MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
May Reliever Rankings
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
May Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

May Outfielder Rankings

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:30 AM

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder Rankings

MayOutfieldersTeamApril
1Ronald Acuna Jr.Braves1
2Mookie BettsDodgers9
3Julio RodriguezMariners3
4Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres4
5Kyle TuckerAstros6
6Juan SotoYankees8
7Aaron JudgeYankees5
8Yordan AlvarezAstros7
9Adolis GarciaRangers13
10Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks2
11Michael Harris IIBraves11
12Spencer SteerReds27
13Christopher MorelCubs14
14Jarren DuranRed Sox18
15Luis Robert Jr.White Sox12
16Randy ArozarenaRays17
17Bryan ReynoldsPirates22
18Jazz Chisholm Jr.Marlins16
19Tyler O’NeillRed Sox26
20Riley GreeneTigers31
21Cody BellingerCubs19
22Wyatt LangfordRangers24
23Teoscar HernandezDodgers29
24Kyle SchwarberPhillies23
25George SpringerBlue Jays25
26Steven KwanGuardians36
27Christian YelichBrewers35
28Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks38
29Cedric MullinsOrioles44
30Seiya SuzukiCubs20
31Josh LoweRays30
32Nolan JonesRockies10
33Taylor WardAngels46
34Ian HappCubs28
35Daulton VarshoBlue Jays37
36Evan CarterRangers34
37Starling MarteMets50
38Nick CastellanosPhillies33
39Jo AdellAngels105
40Brandon NimmoMets43
41Anthony SantanderOrioles42
42Colton CowserOrioles162
43Brandon MarshPhillies59
44TJ FriedlReds58
45Lane ThomasNationals32
46Jung Hoo LeeGiants53
47Jordan BeckRockiesNR
48Brendan DonovanCardinals47
49Jackson ChourioBrewers40
50Lars NootbaarCardinals67
51Alex VerdugoYankees56
52Leody TaverasRangers49
53Brenton DoyleRockies64
54Giancarlo StantonYankees61
55Mike TroutAngels15
56James OutmanDodgers51
57Kerry CarpenterTigers60
58Joey LoperfidoAstros212
59Esteury RuizAthletics55
60Jordan WalkerCardinals21
61Jorge SolerGiants54
62Trevor LarnachTwins188
63Ryan O’HearnOrioles106
64Tommy EdmanCardinals57
65Amed RosarioRays33 SS
66Wilyer AbreuRed Sox109
67Bryan De La CruzMarlins80
68Chas McCormickAstros41
69Nick SenzelNationals75
70Garrett MitchellBrewers66
71Byron BuxtonTwins4 DH
72Jose SiriRays63
73Jack SuwinskiPirates65
74Masataka YoshidaRed Sox39
75Kris BryantRockies45
76Alex KirilloffTwins82
77Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox52
78Luis RengifoAngels81
79Jackson MerrillPadres40 SS
80Joc PedersonDiamondbacks78
81Andy PagesDodgers180
82Parker MeadowsTigers48
83Jarred KelenicBraves69
84Max KeplerTwins71
85Johan RojasPhillies77
86Tyler FreemanGuardians30 3B
87Jake FraleyReds83
88Alek ThomasDiamondbacks72
89MJ MelendezRoyals90
90Will BensonReds70
91Charlie BlackmonRockies76
92Sean BouchardRockies79
93Kyle IsbelRoyals86
94Edward OlivaresPirates100
95Jasson DominguezYankees91
96Tommy PhamWhite Sox98
97Jeff McNeilMets74
98Mitch HanigerMariners93
99Jesse WinkerNationals17 DH
100Victor RoblesNationals85
101Nelson VelazquezRoyals84
102Sal FrelickBrewers87
103Jesus SanchezMarlins92
104Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68
105Jacob YoungNationals134
106Jake McCarthyDiamondbacks94
107Stone GarrettNationals97
108Seth BrownAthletics88
109Richie PalaciosRays152
110Victor Scott IICardinals62
111Hunter GoodmanRockies193
112Gavin SheetsWhite Sox187
113Mike TauchmanCubs192
114Davis SchneiderBlue Jays38 2B
115Nick GordonMarlins99
116Pete Crow-ArmstrongCubs149
117Willi CastroTwins102
118Dairon BlancoRoyals104
119LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants119
120Mark CanhaTigers111
121Matt VierlingTigers117
122Dylan MooreMariners137
123Whit MerrifieldPhillies103
124Adam DuvallBraves112
125Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays123
126Eddie RosarioNationals89
127Harrison BaderMets122
128Jurickson ProfarPadres241
129Johnathan RodriguezGuardians206
130Michael ConfortoGiants153
131Tyrone TaylorMets114
132Jake MeyersAstros115
133Alec BurlesonCardinals141
134Ezequiel DuranRangers101
135Brent RookerAthletics120
136Will BrennanGuardians148
137Wenceel PerezTigers82 2B
138Hunter RenfroeRoyals95
139Dominic CanzoneMariners113
140Lawrence ButlerAthletics144
141Matt WallnerTwins73
142Michael A. TaylorPirates127
143Luke RaleyMariners108
144Austin HaysOrioles116
145James WoodNationals186
146Mike YastrzemskiGiants118
147Dylan CarlsonCardinals138
148Manuel MargotTwins110
149Cade MarloweMariners128
150Connor JoePirates181
151Luis MatosGiants121
152Blake PerkinsBrewers237
153Estevan FlorialGuardians142
154Miguel AndujarAthletics156
155Dane MyersMarlins133
156Addison BargerBlue Jays221
157Mauricio DubonAstros154
158Austin SlaterGiants143
159Mickey MoniakAngels139
160JJ BledayAthletics125
161Ramon LaureanoGuardians107
162Jose AzocarPadres130
163David PeraltaCubs131
164Kevin KiermaierBlue Jays136
165Randal GrichukDiamondbacks146
166Josh H. SmithRangers242
167Jason HeywardDodgers129
168Emmanuel RodriguezTwins277
169Joey GalloNationals124
170Tyler NevinAthletics90 3B
171Chris TaylorDodgers126
172Adam FrazierRoyals58 2B
173Nick MartiniReds140
174Tyler FitzgeraldGiants266
175Samad TaylorMariners135

