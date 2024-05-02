 Skip navigation
May Catcher Rankings

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:25 AM

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher Rankings

MayCatchersTeamApril
1Adley RutschmanOrioles1
2William ContrerasBrewers2
3Will SmithDodgers3
4Salvador PerezRoyals5
5J.T. RealmutoPhillies4
6Willson ContrerasCardinals9
7Yainer DiazAstros6
8Logan O’HoppeAngels7
9Gabriel MorenoDiamondbacks8
10Mitch GarverMariners10
11Cal RaleighMariners12
12Tyler StephensonReds17
13Ryan JeffersTwins23
14Keibert RuizNationals11
15Austin WellsYankees27
16Jonah HeimRangers13
17Ivan HerreraCardinals31
18Sean MurphyBraves16
19Shea LangeliersAthletics20
20Bo NaylorGuardians15
21Luis CampusanoPadres19
22Connor WongRed Sox26
23Patrick BaileyGiants32
24Alejandro KirkBlue Jays18
25Danny JansenBlue Jays22
26David FryGuardians28
27Francisco AlvarezMets14
28Gary SanchezBrewers24
29Elias DiazRockies29
30Travis d’ArnaudBraves34
31Miguel AmayaCubs35
32Joey BartPirates52
33Ben RortvedtRays55
34Jake RogersTigers21
35Rene PintoRays25
36Henry DavisPirates96 OF
37Carson KellyTigers75
38Freddy FerminRoyals30
39Jacob StallingsRockies54
40Nick FortesMarlins33
41Victor CaratiniAstros37
42Korey LeeWhite Sox53
43Matt ThaissAngels42
44Tom MurphyGiants36
45Andrew KniznerRangers43
46Riley AdamsNationals44
47Sam HuffRangers38
48Jose TrevinoYankees46
49Christian BethancourtMarlins41
50Yan GomesCubs39

Dropping off: Christian Vazquez (No. 40), Blake Sabol (No. 45)

  • The right hamstring injury Gary Sánchez suffered Tuesday might make the matter rather moot, but the Brewers’ decision to call up Tyler Black seemed like really bad news for him. William Contreras never sits and Black had been focusing on first base in Triple-A, so with Rhys Hoskins seemingly in line for even more DH time, it’s hard to see what will be left for Sánchez. The Brewers seem to think that’s fine, but Sánchez has been one of the league’s unluckiest hitters in the early going; while he’s hitting just .208/.283/.458, his strikeout rate is well down and Statcast gives him a .268 xBA and a .607 xSLG. It’s still baffling that no one wanted him as a starting catcher over the winter, given the way he played for the Padres last season.
  • It would have been controversial for the Pirates to send down Henry Davis at the beginning of the season, but that is hardly the case now, with the former No. 1 overall draft pick having more than twice as many strikeouts (27) as hits (11). Joey Bart’s stunning performance ensures that he’ll stick around after Yasmani Grandal comes off the IL, which means that Davis is likely Triple-A bound. It seems to be where he belongs at this point. As for Bart, I’m still pretty skeptical. This oddly passive approach is really working out for him right now, but he’s still likely to strike out a ton.