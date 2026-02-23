2026 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Mock Draft: Roman Anthony, Nick Kurtz, Konnor Griffin on the rise

With the Super Bowl slipping into the rearview, fantasy managers trade the confetti and finality for backfields, bullpen sessions, and small sample Statcast extrapolations. Spring training arrives with its annual deluge of information: injuries, velocity bumps, new swings, position changes, vague quotes about adding muscle or shedding weight. It’s chaotic, intoxicating, and just convincing enough to make you rethink everything you believed in the offseason.

Earlier this month, we gathered some of the sharpest minds in the dynasty space to join Rotoworld’s staff for a startup mock draft — a room full of heavy-hitters who understand that roster construction in February is less about certainty and more about conviction.

The goal wasn’t consensus; it was pressure-testing assumptions. How early is too early for youth? When does stability outweigh ceiling? And at what point does upside stop being theoretical and start becoming actionable? What followed was equal parts philosophy, projection, and quiet overreaction — which is exactly what makes dynasty season feel alive.

The Basics: 12 teams. 22 rounds. Standard 5x5 roto categories. Rosters: C (1), 1B (1), 2B (1), 3B (1), SS (1), CI (1), MI (1), OF (5), UT (1), P (9).

Draft Order

1. Matt Heckman — PitcherList

2. Darren Eisenhauer — Prospects Live

3. James Anderson — Rotowire

4. Nick Shlain — Rotoworld

5. George Bissell — Rotoworld

6. Greg Hoogkamp — Prospects Live

7. Eric Samulski — Rotoworld

8. Dave Shovein — Rotoworld

9. Tim Kanak — Fantasy Pros

10. Martin Sekulski — PitcherList

11. D.J. Short — Rotoworld

12. Matthew Pouliot — Rotoworld

Round 1: Setting The Table

Having a newborn means spending a surprising amount of time half-awake, watching whatever happens to be on TV at 2:17 AM, which in my case has been a steady rotation of Maine Cabin Masters. The show is basically a weekly reminder that nothing flashy matters if the foundation is shaky — you can add beams, lofts, and character later, but if the base is wrong, everything else eventually tilts. Dynasty roster construction works the same way. The first round isn’t about creativity or cleverness; it’s about setting something stable enough to build on for years. Get that pick right and the rest of the roster starts to make sense almost automatically. Miss it, and you spend the next dozen rounds compensating, reinforcing, and hoping the structure holds.

1.1 Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals (Heckman)

1.2 Shohei Ohtani, UT/P, Dodgers (Eisenhauer)

1.3 Juan Soto, OF, Mets (Anderson)

1.4 Corbin Carroll, OF, Diamondbacks (Shlain)

1.5 Elly De La Cruz, SS, Reds (Bissell)

1.6 Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees (Hoogkamp)

1.7 Julio Rodríguez, OF, Mariners (Samulski)

1.8 José Ramírez, 3B, Guardians (Shovein)

1.9 Paul Skenes, SP, Pirates (Kanak)

1.10 Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox (Sekulski)

1.11 Ronald Acuña Jr., OF, Braves (Short)

1.12 Gunnar Henderson, SS, Orioles (Pouliot)

Positional Breakdown: 6 OF, 3 SS, 1 3B, 1 SP, 1 UT

It qualifies as a mild surprise that Ohtani wasn’t the first overall selection. He overtook Witt for the top spot in Rotoworld’s dynasty rankings early last season and hasn’t budged from that lofty perch. The substantial age gap makes Witt a worthy top-overall pick and that’s the internal debate fantasy managers in start-up dynasty formats will wrestle with for the next few years. As expected, Skenes was the lone pitcher taken in the opening round with perennial first-round stalwarts Judge and Ramírez representing the only non-Ohtani players over the age of 30 to come off the board.

The Long View: Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox

This pick is less about what Anthony is now and more about what we believe he’s about to become — the projection of a future that feels inevitable. He’s the ultra-rare top prospect who’s lived up to the astronomical hype, displaying virtually zero weaknesses in his offensive profile despite being just 21 entering next season. He wasted little time establishing himself as Boston’s franchise cornerstone once he arrived in the majors and likely would’ve posted even gaudier numbers had he not spent nearly three months languishing at Triple-A Worcester. His blend of moxie, elite talent and opportunity to anchor an emerging Red Sox lineup in the AL East’s hitter-friendly parks make him an easy first or second-round pick in all dynasty drafts.

