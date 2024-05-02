May Outfielder Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Outfielder Rankings
|May
|Outfielders
|Team
|April
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|1
|2
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|9
|3
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|3
|4
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|4
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|6
|6
|Juan Soto
|Yankees
|8
|7
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|5
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|7
|9
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|13
|10
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|2
|11
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|11
|12
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|27
|13
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|14
|14
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|18
|15
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|12
|16
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|17
|17
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|22
|18
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|16
|19
|Tyler O’Neill
|Red Sox
|26
|20
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|31
|21
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|19
|22
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|24
|23
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|29
|24
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|23
|25
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|25
|26
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|36
|27
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|35
|28
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|38
|29
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|44
|30
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|20
|31
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|30
|32
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|10
|33
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|46
|34
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|28
|35
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|37
|36
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|34
|37
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|50
|38
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|33
|39
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|105
|40
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|43
|41
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|42
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|162
|43
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|59
|44
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|58
|45
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|32
|46
|Jung Hoo Lee
|Giants
|53
|47
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|NR
|48
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|47
|49
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|40
|50
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|67
|51
|Alex Verdugo
|Yankees
|56
|52
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|49
|53
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|64
|54
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|61
|55
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|15
|56
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|51
|57
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|60
|58
|Joey Loperfido
|Astros
|212
|59
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|55
|60
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|21
|61
|Jorge Soler
|Giants
|54
|62
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|188
|63
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|106
|64
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|57
|65
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|33 SS
|66
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|109
|67
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|80
|68
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|41
|69
|Nick Senzel
|Nationals
|75
|70
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|66
|71
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|4 DH
|72
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|63
|73
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|65
|74
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|39
|75
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|45
|76
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|82
|77
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|52
|78
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|81
|79
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40 SS
|80
|Joc Pederson
|Diamondbacks
|78
|81
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|180
|82
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|48
|83
|Jarred Kelenic
|Braves
|69
|84
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|71
|85
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|77
|86
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30 3B
|87
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|83
|88
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|72
|89
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|90
|90
|Will Benson
|Reds
|70
|91
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|76
|92
|Sean Bouchard
|Rockies
|79
|93
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|86
|94
|Edward Olivares
|Pirates
|100
|95
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|91
|96
|Tommy Pham
|White Sox
|98
|97
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|74
|98
|Mitch Haniger
|Mariners
|93
|99
|Jesse Winker
|Nationals
|17 DH
|100
|Victor Robles
|Nationals
|85
|101
|Nelson Velazquez
|Royals
|84
|102
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|87
|103
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|92
|104
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68
|105
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|134
|106
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|94
|107
|Stone Garrett
|Nationals
|97
|108
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|88
|109
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152
|110
|Victor Scott II
|Cardinals
|62
|111
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|193
|112
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|187
|113
|Mike Tauchman
|Cubs
|192
|114
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38 2B
|115
|Nick Gordon
|Marlins
|99
|116
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|149
|117
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|102
|118
|Dairon Blanco
|Royals
|104
|119
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|119
|120
|Mark Canha
|Tigers
|111
|121
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|117
|122
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|137
|123
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|103
|124
|Adam Duvall
|Braves
|112
|125
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|123
|126
|Eddie Rosario
|Nationals
|89
|127
|Harrison Bader
|Mets
|122
|128
|Jurickson Profar
|Padres
|241
|129
|Johnathan Rodriguez
|Guardians
|206
|130
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|153
|131
|Tyrone Taylor
|Mets
|114
|132
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|115
|133
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|141
|134
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|101
|135
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|120
|136
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|148
|137
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|82 2B
|138
|Hunter Renfroe
|Royals
|95
|139
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|113
|140
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|144
|141
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|73
|142
|Michael A. Taylor
|Pirates
|127
|143
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|108
|144
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|116
|145
|James Wood
|Nationals
|186
|146
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|118
|147
|Dylan Carlson
|Cardinals
|138
|148
|Manuel Margot
|Twins
|110
|149
|Cade Marlowe
|Mariners
|128
|150
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|181
|151
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|121
|152
|Blake Perkins
|Brewers
|237
|153
|Estevan Florial
|Guardians
|142
|154
|Miguel Andujar
|Athletics
|156
|155
|Dane Myers
|Marlins
|133
|156
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|221
|157
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|154
|158
|Austin Slater
|Giants
|143
|159
|Mickey Moniak
|Angels
|139
|160
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|125
|161
|Ramon Laureano
|Guardians
|107
|162
|Jose Azocar
|Padres
|130
|163
|David Peralta
|Cubs
|131
|164
|Kevin Kiermaier
|Blue Jays
|136
|165
|Randal Grichuk
|Diamondbacks
|146
|166
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|242
|167
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|129
|168
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|Twins
|277
|169
|Joey Gallo
|Nationals
|124
|170
|Tyler Nevin
|Athletics
|90 3B
|171
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|126
|172
|Adam Frazier
|Royals
|58 2B
|173
|Nick Martini
|Reds
|140
|174
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|Giants
|266
|175
|Samad Taylor
|Mariners
|135
Dropping off: Henry Davis (No. 96), Ji Hwan Bae (No. 132), Stuart Fairchild (No. 145), Avisaíl García (No. 147), Trent Grisham (No. 150)
- I certainly didn’t all like moving my No. 2 overall player down to No. 10 one month into the season, but it’s scary just how little authority Corbin Carroll is hitting with right now. I guess the good news is that, while his average exit velocity is down six mph from last year, his max EV of 111.5 mph is still quite good and down just two mph from last year. His plate discipline has also remained intact, and even if the power remains absent, he’ll do enough in average, runs and steals to remain fairly valuable.
- Don’t get overly excited but it’s a good sign for Mike Trout that the Angels, in need of a roster spot, chose to DFA a pitcher instead of putting the future Hall of Famer on the 60-day IL on Wednesday. Clearly, they think there’s a chance he’ll return from knee surgery within two months. Of course, a lot of things the Angels think will happen don’t end up happening.
- I give preseason projections to every prospect I think has any real chance of seeing time in the majors, but because he wasn’t very good upon moving up to Double-A last summer and the Rockies appeared to have several other young outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart, I didn’t give one to Jordan Beck. Obviously, that was a mistake. In spite of his 32% strikeout rate in Double-A, Beck was promoted to Triple-A to open this season and hit .307/.405/.594 in 25 games before joining the Rockies as a replacement for Nolan Jones this week. If he hits, one imagines he’ll overtake Hunter Goodman and/or Elehuris Montero to stick around once Jones and Kris Bryant return. I don’t think that’s any sort of lock, but Beck has an awful lot of fantasy upside in Coors Field, and I decided to place him 47th among outfielders for now. I don’t feel great about that, given that he really could be back in Triple-A in two weeks, but he has power and speed and I do like his approach at the plate. There’s a chance that he’ll be a top-30 outfielder the rest of the way.
- Joey Loperfido was more of an expected callup after hitting 13 homers in just 25 games in Triple-A. I worry about the batting average and about the Astros’ doubts in his defensive ability at first base, but the power is legit and he’s another guy who can steal bases. He’s No. 58 for now.
- It’s entirely possible that the Tigers will soon commit to Wenceel Perez in center field and send down Parker Meadows. Still, I’m pretty skeptical about Perez, especially in light of his flyball tendencies in a tough environment for power. Meadows might wind up as a bust - he’s certainly played the part thus far - but I still think he has the greater fantasy ceiling of the two. That Meadows is a true plus defender in center will help his case.