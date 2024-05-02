 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
May Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
May Top 300 Overall
MLB: Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees
May Reliever Rankings
MLB: New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

May First Baseman and DH Rankings

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:26 AM

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings

MayFirst basemenTeamApril
1 DHShohei OhtaniDodgers1 DH
1Freddie FreemanDodgers1
2Matt OlsonBraves2
3Bryce HarperPhillies4
4Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays3
5Pete AlonsoMets5
6Josh NaylorGuardians7
7Spencer SteerReds11
2 DHMarcell OzunaBraves3 DH
8Cody BellingerCubs6
9Christian WalkerDiamondbacks13
10Alec BohmPhillies17
11Vinnie PasquantinoRoyals12
12Christian Encarnacion-StrandReds10
13Paul GoldschmidtCardinals9
3 DHEloy JimenezWhite Sox2 DH
14Isaac ParedesRays18
15Ryan MountcastleOrioles20
16Rhys HoskinsBrewers21
17Spencer TorkelsonTigers14
18Salvador PerezRoyals25
19Jeimer CandelarioReds15
20Justin TurnerBlue Jays22
21Yandy DiazRays16
22Jake CronenworthPadres33
23Nathaniel LoweRangers24
24Jake BurgerMarlins15 3B
25Luis ArraezMarlins10 2B
4 DHJ.D. MartinezMets5 DH
26Anthony RizzoYankees23
27Ryan O’HearnOrioles35
28Michael BuschCubs23 3B
29Josh BellMarlins26
30Alex KirilloffTwins30
31Andrew VaughnWhite Sox19
32Ty FranceMariners29
33Brandon DruryAngels28
34Matt MervisCubs52
5 DHHeston KjerstadOrioles7 DH
35Triston CasasRed Sox8
36Kyle ManzardoGuardians38
37DJ LeMahieuYankees31
38Joey MenesesNationals6 DH
39Garrett CooperRed Sox42
40Miguel SanoAngels58
6 DHAndrew McCutchenPirates8 DH
41Gavin SheetsWhite Sox57
42LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants39
43Mark CanhaTigers111 OF
7 DHJonathan ArandaRays10 DH
44Nolan SchanuelAngels32
45Jose AbreuAstros27
46Elehuris MonteroRockies36
47Ezequiel DuranRangers35 3B
48Rowdy TellezPirates34
49Luke RaleyMariners37
50Carlos SantanaTwins41
8 DHMark VientosMets11 DH
51J.D. DavisAthletics39 3B
52Connor JoePirates55
9 DHHarold RamirezRays9 DH
54David FryGuardians28 C
53Jon SingletonAstros82
55Joey GalloNationals43
56Donovan SolanoPadres49
57Tyler NevinAthletics90 3B
58Dominic SmithRed Sox61
59Wilmer FloresGiants46
60Ryan NodaAthletics40

Dropping off: Brandon Belt (No. 44), C.J. Cron (No. 45), Bobby Dalbec (No. 47), Gio Urshela (48th), Keston Hiura (No. 50), Joey Votto (No. 51), Cavan Biggio (No. 53), Darick Hall (No. 54)

  • I have downgraded my expectations for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. some. It genuinely seems like Rogers Centre has turned into a tougher home run park for right-handed hitters since last year’s changes, and it’s been especially problematic for Guerrero, due to his proclivity for line-drive homers. That said, I think he’s a nice buy-low candidate at this point. He’s still hitting the ball very hard; his 106.1 mph average on the top-50 percent of his balls in play is third highest in baseball. He’s striking out more than usual, but not alarmingly so. His groundball rate has also come down some in recent days. Things should get a whole lot better.
  • After previously trying him at second base, in center field and at third base, the Brewers decided to make Tyler Black a first baseman this season, playing him there in 18 of his 19 starts in the field before calling him up for the first time Tuesday. One imagines he’ll take over as their first baseman against righties, with Rhys Hoskins DHing most of the time. Black is a strong prospect anyway, but what makes him really interesting for fantasy purposes is his stolen base ability; he was 55-for-67 in 123 minor league games last year. He’s not at all likely to run like that in the majors, but the all-around game makes him a nice option in mixed leagues, even though he’ll probably sit versus lefties initially.
  • The Guardians probably should have just gone with Kyle Manzardo initially, but it’s extremely obvious that he belongs in the majors now after going 15-for-38 with six homers in his last 10 games for Triple-A Columbus. I expect that Manzardo will be a fringy mixed-league option when he gets the call, but that’s more than can be said the team’s alternatives in the DH spot. He’ll also be a defensive upgrade at first base, with Josh Naylor typically serving as the DH.