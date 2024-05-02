May Outfielder Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Outfielder Rankings

May Outfielders Team April 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves 1 2 Mookie Betts Dodgers 9 3 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 3 4 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 4 5 Kyle Tucker Astros 6 6 Juan Soto Yankees 8 7 Aaron Judge Yankees 5 8 Yordan Alvarez Astros 7 9 Adolis Garcia Rangers 13 10 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 2 11 Michael Harris II Braves 11 12 Spencer Steer Reds 27 13 Christopher Morel Cubs 14 14 Jarren Duran Red Sox 18 15 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 12 16 Randy Arozarena Rays 17 17 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 22 18 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins 16 19 Tyler O’Neill Red Sox 26 20 Riley Greene Tigers 31 21 Cody Bellinger Cubs 19 22 Wyatt Langford Rangers 24 23 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers 29 24 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 23 25 George Springer Blue Jays 25 26 Steven Kwan Guardians 36 27 Christian Yelich Brewers 35 28 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 38 29 Cedric Mullins Orioles 44 30 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 20 31 Josh Lowe Rays 30 32 Nolan Jones Rockies 10 33 Taylor Ward Angels 46 34 Ian Happ Cubs 28 35 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 37 36 Evan Carter Rangers 34 37 Starling Marte Mets 50 38 Nick Castellanos Phillies 33 39 Jo Adell Angels 105 40 Brandon Nimmo Mets 43 41 Anthony Santander Orioles 42 42 Colton Cowser Orioles 162 43 Brandon Marsh Phillies 59 44 TJ Friedl Reds 58 45 Lane Thomas Nationals 32 46 Jung Hoo Lee Giants 53 47 Jordan Beck Rockies NR 48 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 47 49 Jackson Chourio Brewers 40 50 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 67 51 Alex Verdugo Yankees 56 52 Leody Taveras Rangers 49 53 Brenton Doyle Rockies 64 54 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 61 55 Mike Trout Angels 15 56 James Outman Dodgers 51 57 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 60 58 Joey Loperfido Astros 212 59 Esteury Ruiz Athletics 55 60 Jordan Walker Cardinals 21 61 Jorge Soler Giants 54 62 Trevor Larnach Twins 188 63 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 106 64 Tommy Edman Cardinals 57 65 Amed Rosario Rays 33 SS 66 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox 109 67 Bryan De La Cruz Marlins 80 68 Chas McCormick Astros 41 69 Nick Senzel Nationals 75 70 Garrett Mitchell Brewers 66 71 Byron Buxton Twins 4 DH 72 Jose Siri Rays 63 73 Jack Suwinski Pirates 65 74 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 39 75 Kris Bryant Rockies 45 76 Alex Kirilloff Twins 82 77 Andrew Benintendi White Sox 52 78 Luis Rengifo Angels 81 79 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 SS 80 Joc Pederson Diamondbacks 78 81 Andy Pages Dodgers 180 82 Parker Meadows Tigers 48 83 Jarred Kelenic Braves 69 84 Max Kepler Twins 71 85 Johan Rojas Phillies 77 86 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 3B 87 Jake Fraley Reds 83 88 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks 72 89 MJ Melendez Royals 90 90 Will Benson Reds 70 91 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 76 92 Sean Bouchard Rockies 79 93 Kyle Isbel Royals 86 94 Edward Olivares Pirates 100 95 Jasson Dominguez Yankees 91 96 Tommy Pham White Sox 98 97 Jeff McNeil Mets 74 98 Mitch Haniger Mariners 93 99 Jesse Winker Nationals 17 DH 100 Victor Robles Nationals 85 101 Nelson Velazquez Royals 84 102 Sal Frelick Brewers 87 103 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 92 104 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 105 Jacob Young Nationals 134 106 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks 94 107 Stone Garrett Nationals 97 108 Seth Brown Athletics 88 109 Richie Palacios Rays 152 110 Victor Scott II Cardinals 62 111 Hunter Goodman Rockies 193 112 Gavin Sheets White Sox 187 113 Mike Tauchman Cubs 192 114 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 2B 115 Nick Gordon Marlins 99 116 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs 149 117 Willi Castro Twins 102 118 Dairon Blanco Royals 104 119 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 119 120 Mark Canha Tigers 111 121 Matt Vierling Tigers 117 122 Dylan Moore Mariners 137 123 Whit Merrifield Phillies 103 124 Adam Duvall Braves 112 125 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 123 126 Eddie Rosario Nationals 89 127 Harrison Bader Mets 122 128 Jurickson Profar Padres 241 129 Johnathan Rodriguez Guardians 206 130 Michael Conforto Giants 153 131 Tyrone Taylor Mets 114 132 Jake Meyers Astros 115 133 Alec Burleson Cardinals 141 134 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 101 135 Brent Rooker Athletics 120 136 Will Brennan Guardians 148 137 Wenceel Perez Tigers 82 2B 138 Hunter Renfroe Royals 95 139 Dominic Canzone Mariners 113 140 Lawrence Butler Athletics 144 141 Matt Wallner Twins 73 142 Michael A. Taylor Pirates 127 143 Luke Raley Mariners 108 144 Austin Hays Orioles 116 145 James Wood Nationals 186 146 Mike Yastrzemski Giants 118 147 Dylan Carlson Cardinals 138 148 Manuel Margot Twins 110 149 Cade Marlowe Mariners 128 150 Connor Joe Pirates 181 151 Luis Matos Giants 121 152 Blake Perkins Brewers 237 153 Estevan Florial Guardians 142 154 Miguel Andujar Athletics 156 155 Dane Myers Marlins 133 156 Addison Barger Blue Jays 221 157 Mauricio Dubon Astros 154 158 Austin Slater Giants 143 159 Mickey Moniak Angels 139 160 JJ Bleday Athletics 125 161 Ramon Laureano Guardians 107 162 Jose Azocar Padres 130 163 David Peralta Cubs 131 164 Kevin Kiermaier Blue Jays 136 165 Randal Grichuk Diamondbacks 146 166 Josh H. Smith Rangers 242 167 Jason Heyward Dodgers 129 168 Emmanuel Rodriguez Twins 277 169 Joey Gallo Nationals 124 170 Tyler Nevin Athletics 90 3B 171 Chris Taylor Dodgers 126 172 Adam Frazier Royals 58 2B 173 Nick Martini Reds 140 174 Tyler Fitzgerald Giants 266 175 Samad Taylor Mariners 135

