2024 NBA Draft Round 1 Grades: Pick by pick analysis

The first round of the draft came and went. This is the first year that the NBA has divided the draft into two days, which gives us the chance to evaluate between rounds.

It has already been a fun week in the NBA that featured multiple trades, some big money re-signings, and now 30 draft picks. We’ll take a look at the 25 teams that have made a pick in this draft and how these rookies may or may not make an impact.

The second round of the draft will begin at 4pm ET on Thursday, with the Raptors on the clock with the 31st pick.

Now, let’s dive into some grades!

Atlanta Hawks: C-

Zaccharie Risacher (1)

I wasn’t high on Risacher entering the draft, and I certainly think that taking him with the first overall pick isn’t smart. However, the Hawks certainly were happy about him being the pick over every other prospect in the draft. Alexandre Sarr declined to workout for Atlanta and opted to sort of force his way to the Wizards. That isn’t a good look for a team that is looking to bounce back after losing in the Play-In Tournament last season. The Hawks will likely make more moves this summer, but if Risacher is coming off the bench behind De’Andre Hunter to start next season, this pick is going to only become more questionable. On a more positive note, if he pans out as a prospect, Risacher can become an elite 3-and-D forward that stands 6’10”, which is pretty rare. With that being said, I’m not confident that he becomes a player worthy of the top pick, even in a weak class.

Boston Celtics: B-

Baylor Scheierman (30)

Scheierman landing in Boston is a perfect match. He’s a cerebral player that shoots lights out from beyond the arc, so he may be able to quickly become a bench piece for a talented roster. The Celtics weren’t going to land a superstar at this pick, but Scheierman is an older prospect that should be able to contribute in a bench role early on. There isn’t much fantasy appeal here, but he is a solid addition for the reigning champs.

Charlotte Hornets: C+

Tidjane Salaun (6)

This pick was a bit surprising, but Salaun is a high upside player that could end up being a star in Charlotte. My issue isn’t with the Hornets getting their guy, especially if he does develop well. There were talks of the Hornets trading down with the Grizzlies to pick nine, where Salaun likely still would have been available. Perhaps they were scared that San Antonio would take Salaun with the eighth pick, but it feels like a missed opportunity. For a player that was consistently mocked in the teens and sometimes out of the lottery, this did feel like it was a bit early. However, if it works out, then who cares that they drafted him a few picks before he was expected to be taken.

Chicago Bulls: B

Matas Buzelis (11)

After a rough season with the G League Ignite, Buzelis will head to Chicago to play for his hometown team. The Bulls have a lot of questions that they need to answer this summer, but if they choose to fully embrace a rebuild, Buzelis should see plenty of minutes early on. He struggled a lot at times in the G League, so it would be good for him to work out some issues early while playing alongside guys like Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Josh Giddey that can make his life easier. Buzelis was an elite shot blocker last season, which makes him appealing in fantasy, assuming he shoots the ball better than he did for the Ignite.

Cleveland Cavaliers: B+

Jaylon Tyson (20)

Tyson broke out at Cal last season and improved in a ton of areas, which led to him being selected in the first round. After a season of freedom on the offensive end skyrocketed his draft stock, Cleveland will need him to be more of a 3-and-D player that will still get the chance to handle the ball at times. If he is comfortable playing a restricted role at first, he should be a solid rotation player for them next season. Beyond that, he has the upside to develop into more than a role player. This feels like a high floor, high ceiling pick for the Cavs.

Denver Nuggets: B+

DaRon Holmes II (22)

The Nuggets traded up with the Suns to select Holmes, and he should immediately slot in as a rotation piece off the bench for them. Denver hasn’t been able to get reliable play at center behind Nikola Jokic in recent years, but Holmes could solve those problems. He is also versatile enough to play power forward alongside Jokic. He’s an older prospect, but the Nuggets were comfortable selecting three older players last season, and it worked out well for them. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if Holmes turned into an important piece for Denver.

Detroit Pistons: B-

Ron Holland II (5)

Nobody had any idea what Detroit was going to do entering the draft, and this was a bit surprising. Holland is an uber-athletic, talented player that is known for being a strong defender and having a weak jumper. Remind you of anybody? Perhaps Ausar Thompson, who they drafted with the 5th pick last season. There is hope though. The Pistons signed Fred Vinson to be an assistant coach, and he has a track record of helping bad shooters improve their jumpshot, most notably Lonzo Ball and Herb Jones. If Vinson can turn Ausar and Holland into competent shooters, Detroit is going to have a fun roster next to Cade Cunningham. However, it certainly feels risky.