Round 2: Start Your Engines

Dynasty roster construction in the opening rounds of a startup draft feels a lot like dropping into the Yoshi Valley track in Mario Kart for Nintendo 64: the map is wide open, the routes are unclear, and everyone is convinced their path is the fastest even though no one can quite prove it yet. You can go aggressive, conservative, future-facing, win-now, or some strange hybrid that only makes sense if everything breaks right. Early on, the freedom is intoxicating. However, he second round is where the fog starts to lift. Choices begin to narrow, timelines quietly reveal themselves, and the roster stops being a collection of ideas and starts becoming a direction. From there, you’re no longer just driving — you’re committing to a lane, even if the finish line is still somewhere off the screen.

2.13 Tarik Skubal, SP, Tigers (Pouliot)

2.14 Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics (Short)

2.15 Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers (Sekulski)

2.16 Konnor Griffin, SS, Pirates (Kanak)

2.17 Garrett Crochet, SP, Red Sox (Shovein)

2.18 Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays (Samulski)

2.19 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays (Hoogkamp)

2.20 Fernado Tatis Jr., OF, Padres (Bissell)

2.21 Zach Neto, SS, Angels (Shlain)

2.22 James Wood, OF, Nationals (Anderson)

2.23 Kyle Tucker, OF, Dodgers (Eisenhauer)

2.24 Wyatt Langford, OF, Rangers (Heckman)

Positional Breakdown: 5 OF, 2 1B, 2 SS, 2 SP, 1 3B

Statement Pick: Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics

Kurtz surpassing Guerrero Jr. in dynasty conversations feels like the kind of move that usually gets filed under recency bias – the new thing glowing brighter simply because it’s new. Prospect helium has a way of distorting perspective, especially when the tools are loud and the timeline feels infinite. But sometimes recency bias isn’t bias at all; it’s just the market adjusting in real time. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is established, known, and comfortably slotted into our expectations. Kurtz, on the other hand, represents possibility — and in dynasty formats, possibility often carries more weight than precedent. The question isn’t whether the shift feels premature. It’s whether the ceiling calculus quietly justifies it.

The Long View: Konnor Griffin, SS, Pirates

There’s a legitimate case to be made for taking Griffin in the first round of dynasty drafts, even if it feels early in the way all future-facing bets tend to feel early. The soon-to-be 20-year-old is one of the most tantalizing power-speed prospects to enter the fantasy conversation since Mike Trout announced himself with a 30-homer, 49-steal rookie season in 2012. A dominant showing in Grapefruit League play could fast-track him onto Pittsburgh’s Opening Day roster, but even without that immediate payoff, it increasingly feels like a question of when, not if, Griffin arrives as the organization’s next franchise cornerstone — and a first-round-caliber fantasy asset once the timeline catches up to the precocious talent.

Round 3: Uncharted Territory

This is where things get interesting with a pair of the top prospects in the fantasy landscape — Kevin McGonigle and JJ Wetherholt — coming off the board. Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh settles in as a mid-third round selection after delivering a historic 60-homer campaign that shattered just about every offensive record for a full-time catcher. There’s some undeniable regression looming, but he projects as an elite fantasy backstop for at least a couple additional seasons. A trio of upper-echelon starting pitchers — Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Logan Gilbert and Hunter Brown — came off the board while power/speed combo threats Trea Turner, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Francisco Lindor were all top 30 picks.

3.25 Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, Dodgers (Heckman)

3.26 Trea Turner, SS, Phillies (Eisenhauer)

3.27 Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B/3B, Yankees (Anderson)

3.28 Kevin McGonigle, SS, Tigers (Shlain)

3.29 Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners (Bissell)

3.30 Francisco Lindor, SS, Mets (Hoogkamp)

3.31 Jackson Merrill, OF, Padres (Samulski)

3.32 Logan Gilbert, SP, Mariners (Shovein)

3.33 JJ Wetherholt, 2B/SS, Cardinals (Kanak)

3.34 Pete Alonso, 1B, Orioles (Sekulski)

3.35 Hunter Brown, SP, Astros (Short)

3.36 Yordan Alvarez, UT, Astros (Pouliot)

Positional Breakdown: 4 SS, 3 SP, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 C, 1 OF, 1 UT

Statement Pick: JJ Wetherholt, SS, Cardinals

We’ve collectively endorsed the “aggressively pursue your top targets while still trying to extract as much value as possible” as a general strategic approach in dynasty formats at Rotoworld, which is why we’re giving the Wetherholt pick a standing ovation. There are some immediate risks as he acclimates to life in the majors, but the 23-year-old top prospect possesses the advanced hit tool and emerging power skillset to be a colossal difference-maker at second base.

