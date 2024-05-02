May First Baseman and DH Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings

May First basemen Team April 1 DH Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 1 DH 1 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1 2 Matt Olson Braves 2 3 Bryce Harper Phillies 4 4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 3 5 Pete Alonso Mets 5 6 Josh Naylor Guardians 7 7 Spencer Steer Reds 11 2 DH Marcell Ozuna Braves 3 DH 8 Cody Bellinger Cubs 6 9 Christian Walker Diamondbacks 13 10 Alec Bohm Phillies 17 11 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 12 12 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 10 13 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 9 3 DH Eloy Jimenez White Sox 2 DH 14 Isaac Paredes Rays 18 15 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 20 16 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 21 17 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 14 18 Salvador Perez Royals 25 19 Jeimer Candelario Reds 15 20 Justin Turner Blue Jays 22 21 Yandy Diaz Rays 16 22 Jake Cronenworth Padres 33 23 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 24 24 Jake Burger Marlins 15 3B 25 Luis Arraez Marlins 10 2B 4 DH J.D. Martinez Mets 5 DH 26 Anthony Rizzo Yankees 23 27 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 35 28 Michael Busch Cubs 23 3B 29 Josh Bell Marlins 26 30 Alex Kirilloff Twins 30 31 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 19 32 Ty France Mariners 29 33 Brandon Drury Angels 28 34 Matt Mervis Cubs 52 5 DH Heston Kjerstad Orioles 7 DH 35 Triston Casas Red Sox 8 36 Kyle Manzardo Guardians 38 37 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 31 38 Joey Meneses Nationals 6 DH 39 Garrett Cooper Red Sox 42 40 Miguel Sano Angels 58 6 DH Andrew McCutchen Pirates 8 DH 41 Gavin Sheets White Sox 57 42 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 39 43 Mark Canha Tigers 111 OF 7 DH Jonathan Aranda Rays 10 DH 44 Nolan Schanuel Angels 32 45 Jose Abreu Astros 27 46 Elehuris Montero Rockies 36 47 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 35 3B 48 Rowdy Tellez Pirates 34 49 Luke Raley Mariners 37 50 Carlos Santana Twins 41 8 DH Mark Vientos Mets 11 DH 51 J.D. Davis Athletics 39 3B 52 Connor Joe Pirates 55 9 DH Harold Ramirez Rays 9 DH 54 David Fry Guardians 28 C 53 Jon Singleton Astros 82 55 Joey Gallo Nationals 43 56 Donovan Solano Padres 49 57 Tyler Nevin Athletics 90 3B 58 Dominic Smith Red Sox 61 59 Wilmer Flores Giants 46 60 Ryan Noda Athletics 40

Dropping off: Brandon Belt (No. 44), C.J. Cron (No. 45), Bobby Dalbec (No. 47), Gio Urshela (48th), Keston Hiura (No. 50), Joey Votto (No. 51), Cavan Biggio (No. 53), Darick Hall (No. 54)

I have downgraded my expectations for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. some. It genuinely seems like Rogers Centre has turned into a tougher home run park for right-handed hitters since last year’s changes, and it’s been especially problematic for Guerrero, due to his proclivity for line-drive homers. That said, I think he’s a nice buy-low candidate at this point. He’s still hitting the ball very hard; his 106.1 mph average on the top-50 percent of his balls in play is third highest in baseball. He’s striking out more than usual, but not alarmingly so. His groundball rate has also come down some in recent days. Things should get a whole lot better.

After previously trying him at second base, in center field and at third base, the Brewers decided to make Tyler Black a first baseman this season, playing him there in 18 of his 19 starts in the field before calling him up for the first time Tuesday. One imagines he’ll take over as their first baseman against righties, with Rhys Hoskins DHing most of the time. Black is a strong prospect anyway, but what makes him really interesting for fantasy purposes is his stolen base ability; he was 55-for-67 in 123 minor league games last year. He’s not at all likely to run like that in the majors, but the all-around game makes him a nice option in mixed leagues, even though he’ll probably sit versus lefties initially.