22 29 Jose Alvarado Phillies 23 30 Michael Kopech White Sox 47 31 Jason Adam Rays 40 32 Trevor Megill Brewers 25 33 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 35 34 Joel Payamps Brewers 32 35 A.J. Puk Marlins 64 SP 36 Hunter Harvey Nationals 43 37 Orion Kerkering Phillies 41 38 Justin Lawrence Rockies 34 39 Griffin Jax Twins 22 40 Yennier Cano Orioles 46 41 Alex Lange Tigers 36 42 Lucas Erceg Athletics 66 43 Bryan Abreu Astros 37 44 Jeff Hoffman Phillies 63 45 Yimi Garcia Blue Jays 48 46 Enyel De Los Santos Padres 69 47 Chris Martin Red Sox 44 48 Reed Garrett Mets 381 49 Yuki Matsui Padres 24 50 Aroldis Chapman Pirates 45 51 Mark Leiter Jr. Cubs 88 52 Hector Neris Cubs 92 53 A.J. Minter Braves 53 54 Matt Strahm Phillies 50 55 Ryan Pressly Astros 42 56 Jose Leclerc Rangers 27 57 Scott Barlow Guardians 54 58 JoJo Romero Cardinals 55 59 Ryne Stanek Mariners 150 60 Abner Uribe Brewers 58 61 Brock Stewart Twins 81 62 Daniel Hudson Dodgers 87 63 Ryan Walker Giants 65 64 Michael Grove Dodgers 74 65 John Brebbia White Sox 39 66 Adam Ottavino Mets 98 67 Keegan Akin Orioles 78 69 John Schreiber Royals 156 69 Calvin Faucher Marlins 364 70 Shawn Armstrong Rays 70 71 Fernando Cruz Reds 101 72 Ian Hamilton Yankees 83 73 Gabe Speier Mariners 105 74 Joe Jimenez Braves 77 75 Andrew Kittredge Cardinals 94 76 Hunter Gaddis Guardians 136 77 Colin Holderman Pirates 102 78 Gregory Soto Phillies 57 79 Shelby Miller Tigers 213 80 John McMillon Royals 51

Dropping off: Robert Stephenson (No. 26), Matt Brash (No. 33), Will Smith (No. 38), Chad Green (No. 52), Erik Swanson (No. 56), Tyler Kinley (No. 59)

Even though his performance has picked up of late, Tanner Scott slides eight spots here. Perhaps no major leaguer is more likely to be traded this summer, and it’s quite possible he’d be a setup man elsewhere. Also, the Marlins should again have a quality alternative once A.J. Puk returns from some shoulder fatigue. I had Puk ranked as the No. 64 SP coming in, but that wasn’t because I liked him nearly as much as a starting pitcher; I was still figuring he’d get saves at some point. Of course, there is a chance that the Marlins will wind up trading both guys in July.