The Long View: Kevin McGonigle, SS, Tigers

McGonigle’s ability to generate consistent hard contact at such a young age makes it strangely difficult to imagine a future where he isn’t an impactful fantasy contributor. The hit tool is so steady, so structurally sound, that betting against it feels almost contrarian for the sake of being contrarian. It’s a bit like the enduring weirdness of no Canadian NHL team winning a Stanley Cup since 1993 — the longer it goes on, the more it feels like a statistical glitch in the matrix. Eventually, you assume gravity must reassert itself. With McGonigle, the underlying skills suggest gravity is already on his side. At some point, consistency that loud tends to convert into production that’s unavoidable.

Round 4: Do It Again

Were last year’s leaps repeatable or extreme outliers? Pete Crow-Armstrong went full supernova in his age-23 campaign with a 31-homer, 35-steal breakthrough. Riley Greene made a jump in the power department with a career-high 36 round-trippers. Hunter Greene was limited to just 19 starts but showed flashes of elite fantasy potential with a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 107 2/3 innings. This round also featured an assortment of proven fantasy stalwarts like Ketel Marte, Rafael Devers, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Olson in addition to dynamic top shortstop prospects Jesús Made and Leodalis De Vries.

4.37 Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs (Pouliot)

4.38 Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks (Short)

4.39 Rafael Devers, 1B, Giants (Sekulski)

4.40 Riley Greene, OF, Tigers (Kanak)

4.41 CJ Abrams, SS, Nationals (Shovein)

4.42 Jesús Made, SS, Brewers (Samulski)

4.43 Hunter Greene, SP, Reds (Hoogkamp)

4.44 Kyle Schwarber, UT, Phillies (Bissell)

4.45 Leodalis De Vries, SS, Padres (Shlain)

4.46 Cristopher Sánchez, SP, Phillies (Anderson)

4.47 Matt Olson, 1B, Braves (Eisenhauer)

4.48 Eury Pérez, SP, Marlins (Heckman)

Positional Breakdown: 3 SS, 3 SP, 2 OF, 2 UT, 1 1B, 1 2B

The Long View: Jesús Made, SS, Brewers

Made’s stateside debut had the feel of the X-Files pilot — the mythology wasn’t fully formed, the long-term arc still fuzzy, but the chemistry was unmistakable. You could see the components aligning in real time, the kind of underlying structure that hints at something bigger than the immediate box score. The fantasy starter kit was already on display: bat speed that feels intentional, athleticism that translates, tools that don’t need embellishment. The full narrative might take time to reveal itself, but the signal was strong enough to believe this is the beginning of something that escalates quickly. In dynasty terms, that’s usually how a meteoric rise starts — subtle at first, then impossible to ignore.

Round 5: The Opposite

There’s a famous Seinfeld episode where George Costanza decides his entire life has been a mistake and resolves to do the exact opposite of every instinct he’s ever had. The logic is absurd, which is precisely why it works. After years of preaching patience and future-focused roster construction in startup dynasty drafts, I found myself leaning the other way in this one. Bryce Harper became my version of ordering chicken salad on untoasted rye instead of tuna on toast — not revolutionary, just deliberately contrary to my own established pattern. Dynasty drafts have a way of forcing that kind of improvisation. You enter with a blueprint, but somewhere around the fourth or fifth round you’re making decisions in real time: take the proven veteran who’s sliding because he’s approaching his mid-30’s or reach for the infinite possibility of someone like electrifying top pitching prospect Chase Burns. It’s less about philosophy at that point and more about timing – deciding on the fly whether stability and proven track records are undervalued or upside is irresistible.

