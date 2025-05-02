Royals at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 2

It’s Friday, May 2 and the Royals (17-15) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (12-18). Michael Wacha is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Dean Kremer for Baltimore.

The Royals won three straight games and nine of the past 10 contests as they are one of the hottest teams in the league. The Orioles are 2-1 over the last three games but 2-4 over the previous six games.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Orioles

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 7:05 PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, MASN

Odds for the Royals at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Royals (+113), Orioles (-134)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Royals at Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 2, 2025: Michael Wacha vs. Dean Kremer

Royals: Michael Wacha, (1-3, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Orioles: Dean Kremer, (2-4, 7.04 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Royals:

“The Royals are underdogs in the series opener against Baltimore who has gone 5-5 in Game 1’s this year. These teams met already and Kansas City won two out of three meetings, including the opener. The Royals are hot right now and I would not be comfortable with fading them at the -130 or a price or anything that isn’t +100 or better.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Royals and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Orioles

The Royals are 6-10 on the road this season but have won their last 4 games

The Under has cashed in 8 of the Orioles’ last 10 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

The Royals have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 1.79 units

