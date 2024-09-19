Saves and Steals: Emmanuel Clase making case for Cy Young

In this week’s Saves and Steals, Emmanuel Clase is making a compelling case for the American League Cy Young Award with a transcendent season. And Devin Williams continues to have a dominant second half. In the steals department, Victor Robles stays hot at the plate, leading the way in steals this week. Meanwhile, Nolan Schanuel and José Tena are worth a flier in deeper leagues over the final week of the season.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Clase is up to 46 saves this season after recording two this week with a pair of scoreless outings. He’s making a compelling case for the American League Cy Young award, posting a 0.64 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts to just eight walks over 70 1/3 innings. The last reliever to win a Cy Young award was Eric Gagne with the Dodgers in 2003. Helsley made one appearance this week, locking down his 45th save against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Tier 2: The Elite

Kirby Yates - Texas Rangers

Devin Williams - Milwaukee Brewers

Mason Miller - Oakland Athletics

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Yates reached 31 saves on the season with a save against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He’s down to a 1.23 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and 83 strikeouts over 58 2/3 innings. And Williams continues his strong second-half showing with two more saves this week. He’s up to 12 with a 1.45 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 18 2/3 innings.

Miller converted his 27th save of the season on Wednesday against the Cubs, striking out one in a scoreless inning. Muñoz also locked down one save while picking up a win. In Houston, Hader made four appearances this week, picking up two saves and earning the win after a blown save on Tuesday against the Padres. It was a busy week for the back end of the Astros bullpen, with Ryan Pressly and Hector Neris also recording a save. Meanwhile, Iglesias snapped an impressive scoreless streak with a five-run blowup against the Dodgers on Sunday. He had gone 35 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run from June 18 to September 13.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

Ryan Walker - San Francisco Giants

Seranthony Dominguez - Baltimore Orioles

Carlos Estévez - Philadelphia Phillies

Suarez blew a save chance Sunday but fell in line for a win. He bounced back Monday with a save against the Astros, his 33rd of the season. Duran didn’t see a save chance. Instead, he recorded a hold on Tuesday while Griffin Jax recorded his ninth save against the Guardians.

Díaz didn’t see a save chance this week. He did pitch in a non-save situation against the Phillies on Sunday, giving up a run to take the loss. Jansen added a save against the Rays on Wednesday, his 27th on the year to go with a 3.42 ERA across 52 2/3 innings. He’s reportedly dealing with a shoulder issue following his Wednesday outing and may not be available over the next few days. Walker also locked down one save, striking out one in a clean frame against the Orioles on Wednesday to push his season total to eight.

Dominguez remains at ten saves after not seeing a save chance this week. Setup man Yennier Cano was sidelined for a few days with soreness but should be available to pitch this week after avoiding the injured list. And Estévez recorded one save for the Phillies, his 26th of the year to go with a 2.22 ERA across 52 2/3 frames.

Tier 4: There’s Upside Here

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Alexis Díaz - Cincinnati Reds

Luke Weaver/Tommy Kahnle - New York Yankees

Michael Kopech/Evan Phillips - Los Angeles Dodgers

Porter Hodge - Chicago Cubs

Justin Martinez - Arizona Diamondbacks

Lucas Erceg - Kansas City Royals

Aroldis Chapman - Pittsburgh Pirates

Jason Foley/Tyler Holton - Detroit Tigers

Chad Green - Toronto Blue Jays

Edwin Uceta/Manuel Rodríguez/Garrett Cleavinger - Tampa Bay Rays

Finnegan is approaching 40 saves as we get closer to the end of the season, he added his 38th against the Marlins on Saturday. Meanwhile, Díaz locked down his 28th save of the season with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning against the Braves on Tuesday.

The Yankees’ committee produced two saves this week, with Weaver and Kahnle each recording one. No saves came the Dodgers’ way, with Kopech and Phillips each coming away with a win. In Chicago, Hodge blew his only save chance and Jorge López was reinstated from the injured list on Wednesday.

Martinez made three appearances in non-save situations this week. He remains at eight on the year with a 2.39 ERA across 67 2/3 innings. Erceg joins Martinez with no saves this week for the Royals. He took a loss Tuesday against the Tigers. Meanwhile, Chapman recorded his ninth save this week with a clean inning against the Royals on Sunday.

The Tigers’ bullpen had a busy week, with Holton picking up a save before Foley locked down three. Foley is up to 25 on the season. Green bounced back after a terrible week with a save against the Cardinals on Sunday. In Tampa Bay, Edwin Uceta served a two-game suspension, then returned to record his third save on Friday.

Tier 5: Just Getting By

Jesus Tinoco - Miami Marlins

Jose Quijada - Los Angeles Angels

Victor Vodnik/Tyler Kinley - Colorado Rockies

Chad Khul/Justin Anderson/Fraser Ellard - Chicago White Sox

Tinoco picked up a save with Calvin Faucher on the injured list. No saves came out of the Angels’ bullpen. Kinley remained in the closer mix despite Vodnik’s return. He picked up a save this week. And Ellard joined the mix in Chicago, adding one save for the White Sox. None of these situations are worth chasing through the final week. Tinoco could be the only one worth rostering for those desperate for last-minute saves.

Injured

Jordan Romano - Elbow

Pete Fairbanks - Right lat strain

Ben Joyce - Oblique

Calvin Faucher - Shoulder

Steals Department

In the speed department, Victor Robles led the way in steals across baseball this week, swiping five bags. The 27-year-old outfielder has been on a tear since joining the Mariners in early June, hitting .333/.404/.475 with four homers and 25 steals across 228 plate appearances with the team. He sat out Wednesday with a bruised hand but could return to the Seattle lineup Thursday. He’s available in nearly 70 percent of Yahoo leagues for those looking to make a final run in the steals category. Nolan Schanuel had a good week at the plate, with three multi-hit games and four steals. He’s available in nearly 90 percent of Yahoo leagues and will have some good matchups next week when the Angels visit the White Sox in Chicago for a three-game set. Washington third baseman José Tena is another to consider on the waiver wire for the final week. He’s hit well with the Nationals, slashing .286/.318/.397 with three homers and five steals across 132 plate appearances.