5.49 Ben Rice, C/1B, Yankees (Heckman)

5.50 Maikel Garcia, 3B, Royals (Eisenhauer)

5.51 Sebastian Walcott, SS, Rangers (Anderson)

5.52 Manny Machado, 3B, Padres (Shlain)

5.53 Bryce Harper, 1B, Phillies (Bissell)

5.54 Jackson Holliday, 3B, Orioles (Hoogkamp)

5.55 Bryan Woo, SP, Mariners (Samulski)

5.56 Brice Turang, 2B, Brewers (Shovein)

5.57 Tyler Soderstrom, 1B/OF, Athletics (Kanak)

5.58 Chase Burns, SP, Reds (Sekulski)

5.59 Luke Keaschall, 2B, Twins (Short)

5.60 Sal Stewart, 1B, Reds (Pouliot)

Positional Breakdown: 3 1B, 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 SP, 1 OF, 1 SS

Statement Pick: Ben Rice, C/1B, Yankees

The central questions for dynasty managers surrounding Rice is whether he builds on last year’s 26-homer breakout and how long he’ll retain catcher eligibility. There’s a plausible path where he logs enough starts behind the plate over the next couple of seasons to preserve that highly valuable designation. However, if he truly evolves into a middle-of-the-order fixture, it would be difficult to justify exposing him to the inherent injury risk that comes with donning the tools of ignorance.

The Long View: Sebastian Walcott, SS, Rangers

We held this draft before the revelation that the Rangers top prospect was scheduled to undergo elbow surgery, which will cause him to miss a significant portion of the upcoming minor league season. The soon-to-be 20-year-old prodigy was unlikely to ascend to the big leagues this year, but the lost development time pushes back his arrival even further. His impressive plate skills and elite raw power upside keep him in the mix as one of the top handful of prospects in the fantasy landscape until further notice.

Round 6: Miller Time

Padres strikeout artist Mason Miller became the first closer off the board while Orioles mashing backstop Samuel Basallo was the lone prospect in this range. It’s worth noting that Austin Riley likely would’ve gone a couple rounds earlier at this time last year, which makes him a strong value in this range if he bounces back from an injury-plagued age-28 season. We held this draft prior to the Spencer Schwellenbach injury development, which further highlights the volatility associated with selecting any pitcher at this early stage of a dynasty format.

6.61 George Kirby, SP, Mariners (Pouliot)

6.62 Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles (Short)

6.63 Austin Riley, 3B, Braves (Sekulski)

6.64 Bo Bichette, SS, Mets (Kanak)

6.65 Mason Miller, RP, Padres (Shovein)

6.66 Cole Ragans, SP, Royals (Samulski)

6.67 Freddy Peralta, SP, Mets (Hoogkamp)

6.68 Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers (Bissell)

6.69 Joe Ryan, SP, Twins (Shlain)

6.70 Brent Rooker, OF, Athletics (Anderson)

6.71 Nico Hoerner, 2B, Cubs (Eisenhauer)

6.72 Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, Braves (Heckman)

Positional Breakdown: 5 SP, 1 RP, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 C, 1 SS, 1 UT

Statement Pick: Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers

Freeman feels like a dinosaur in the modern dynasty ecosystem — not because he’s obsolete, but because he’s so firmly rooted in a different era of roster logic. He’s reliable, boring in the way only excellence can be boring, and therefore easy to overlook when the room is chasing upside and theoretical timelines. But this is usually where dynasty markets get sloppy. Aging veterans like Freeman tend to be discounted as if decline is a certainty rather than a possibility, even though their skills erode slowly and predictably. And in the worst-case scenario — if the roster fractures or the window closes faster than expected — players like Freeman don’t vanish. They become currency. Proven production always has a home, and contenders will always trade for a dinosaur that hasn’t fossilized yet.

The Long View: Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles

There’s a strange psychological shelf life for elite prospects, and Basallo may be brushing up against it. When a player doesn’t immediately validate the hype with fireworks, the conversation subtly shifts from anticipation to impatience. Nothing catastrophic happened — the skills are still there, the power still real — but the absence of instant dominance creates a kind of narrative drift. In dynasty leagues, silence can feel louder than production. And sometimes prospect fatigue isn’t about performance at all; it’s about the market getting bored before the talent gets comfortable.

Round 7: Elder Statesmen

With most of the consensus elite prospects already spoken for, the draft room subtly recalibrated in this round, with Tigers speedster Max Clark being the lone non-debuted talent coming off the board. The conversation shifted from projection to production, from theoretical ceilings to track records that require less imagination. It wasn’t about abandoning upside, but about recognizing that stability has value too — especially once the obvious future stars are no longer available. It’s worth noting that Mookie Betts and Michael Harris II were top 50 picks at this time last year, which shows how their long-term value hasn’t slipped a ton despite last season’s underwhelming results. Geraldo Perdomo might be the most challenging hitter to forecast long-term since his breakthrough was so convincing and unexpected at the same time.

