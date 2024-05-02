May Reliever Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Relief pitcher rankings
|May
|Relievers
|Team
|April
|1
|Edwin Diaz
|Mets
|1
|2
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|2
|3
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|3
|4
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|7
|5
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|4
|6
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|5
|7
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|6
|8
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|9
|9
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|8
|10
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|13
|11
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|21
|12
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|14
|13
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|11
|14
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|16
|15
|Robert Suarez
|Padres
|20
|16
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|12
|17
|Craig Kimbrel
|Orioles
|15
|18
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|30
|19
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|10
|20
|James McArthur
|Royals
|49
|21
|Paul Sewald
|Diamondbacks
|18
|22
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|17
|23
|Carlos Estevez
|Angels
|31
|24
|Kevin Ginkel
|Diamondbacks
|28
|25
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|29
|26
|Kirby Yates
|Rangers
|114
|27
|Tanner Scott
|Marlins
|19
|28
|David Robertson
|Rangers
|22
|29
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|23
|30
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|47
|31
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|40
|32
|Trevor Megill
|Brewers
|25
|33
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|35
|34
|Joel Payamps
|Brewers
|32
|35
|A.J. Puk
|Marlins
|64 SP
|36
|Hunter Harvey
|Nationals
|43
|37
|Orion Kerkering
|Phillies
|41
|38
|Justin Lawrence
|Rockies
|34
|39
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|22
|40
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|46
|41
|Alex Lange
|Tigers
|36
|42
|Lucas Erceg
|Athletics
|66
|43
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|37
|44
|Jeff Hoffman
|Phillies
|63
|45
|Yimi Garcia
|Blue Jays
|48
|46
|Enyel De Los Santos
|Padres
|69
|47
|Chris Martin
|Red Sox
|44
|48
|Reed Garrett
|Mets
|381
|49
|Yuki Matsui
|Padres
|24
|50
|Aroldis Chapman
|Pirates
|45
|51
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|Cubs
|88
|52
|Hector Neris
|Cubs
|92
|53
|A.J. Minter
|Braves
|53
|54
|Matt Strahm
|Phillies
|50
|55
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|42
|56
|Jose Leclerc
|Rangers
|27
|57
|Scott Barlow
|Guardians
|54
|58
|JoJo Romero
|Cardinals
|55
|59
|Ryne Stanek
|Mariners
|150
|60
|Abner Uribe
|Brewers
|58
|61
|Brock Stewart
|Twins
|81
|62
|Daniel Hudson
|Dodgers
|87
|63
|Ryan Walker
|Giants
|65
|64
|Michael Grove
|Dodgers
|74
|65
|John Brebbia
|White Sox
|39
|66
|Adam Ottavino
|Mets
|98
|67
|Keegan Akin
|Orioles
|78
|69
|John Schreiber
|Royals
|156
|69
|Calvin Faucher
|Marlins
|364
|70
|Shawn Armstrong
|Rays
|70
|71
|Fernando Cruz
|Reds
|101
|72
|Ian Hamilton
|Yankees
|83
|73
|Gabe Speier
|Mariners
|105
|74
|Joe Jimenez
|Braves
|77
|75
|Andrew Kittredge
|Cardinals
|94
|76
|Hunter Gaddis
|Guardians
|136
|77
|Colin Holderman
|Pirates
|102
|78
|Gregory Soto
|Phillies
|57
|79
|Shelby Miller
|Tigers
|213
|80
|John McMillon
|Royals
|51
Dropping off: Robert Stephenson (No. 26), Matt Brash (No. 33), Will Smith (No. 38), Chad Green (No. 52), Erik Swanson (No. 56), Tyler Kinley (No. 59)
- Even though his performance has picked up of late, Tanner Scott slides eight spots here. Perhaps no major leaguer is more likely to be traded this summer, and it’s quite possible he’d be a setup man elsewhere. Also, the Marlins should again have a quality alternative once A.J. Puk returns from some shoulder fatigue. I had Puk ranked as the No. 64 SP coming in, but that wasn’t because I liked him nearly as much as a starting pitcher; I was still figuring he’d get saves at some point. Of course, there is a chance that the Marlins will wind up trading both guys in July.
- Kyle Finnegan has nine saves and a 2.19 ERA, but because of some of the flyballs he’s given up, Statcast credits him with a 5.80 xERA. Hunter Harvey, meanwhile, has been truly impressive for the Nationals, posting a 19/3 K/BB and allowing no homers or barrels in 14 2/3 innings. Dave Martinez was pretty quick to turn to Harvey when Finnegan struggled last year, and there might come a time when he needs to make a switch again. Alas, both are trade candidates, too, or I’d probably have them a little higher in the rankings.