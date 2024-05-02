May Catcher Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher Rankings

May Catchers Team April 1 Adley Rutschman Orioles 1 2 William Contreras Brewers 2 3 Will Smith Dodgers 3 4 Salvador Perez Royals 5 5 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 4 6 Willson Contreras Cardinals 9 7 Yainer Diaz Astros 6 8 Logan O’Hoppe Angels 7 9 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks 8 10 Mitch Garver Mariners 10 11 Cal Raleigh Mariners 12 12 Tyler Stephenson Reds 17 13 Ryan Jeffers Twins 23 14 Keibert Ruiz Nationals 11 15 Austin Wells Yankees 27 16 Jonah Heim Rangers 13 17 Ivan Herrera Cardinals 31 18 Sean Murphy Braves 16 19 Shea Langeliers Athletics 20 20 Bo Naylor Guardians 15 21 Luis Campusano Padres 19 22 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 23 Patrick Bailey Giants 32 24 Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays 18 25 Danny Jansen Blue Jays 22 26 David Fry Guardians 28 27 Francisco Alvarez Mets 14 28 Gary Sanchez Brewers 24 29 Elias Diaz Rockies 29 30 Travis d’Arnaud Braves 34 31 Miguel Amaya Cubs 35 32 Joey Bart Pirates 52 33 Ben Rortvedt Rays 55 34 Jake Rogers Tigers 21 35 Rene Pinto Rays 25 36 Henry Davis Pirates 96 OF 37 Carson Kelly Tigers 75 38 Freddy Fermin Royals 30 39 Jacob Stallings Rockies 54 40 Nick Fortes Marlins 33 41 Victor Caratini Astros 37 42 Korey Lee White Sox 53 43 Matt Thaiss Angels 42 44 Tom Murphy Giants 36 45 Andrew Knizner Rangers 43 46 Riley Adams Nationals 44 47 Sam Huff Rangers 38 48 Jose Trevino Yankees 46 49 Christian Bethancourt Marlins 41 50 Yan Gomes Cubs 39

Dropping off: Christian Vazquez (No. 40), Blake Sabol (No. 45)

The right hamstring injury Gary Sánchez suffered Tuesday might make the matter rather moot, but the Brewers’ decision to call up Tyler Black seemed like really bad news for him. William Contreras never sits and Black had been focusing on first base in Triple-A, so with Rhys Hoskins seemingly in line for even more DH time, it’s hard to see what will be left for Sánchez. The Brewers seem to think that’s fine, but Sánchez has been one of the league’s unluckiest hitters in the early going; while he’s hitting just .208/.283/.458, his strikeout rate is well down and Statcast gives him a .268 xBA and a .607 xSLG. It’s still baffling that no one wanted him as a starting catcher over the winter, given the way he played for the Padres last season.