Diamondbacks at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for May 2

Its Friday, May 2 and the Diamondbacks (17-14) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (17-14). Merrill Kelly is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Jesús Luzardo for Philadelphia.

The Phillies are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Nationals that snapped a four-game winning streak for Philadelphia. The Diamondbacks have won three of the past four games to follow up a four-game losing streak. Both of these teams have been streaky over the past 10 games.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 6:45 PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: ARID, NBCSP

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+135), Phillies (-159)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 2, 2025: Merrill Kelly vs. Jesús Luzardo

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly, (3-1, 4.41 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Phillies: Jesús Luzardo, (3-0, 1.73 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Over between Arizona and Philly:

“Naturally, I would be on the Under between these teams because Kelly has allowed two or fewer earned runs in five out of six games and Luzardo the same. However, those types of bets and mindsets are only a small portion of things to consider when betting. There is some regression due for both starting pitchers and neither bullpen has been reliable this season. I lean toward the Over 8.5 to 9.0, which is a higher total for two pitchers coming off impressive outings.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Phillies

The Phillies have a winning record (4-1) in their last 5 games

The Over is 15-5 in the Diamondbacks’ last 10 games on the road and the Phillies’ last 10 at home combined

The Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Diamondbacks