7.73 Max Clark, OF, Tigers (Heckman)

7.74 Jarren Duran, OF, Red Sox (Eisenhauer)

7.75 Kyle Bradish, SP, Orioles (Anderson)

7.76 Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers (Shlain)

7.77 Jeremy Peña, SS, Astros (Bissell)

7.78 William Contreras, C, Brewers (Hoogkamp)

7.79 Mookie Betts, SS, Dodgers (Samulski)

7.80 Josh Naylor, 1B, Mariners (Shovein)

7.81 Emmet Sheehan, SP, Dodgers (Kanak)

7.82 Cody Bellinger, OF, Yankees (Sekulski)

7.83 Geraldo Perdomo, SS, Diamondbacks (Short)

7.84 Michael Harris II, OF, Braves (Pouliot)

Positional Breakdown: 5 OF, 3 SS, 2 SP, 1 1B, 1 C

Statement Pick: Josh Naylor, 1B, Mariners

Naylor is one of the more complicated players to project in dynasty formats, mostly because last season didn’t follow the script. Thirty steals isn’t something you casually add to a resume at this advanced stage of a career — it’s the kind of number that forces everyone to reconsider what they thought they knew. The question isn’t whether the power plays; it’s whether the speed spike was evolution or anomaly. Dynasty managers are left deciding if they just witnessed a new version of Naylor, or a statistical outlier that arrived without warning.

Round 8: Volatility For Days

Selections like Nolan McLean, Aidan Miller, and Jacob deGrom embody three very different kinds of volatility — projection risk, developmental uncertainty, and physical fragility. McLean and Miller represent the allure of sky-high potential, while deGrom offers elite production wrapped in durability questions that never fully disappear. The upside is obvious in all three cases, but so is the variance. In dynasty formats, that’s the trade-off: chasing impact while quietly accepting that the range of outcomes is wider than anyone wants to admit.

8.85 Max Fried, SP, Yankees (Pouliot)

8.86 Nolan McLean, SP, Mets (Short)

8.87 Alex Bregman, 3B, Cubs (Sekulski)

8.88 Aidan Miller, SS, Phillies (Kanak)

8.89 Logan Webb, SP, Giants (Shovein)

8.90 Andrés Muñoz, RP, Mariners (Samulski)

8.91 Randy Arozarena, OF, Mariners (Hoogkamp)

8.92 Jacob deGrom, SP, Rangers (Bissell)

8.93 Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, Royals (Shlain)

8.94 Shea Langeliers, C, Athletics (Anderson)

8.95 Agustín Ramírez, C, Marins (Eisenhauer)

8.96 Michael Busch, 1B, Cubs (Heckman)

Positional Breakdown: 4 SP, 2 1B, 2 C, 1 3B, 1 OF, 1 SS, 1 RP

Round 9: Prove-It Territory

Jo Adell, Kyle Stowers, Ceddanne Rafaela and Noelvi Marte are coming off breakout campaigns. Will they build on it? Byron Buxton played more than 125 games last year for the first time since 2017. Drake Baldwin emerged as an upper-echelon fantasy backstop while Jac Caglianone flopped in his first shot at the highest level. Dylan Beavers is on the precipice of breaking into the big leagues as an intriguing all-around talent. There are more unknowns with this group of players than an obscure Jeopardy category.

9.97 Jo Adell, OF, Angels (Heckman)

9.98 Kyle Stowers, OF, Marlins (Eisenhauer)

9.99 Ceddanne Rafaela, 2B/OF, Red Sox (Anderson)

9.100 Jhoan Duran, RP, Phillies (Shlain)

9.101 Byron Buxton, OF, Twins (Bissell)

9.102 Jordan Westburg, 3B, Orioles (Hoogkamp)

9.103 Drake Baldwin, C, Braves (Samulski)

9.104 Jac Caglianone, OF, Royals (Shovein)

9.105 Dylan Beavers, OF, Orioles (Kanak)

9.106 Dylan Cease, SP, Blue Jays (Sekulski)

9.107 Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners (Short)

9.108 Noelvi Marte, 3B/OF, Reds (Pouliot)

Positional Breakdown: 7 OF, 1 SP, 1 RP 1 3B, 1 C, 1 SS

Statement Pick: Jordan Westburg, 3B, Orioles

This draft took place before the news broke that Westburg has been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his elbow and is facing an extended absence. The 27-year-old struggled to stay healthy last year, but he felt like a strong value in this spot at the time the pick was made. The big question is how his elbow will respond to the rest-and-rehabilitation route since Tommy John surgery would necessitate a longer absence.

