MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Shota Imanaga inks deal with Chicago Cubs

After a slow start to 2024, the Hot Stove began to thaw this week. The Cubs finally signed a free-agent and they also matched up with a National League rival in a trade, bringing a much needed left-handed bat to their lineup. The Yankees were also active as they added a veteran pitcher to their rotation. Let’s dig in and see what it all means.

Shota Imanaga signs with the Chicago Cubs

With the clock ticking down closer and closer to the final day of his posting window, the Cubs and Shota Imanaga and the Cubs are in agreement on a four-year, $53 million contract. The Cubs also have the option to pick up a $27 million option for the 2028 season at the end of both of the 2025 and 2026 campaigns. If they decline at either time, Imanaga has the option to become a free agent at that time. For the foreseeable future, Imanaga will play with countryman Seiya Suzuki on the Northside of Chicago. Much of the baseball world first saw Imanaga pitch in during the 2023 World Baseball Classic and he was chosen to start the final game of the series against the United States, which is a huge complement as Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki were pitchers on the same squad. In his final season with Yokohama Bay Stars, the 29-year-old posted a 2.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 188/24 K/BB ratio across 159 innings. Now 30 years old, Imanaga listed a 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds is one of the smaller starters in the majors. His fastball doesn’t blow many batters away, it sits in the low-to-mid nineties, but once he debuts he will have some of the best fastball ride in the majors. Not only does he have Joe Ryan-esque ride, his release point is about 10 inches less than Ryan, which could add to his deception. Imanaga’s second best pitch is his slider, which sits in the low-eighties, but his other offerings (curveball and changeup) are less than ideal. While Imanaga isn’t considered a power pitcher by any means, his bread and butter is elite command. In 2023, he walked only four percent of the batters he faced while striking out 30 percent and never went above five percent over the past three seasons.

One of the biggest obstacles will be how the left-hander will handle the typical starter workload of major league starters. He has reached 170 IP once in his career and averaged 141 ⅓ innings per year during his eight year career in Japan. Another bugaboo is Imanaga’s propensity to give up the long ball. He average around 8% HR/FB during his time in Japan, which seems okay on the surface but keep in mind that the league rate in Japan is typically about half of what it currently is in the States, so he have the odd game where the wind is blowing out of Wrigley and it will look like the Home Run Derby. Reading more and more profiles about him, I really get a Joe Ryan vibe. He could dominate the first time he faces a team but the second time through the league could be difficult for him, and we could see plenty of homers in the warmer months of the summer. In all 16 drafts at the NFBC this month, Imanaga has a max of 278 and a min of 109 with an average pick of 224.69, or the 87th pitcher off the board. Now that he has a home, he could easily jump up to around pick 140-150, which would put him around Chris Bassitt, Hunter Greene, and free-agent Jordan Montgomery. My personal comp pitcher, Joe Ryan, is the 39th pitcher off the board with an ADP of 98.63 so Imanaga could be a great pick if he hangs around the 145 pick area.

Dodgers, Cubs link up in trade

To free up a couple of 40-man roster spots, the Dodgers traded third baseman Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte for outfield prospect Ayhir Hope and pitching prospect Jackson Ferris. One of the roster spots will go to newly signed outfielder Teoscar Hernández, but this gives the Dodgers another spot on their 40-man roster to bring in another player to their seemingly All-Star active roster. Michael Busch has the most fantasy impact for the upcoming season. Busch was selected 31st overall in the 2019 draft and was pegged as a bat-first prospect at the time, which has held true. During his time at Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2023, the 25-year-old hit .323/.431/.618 with 27 homers across 469 plate appearances, but even with a 150 wRC+, he has only received a small cup of coffee with the Dodgers, as his defensive liabilities along with their stacked roster has blocked his progress to the major leagues. Busch has predominantly played second base with the Dodgers organization but has gotten work at both infield corner spots and left field. Now, with the move to the Cubs, he is penciled in to start at first base, as it seems unlikely that a reunion with Cody Bellinger is in the cards for Chicago. It also gives the Cubs a much-needed left-handed bat, as the only lefties on their active roster were Mike Tauchman and Miles Mastrobuoni, with Ian Happ as a switch-hitter.

Many fantasy baseball analysts, including me, have yelled from the rooftops, “Free Michael Busch!” it seems like we have finally gotten our wish granted. However, Busch still has two options, which don’t give him a lock on the Opening Day roster. Before this move, the Cubs had only consummated two major league deals, so after losing out on Yamamoto and Ohtani, they could decide to sign a couple of the remaining free agents, like Matt Chapman or Rhys Hoskins, which would collectively anger the fantasy baseball community.

The other three players in this deal are less relevant for re-draft leagues. Almonte is strictly a reliever and has an up-and-down career. He struggled to a 5.06 ERA across 48 innings with Los Angeles last year but posted a 1.02 ERA across 35 ⅓ innings in 2022. He will likely slide into the Cubs opening day bullpen but isn’t a factor for late-inning work. The two prospects heading west are pretty intriguing, especially from a dynasty league standpoint. Jackson Ferris was the Cubs’ second-round pick in 2022, and the left-hander posted a 3.54 ERA across 18 starts at Low-A this season. His 32.5% strikeout rate is extremely exciting but he’ll have to gain a bit of command as his 13.9% walk rate screams reliever profile. However, he is joining one of the better systems in getting the most out of the pitchers, so don’t be surprised if his command takes a jump this season. Zyhir Hope was drafted in the 11th round and was thought to be a high-tool prep player before the draft. He is the type of boom-or-bust player that the Dodgers should take a chance on in this situation and is likely three or four years away of contributing to the big league roster.

Marcus Stroman returns to the AL East

Late Thursday night, it was reported that the Yankees and right-hander Marcus Stroman agreed to a two-year, $37 million contract. The deal also includes a player option for the 2026 season if Stroman pitches 140 innings in 2025. Stroman was a first-round selection on the Blue Jays during the 2012 draft. As with most college hurlers, he was a fast riser in their system and debuted during the 2014 season. He missed most of the second season as he recovered from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee. He spent part of six season in Toronto before he was flipped to the Mets two pitching prospects, Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson. His time in New York was shortened due to the 2020 pandemic season, a year he decided to opt out from. The Mets gave him the qualifying offer after that and he accepted, posting a respectable 3.02 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 179 innings in his final season in New York. After entering the free agent waters, he inked a three-year deal with the Cubs. His tenure with the Cubs were a bit more tenuous and he registered a 3.73 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 238/88 K/BB ratio across 275 ⅓ innings with Chicago. His overall line would have been much better if he avoiding pitching with a hurt hip. He went on the injured list in early August and didn’t return until September 15th. Due to the amount of time missed, he was only able to toss eight innings after returning from the injury.

Now, he heads back to New York and adds to a pitching staff that has been decimated by trades this winter. If he can remain on the field, he will give the Yankees some reliable innings, which is needed with Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes’ injury recent injury woes. Stroman has never been thought to be a top-of-the-line pitcher, due to his smaller strikeout rates but has posted a walk rate above 8% just once in his ten year career. He also keeps the ball on the ground, which could come in handy with Yankees Stadium’s short porch in right field. This month at the NFBC, Stroman has an ADP of 283.61 and is the 109th pitcher off the board, which is right around Michael Wacha and reliever Matt Brash. Now that he has a home, his price will surely rise and he could be a get addition if fantasy managers pair him with a couple of starters who post high strikeout totals.