Houston Rockets: B+

Reed Sheppard (3)

Sheppard’s statistical output in college made him a favorite among dynasty analysts entering this draft. He shot 52.1% on 3-pointers while also swiping 2.5 steals per game last season for Kentucky. He’s a smaller guard, but he was incredibly effective for the Wildcats and also posted a 42” vertical at the combine. On paper, he is an elite prospect. He should be a rotation player for Houston this season, but unlike other early picks in this draft, his role isn’t guaranteed. The Rockets are loaded at every position, so whoever they selected likely wasn’t going to play big minutes early on. Still, Sheppard projects to be an important part of this young core’s future, and he fits in well with what they already have.

Los Angeles Lakers: A

Dalton Knecht (17)

Knecht was expected to go in the lottery and potentially even the top ten. However, he slid right into the Lakers’ lap at 17, and JJ Redick will have an elite shooter to work with in his first year with the team. Knecht’s game may not be great for fantasy, but he should step right into a role on a playoff team that will try and rebound after a few disappointing seasons. This is a great value pick for the Lakers, though fantasy managers will probably want to look in other directions.

Memphis Grizzlies: B

Zach Edey (9)

The best player in college basketball last season landed with a team that needs help at his position. Memphis dealt Steven Adams at the deadline last season, so Brandon Clarke and Trey Jemison will be the only other center options for the Grizzlies alongside Edey. There’s a real chance that he plays a massive role in year one, which bodes well for his fantasy value. He may not be an elite player in the long term, but there aren’t many rookies that landed in a better spot to contribute in year one.

Miami Heat: B

Kel’el Ware (15)

The Heat have tried multiple options to be the backup behind Bam Adebayo, but Ware may be the solution that they have been looking for. He’s an athletic big that stands 7’1” and can rebound and block shots. He also showcased some shooting and self-creation upside during his season at Indiana. He has a slender frame, but he is a taller big, which is nice to have behind Bam, since he is undersized for his position. Ware has a ton of upside, and if Erik Spoelstra can help him develop, he could turn into a scary player for Miami.

Milwaukee Bucks: C

AJ Johnson (23)

This isn’t a knock on Johnson’s talent, though he wasn’t considered a lock to go in the first round. When Doc Rivers took over last season, he hardly used any of their young players. Players like MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson Jr. were bumped out of the rotation entirely, so it is confusing why they’d select a young, raw prospect over players that could make an impact immediately for a contending team. Will Johnson see the floor at all this season? Will he ever get the chance to develop? If he does, it will be a few years down the road.

Minnesota Timberwolves: B+

Rob Dillingham (8), Terrence Shannon Jr. (27)

Minnesota parted with a pick swap in 2030 and a 2031 unprotected first in order to bring Dillingham in after San Antonio selected him. Mike Conley will continue to be Minnesota’s starting point guard, but Dillingham should be able to immediately slide into the backup role and play big minutes off the bench in year one. He’s an exciting offensive player, and the rest of the team should be able to offset his defensive deficiencies. If this pick works out, Dillingham and Anthony Edwards should be an elite duo when the draft picks come around. As long as Minnesota is still competitive as a team, this wasn’t a high price to get a top ten pick in this draft. Shannon Jr. had a big season for Illinois last year, and while his role will be different for Minnesota, he was a solid pickup at the end of the first round. He’s an older prospect, which hopefully means that he will be able to make an early impact.

New Orleans Pelicans: B-

Yves Missi (21)

Jonas Valanciunas is an unrestricted free agent, and the Pelicans made a move to start replacing him. Missi isn’t a player that will do much with the ball in his hands, which may make his fit next to Zion Williamson a bit awkward. However, he is athletic big that should block shots, rebound, and finish lobs. There’s also a chance that he plays a big role as a rookie, since New Orleans needed a replacement at center. The fit is clunky, and Missi would be incredible alongside an elite pick and roll operator at point guard. Still, this certainly fills a need immediately.

New York Knicks: C+

Pacome Dadiet (25)

The Knicks added a young prospect that has some fun upside but is nowhere close to cracking their rotation. It wasn’t a bad pick, and since they traded away a lot of picks to bring in stars, it didn’t hurt to take a dart throw on a raw prospect. They also traded the 26th pick (after trading down from 24) to acquire a total of six second round picks between the two deals. Of course, the draft wasn’t the highlight of their day or week, as they traded a bunch of picks to bring the Villanova boys back together. They reunited Mikal Bridges with his college teammates and re-signed OG Anunoby in less than 24 hours. I would’ve preferred them adding a win-now player instead of making an upside pick. That made their draft grade lower, but their grade for the past two days is an A+.