The Long View: Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners

Emerson is the kind of prospect who doesn’t necessarily overwhelm you at first glance — there’s no single tool screaming for attention — but the longer you watch, the more everything starts to make sense. The consistent bat-to-ball skills and developing over-the-fence pop are the biggest reasons to believe in his future. Sometimes the most convincing prospects aren’t the loudest; they’re the ones who quietly remove reasons to doubt them.

Round 10: Are You Feeling Lucky?

There’s no shortage of intrigue in this range of a dynasty draft with fascinating pitching prospects like Bubba Chandler and Trey Yesavage coming off the board in addition to rising slugger Bryce Eldridge. Perhaps the biggest surprise is how far Corey Seager tumbled after last year’s disappointing, injury-marred season.

10.109 Oneil Cruz, OF, Pirates (Pouliot)

10.110 Chris Sale, SP, Braves (Short)

10.111 Bubba Chandler, SP, Pirates (Sekulski)

10.112 Carter Jensen, C, Royals (Kanak)

10.113 Luis Robert Jr., OF, Mets (Shovein)

10.114 Seiya Suzuki, OF, Cubs (Samulski)

10.115 Corey Seager, SS, Rangers (Hoogkamp)

10.116 Trey Yesavage, SP, Blue Jays (Bissell)

10.117 Cade Smith, RP, Guardians (Shlain)

10.118 Edwin Díaz, RP, Dodgers (Anderson)

10.119 Bryce Eldridge, 1B, Giants (Eisenhauer)

10.120 Josh Hader, RP, Astros (Heckman)

Positional Breakdown: 3 SP, 3 RP, 2 OF, 2 UT, 1 C, 1 SS

Round 11: Halfway There

(Editor’s Note: This draft took place before news of Pablo López’s Tommy John surgery)

11.121 Lawrence Butler, OF, Athletics (Heckman)

11.122 Cam Schlittler, SP, Yankees (Eisenhauer)

11.123 Jesús Luzardo, SP, Phillies (Anderson)

11.124 Addison Barger, 3B/OF, Blue Jays (Shlain)

11.125 Edward Florentino, OF, Pirates (Bissell)

11.126 Blake Snell, SP, Dodgers (Hoogkamp)

11.127 Ryan Pepiot, SP, Rays (Samulski)

11.128 Dylan Crews, OF, Nationals (Shovein)

11.129 Jacob Misiorowski, SP, Brewers (Kanak)

11.130 Pablo López, SP, Twins (Sekulski)

11.131 Isaac Paredes, 3B, Astros (Short)

11.132 Iván Herrera, UT, Cardinals (Pouliot)

Positional Breakdown: 6 SP, 3 OF, 2 3B, 1 UT

Round 12: The Calendar Problem

George Springer is the kind of dynasty puzzle that exposes how uncomfortable we are with aging curves. He was one of the most productive outfielders in fantasy last season, which should simplify the conversation — except he’s entering his age-36 campaign, and might only have a couple years left in the tank. The production says one thing; the calendar says another. And somewhere between those two realities sits his true value, fluctuating based on whether you believe decline is imminent or simply inevitable but not yet scheduled.

12.133 Daylen Lile, OF, Nationals (Pouliot)

12.134 George Springer, OF, Blue Jays (Short)

12.135 Willy Adames, SS, Giants (Sekulski)

12.136 Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (Kanak)

12.137 Hunter Goodman, C, Rockies (Shovein)

12.138 Jakob Marsee, OF, Marlins (Samulski)

12.139 Wilyer Abreu, OF, Red Sox (Hoogkamp)

12.140 Jose Altuve, 2B/OF, Astros (Bissell)

12.141 Nick Pivetta, SP, Padres (Shlain)

12.142 Eduardo Quintero, OF, Dodgers (Anderson)

12.143 Alec Burleson, 1B/OF, Cardinals (Eisenhauer)

12.144 Michael King, SP, Padres (Heckman)

Positional Breakdown: 6 OF, 2 SP, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 C, 1 SS

Round 13: All Pitchers (Almost)

13.145 Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles (Heckman)

13.146 Trevor Megill, RP, Brewers (Eisenhauer)

13.147 Royce Lewis, 3B, Twins (Anderson)

13.148 Framber Valdez, SP, Tigers (Shlain)

13.149 Zack Wheeler, SP, Phillies (Bissell)

13.150 Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Guardians (Hoogkamp)