Dropping off: Henry Davis (No. 96), Ji Hwan Bae (No. 132), Stuart Fairchild (No. 145), Avisaíl García (No. 147), Trent Grisham (No. 150)

I certainly didn’t all like moving my No. 2 overall player down to No. 10 one month into the season, but it’s scary just how little authority Corbin Carroll is hitting with right now. I guess the good news is that, while his average exit velocity is down six mph from last year, his max EV of 111.5 mph is still quite good and down just two mph from last year. His plate discipline has also remained intact, and even if the power remains absent, he’ll do enough in average, runs and steals to remain fairly valuable.

Don’t get overly excited but it’s a good sign for Mike Trout that the Angels, in need of a roster spot, chose to DFA a pitcher instead of putting the future Hall of Famer on the 60-day IL on Wednesday. Clearly, they think there’s a chance he’ll return from knee surgery within two months. Of course, a lot of things the Angels think will happen don’t end up happening.

I give preseason projections to every prospect I think has any real chance of seeing time in the majors, but because he wasn’t very good upon moving up to Double-A last summer and the Rockies appeared to have several other young outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart, I didn’t give one to Jordan Beck. Obviously, that was a mistake. In spite of his 32% strikeout rate in Double-A, Beck was promoted to Triple-A to open this season and hit .307/.405/.594 in 25 games before joining the Rockies as a replacement for Nolan Jones this week. If he hits, one imagines he’ll overtake Hunter Goodman and/or Elehuris Montero to stick around once Jones and Kris Bryant return. I don’t think that’s any sort of lock, but Beck has an awful lot of fantasy upside in Coors Field, and I decided to place him 47th among outfielders for now. I don’t feel great about that, given that he really could be back in Triple-A in two weeks, but he has power and speed and I do like his approach at the plate. There’s a chance that he’ll be a top-30 outfielder the rest of the way.

Joey Loperfido was more of an expected callup after hitting 13 homers in just 25 games in Triple-A. I worry about the batting average and about the Astros’ doubts in his defensive ability at first base, but the power is legit and he’s another guy who can steal bases. He’s No. 58 for now.