Dropping off: Henry Davis (No. 96), Ji Hwan Bae (No. 132), Stuart Fairchild (No. 145), Avisaíl García (No. 147), Trent Grisham (No. 150)

  • I certainly didn’t all like moving my No. 2 overall player down to No. 10 one month into the season, but it’s scary just how little authority Corbin Carroll is hitting with right now. I guess the good news is that, while his average exit velocity is down six mph from last year, his max EV of 111.5 mph is still quite good and down just two mph from last year. His plate discipline has also remained intact, and even if the power remains absent, he’ll do enough in average, runs and steals to remain fairly valuable.
  • Don’t get overly excited but it’s a good sign for Mike Trout that the Angels, in need of a roster spot, chose to DFA a pitcher instead of putting the future Hall of Famer on the 60-day IL on Wednesday. Clearly, they think there’s a chance he’ll return from knee surgery within two months. Of course, a lot of things the Angels think will happen don’t end up happening.
  • I give preseason projections to every prospect I think has any real chance of seeing time in the majors, but because he wasn’t very good upon moving up to Double-A last summer and the Rockies appeared to have several other young outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart, I didn’t give one to Jordan Beck. Obviously, that was a mistake. In spite of his 32% strikeout rate in Double-A, Beck was promoted to Triple-A to open this season and hit .307/.405/.594 in 25 games before joining the Rockies as a replacement for Nolan Jones this week. If he hits, one imagines he’ll overtake Hunter Goodman and/or Elehuris Montero to stick around once Jones and Kris Bryant return. I don’t think that’s any sort of lock, but Beck has an awful lot of fantasy upside in Coors Field, and I decided to place him 47th among outfielders for now. I don’t feel great about that, given that he really could be back in Triple-A in two weeks, but he has power and speed and I do like his approach at the plate. There’s a chance that he’ll be a top-30 outfielder the rest of the way.
  • Joey Loperfido was more of an expected callup after hitting 13 homers in just 25 games in Triple-A. I worry about the batting average and about the Astros’ doubts in his defensive ability at first base, but the power is legit and he’s another guy who can steal bases. He’s No. 58 for now.
  • It’s entirely possible that the Tigers will soon commit to Wenceel Perez in center field and send down Parker Meadows. Still, I’m pretty skeptical about Perez, especially in light of his flyball tendencies in a tough environment for power. Meadows might wind up as a bust - he’s certainly played the part thus far - but I still think he has the greater fantasy ceiling of the two. That Meadows is a true plus defender in center will help his case.