13.151 Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Tigers (Samulski)

13.152 Kevin Gausman, SP, Blue Jays (Shovein)

13.153 Devin Williams, RP, Mets (Kanak)

13.154 Nick Lodolo, SP, Reds (Sekulski)

13.155 Carson Benge, OF, Mets (Short)

13.156 Sonny Gray, SP, Red Sox (Pouliot)

Positional Breakdown: 5 SP, 2 RP, 1 1B, 1 3B, 1 C, 1 OF, 1 UT

Round 14: Foreign Affairs

It’s notable that both Japanese offseason imports — Munetaka Murakami and Tatsuya Imai — went with back-to-back selections just outside the top 160 overall range. Murakami arrives stateside with some serious contact concerns that threaten to extinguish his fantasy appeal, despite possessing upper-echelon raw power potential.

14.157 Xavier Edwards, 2B/SS, Marlins (Pouliot)

14.158 David Bednar, RP, Yankees (Short)

14.159 Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Diamondbacks (Sekulski)

14.160 Thomas White, SP, Marlins (Kanak)

14.161 Munetaka Murakami, 3B, White Sox (Shovein)

14.162 Tatsuya Imai, SP, Astros (Samulski)

14.163 MacKenzie Gore, SP, Rangers (Hoogkamp)

14.164 Gerrit Cole, SP, Yankees (Bissell)

14.165 Bryce Rainer, SS, Tigers (Shlain)

14.166 Justin Steele, SP, Cubs (Anderson)

14.167 Jeff Hoffman, RP, Blue Jays (Eisenhauer)

14.168 Steven Kwan, OF, Guardians (Heckman)

Positional Breakdown: 5 SP, 2 RP, 2 OF, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 SS

Round 15: Hitting Our Stride(r)

Matt Shaw and Spencer Strider would’ve gone off the board roughly 100 picks earlier at this time just one year ago, which provides some insight into how far their long-term appeal has slipped. There are bounce-back cases for both but it feels like a bit of wish-casting to completely overlook and dismiss their lackluster on-field performances last year. Drew Rasmussen feels like an outstanding value at this stage of the draft. Even with the workload concerns baked into the final projection, transitioning back to pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field from the veritable hitter’s paradise that was George M. Steinbrenner Field should drive considerable gains in the run-prevention department.

15.169 Ezequiel Tovar, SS, Rockies (Heckman)

15.170 Trevor Rogers, SP, Orioles (Eisenhauer)

15.171 Matt Shaw, 3B, Cubs (Anderson)

15.172 Spencer Strider, SP, Braves (Shlain)

15.173 Luis Peña, 2B/SS, Brewers (Bissell)

15.174 Colton Cowser, OF, Orioles (Hoogkamp)

15.175 Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals (Samulski)

15.176 Gavin Williams, SP, Guardians (Shovein)

15.177 Brandon Woodruff, SP, Brewers (Kanak)

15.178 Jackson Jobe, SP, Tigers (Sekulski)

15.179 Drew Rasmussen, SP, Rays (Short)

15. 180 Daniel Palencia, RP, Cubs (Pouliot)

Positional Breakdown: 6 SP, 2 OF, 2 SS, 1 3B, 1 RP

Round 16

16.181 Willson Contreras, 1B, Red Sox (Pouliot)

16.182 Francisco Alvarez, C, Mets (Short)

16.183 Josue De Paula, OF, Dodgers (Sekulski)

16.184 Robby Snelling, SP, Marlins (Kanak)

16.185 Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers (Shovein)

16.186 Brenton Doyle, OF, Rockies (Samulski)

16.187 Cade Horton, SP, Cubs (Hoogkamp)

16.188 Tyler Glasnow, SP, Dodgers (Bissell)

16.189 Will Smith, C, Dodgers (Shlain)

16.190 Heliot Ramos, OF, Giants (Anderson)

16.191 Andrew Painter, SP, Phillies (Eisenhauer)

16.192 Chase DeLauter, OF, Guardians (Heckman)

Round 17

17.193 Grant Taylor, RP, White Sox (Heckman)

17.194 Connelly Early, SP, Red Sox (Eisenhauer)

17.195 Sandy Alcantara, SP, Marlins (Anderson)

17.196 Daulton Varsho, OF, Blue Jays (Shlain)

17.197 Carlos Rodón, SP, Yankees (Bissell)

17.198 Abner Uribe, RP, Brewers (Hoogkamp)

17.199 Ozzie Albies, 2B, Braves (Samulski)

17.200 Jasson Domínguez, OF, Yankees (Shovein)

17.201 Jonathan Aranda, 1B, Rays (Kanak)

17.202 Travis Bazzana, 2B, Guardians (Sekulski)

17.203 Owen Caissie, OF, Marlins (Short)

17.204 Ryan Helsley, RP, Orioles (Pouliot)

Round 18

18.205 Christian Yelich, UT, Brewers (Pouliot)

18.206 Zebby Matthews, SP, Twins (Short)

18.207 Trevor Story, SS, Red Sox (Sekulski)

18.208 Shane McClanahan, SP, Rays (Kanak)

18.209 Colson Montgomery, SS, White Sox (Shovein)

18.210 Jared Jones, SP, Pirates (Samulski)

18.211 Shane Baz, SP, Orioles (Hoogkamp)

18.212 Shane Bieber, SP, Blue Jays (Bissell)

18.213 Brandon Nimmo, OF, Rangers (Shlain)

18.214 Mike Trout, OF, Angels (Anderson)

18.215 Kristian Campbell, 2B, Red Sox (Eisenhauer)

18.216 Kazuma Okamoto, 3B, Blue Jays (Heckman)

Round 19

19.217 Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners (Heckman)

19.218 Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Reds (Eisenhauer)

19.219 Masyn Winn, SS, Cardinals (Anderson)

19.220 Bryson Stott, 2B, Phillies (Shlain)

19.221 Nathan Eovaldi, SP, Rangers (Bissell)

19.222 Kerry Carpenter, OF, Tigers (Hoogkamp)

19.223 Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics (Samulski)

19.224 Taylor Ward, OF, Orioles (Shovein)

19.225 Brett Baty, 2B/3B, Mets (Kanak)

19.226 Grayson Rodriguez, SP, Angels (Sekulski)

19.227 Teoscar Hernández, OF, Dodgers (Short)

19.228 Joe Musgrove, SP, Padres (Pouliot)

Round 20

20.229 Aroldis Chapman, RP, Red Sox (Pouliot)

20.230 Carlos Estévez, RP, Royals (Short)

20.231 Corbin Burnes, SP, Diamondbacks (Sekulski)

20.232 Payton Tolle, SP, Red Sox (Kanak)

20.233 Noah Cameron, SP, Royals (Shovein)

20.234 Pete Fairbanks, RP, Marlins (Samulski)

20.235 Bryce Miller, SP, Mariners (Hoogkamp)

20.236 Caleb Bonemer, SS, White Sox (Bissell)

20.237 Ian Happ, OF, Cubs (Shlain)

20.238 Yandy Díaz, 1B, Rays (Anderson)

20.239 Kris Bubic, SP, Royals (Eisenhauer)

20.240 Matt McLain, 2B, Reds (Heckman)

Round 21

21.241 Edward Cabrera, SP, Cubs (Heckman)

21.242 Riley O’Brien, RP, Cardinals (Eisenhauer)

21.243 Rainiel Rodriguez, C, Cardinals (Anderson)

21.244 Robbie Ray, SP, Giants (Shlain)

21.245 Chandler Simpson, OF, Rays (Bissell)

21.246 Evan Carter, OF, Rangers (Hoogkamp)

21.247 Spencer Steer, 1B, Reds (Samulski)

21.248 Raisel Iglesias, RP, Braves (Shovein)

21.249 Griffin Jax, RP, Rays (Kanak)

21.250 Yainer Diaz, C, Astros (Sekulski)

21.251 Matt Chapman, 3B, Giants (Short)

21.252 Tanner Bibee, SP, Guardians (Pouliot)

Round 22

22.253 Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees (Pouliot)

22.254 Ranger Suárez, SP, Red Sox (Short)

22.255 AJ Smith-Shawver, SP, Braves (Sekulski)

22.256 Ryan Clifford, 1B/OF, Mets (Kanak)

22.257 Jurickson Profar, OF, Braves (Shovein)

22.258 Ian Seymour, RP, Rays (Samulski)

22.259 Jeremiah Estrada, RP, Padres (Hoogkamp)

22.260 Brody Hopkins, SP, Rays (Bissell)

22.261 Troy Melton, SP, Tigers (Shlain)

22.262 Miguel Vargas, 1B/3B, White Sox (Anderson)

22.263 Ryan Weathers, SP, Yankees (Eisenhauer)

22.264 Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Cubs (Heckman)