Oklahoma City Thunder: B+

Nikola Topic (12), Dillon Jones (26)

The rich get richer. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Topic isn’t expected to play this season after he tore his ACL. The only knock on this pick for the Thunder is that they didn’t add a player that can help them in their quest for a championship next season. However, Topic is the best passer in the draft and will be dangerous in the pick and roll after a redshirt season in the NBA. He joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace in the backcourt, so it’s unclear how that rotation will work when everyone is healthy. However, Topic is a tremendous talent, which makes this a strong pick for OKC. They also traded five second round picks to add Jones. That’s a hefty price to pay for a player that may not be part of the rotation next season, but they certainly had the extra draft capital to pay the price if they really like Jones.

Orlando Magic: B

Tristan da Silva (18)

There may not be many fantasy implications here, but this is a good pick for Orlando. They lacked shooting last season, which caught up to them in the playoffs. Da Silva will help in that department, as he shot 39.5% on 1.9 made 3-pointers per game last season. He’s a smart player that will make an impact on both ends of the floor, and he won’t need to create offense for himself while playing alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. He should be able to help the Magic immediately, though he doesn’t have a ton of upside.

Philadelphia 76ers: B

Jared McCain (16)

The 76ers don’t have many players under contract for next season, so adding a talented shooter like McCain was a smart play for them. As of now, it seems like McCain could play a significant reserve role behind Tyrese Maxey, though things could certainly change after free agency. However, he’s a talented young guard that shoots the ball incredibly well, which is important on every team.

Phoenix Suns: A

Ryan Dunn (28)

Phoenix has enough offense, so they got some defense. It’s a good thing that they don’t need help on offense, because Dunn isn’t ready to provide much on that end. However, he’s arguably the best defender in the draft, and it showed in the box score as he came away with a ton of steals and blocks last season. He should play a significant reserve role for the Suns this season and make a big impact on the defensive end. If Mike Budenholzer can find ways to utilize him enough on the offensive end, he has the makings of an elite fantasy player. Dunn is one of my favorite players in the draft, and he should bring smiles to fantasy managers everywhere with his stocks in year one.

Portland Trail Blazers: A-

Donovan Clingan (7)

There were talks that Clingan could go at No. 1, and he slid down to Portland at seven, which is excellent value for them. This likely means that Deandre Ayton will be on the trade block this summer, or at least at the trade deadline in February. Clingan can be an elite fantasy center, and he should form a formidable pick and roll duo with Scoot Henderson for years to come. Portland also entered the day with the No. 14 pick, and they were able to move that for Deni Avdija, who is coming off a breakout season and is on a team-friendly contract. This was an excellent day for the Blazers, and they should be in for a fun season if their young guys take a step forward.

Sacramento Kings: A-

Devin Carter (13)

Carter was expected to go in the top ten, so this was good value for the Kings to get him at the back end of the lottery. He’s a really good defender and rebounder despite standing 6’3.5”, and he improved as a shooter last season. If the Kings want to give De’Aaron Fox a breather, Carter and Keon Ellis can hound the opposing team’s ball handlers and scorers. This was an excellent pickup for a team that needed to add talent on the defensive end.

San Antonio Spurs: B

Stephon Castle (4)

San Antonio was expected to add a point guard, and they did just that. Castle played point guard in high school, but he was more of a shooting guard at UConn. Still, whether he ends up being the primary ball handler or not, he’s a really, really good defender. I’m a believer in Castle at point guard, and if he can somewhat develop his shot, he has the makings of a star. The Spurs also entered the night with the No. 8 pick, but they traded that to Minnesota for a 2030 swap and a 2031 first. Could that turn into something good? Perhaps, but we won’t know for a while.

Toronto Raptors: D+

Ja’Kobe Walter (19)

Walter steadily slid down draft boards after being projected as a top ten pick early on. Now he lands with a team that already has RJ Barrett, Gary Trent Jr. and Bruce Brown and drafted Gradey Dick last season. Walter is a 3-and-D prospect that didn’t shoot the ball well last season and struggled at times on defense. Toronto has a solid young core, but it doesn’t feel like Walter is going to be able to contribute much.

Utah Jazz: A

Cody Williams (10), Isaiah Collier (29)

What a night for the Jazz. I’m a huge fan of Williams, and I think that Utah is the perfect landing spot for him to develop alongside their young core. His potential two-way impact can be huge for both the Jazz and fantasy managers. I was already happy with their draft, and then they landed Collier at 29. He was the No. 1 player in his high school class, and he was still projected to go just outside the lottery despite a rough season at USC. This is one of the best value picks of the draft, and I feel confident that this will end up being a steal. Utah is building out an incredible young core that is going to be a lot of fun within the next few years.

Washington Wizards: A-

Alexandre Sarr (2), Bub Carrington (14), Kyshawn George (24)

Washington was incredibly active on draft day. They traded Deni Avdija in a deal that landed them the 14th pick and Malcolm Brogdon, along with a pick in 2029. They may have been able to get more for Avdija, and there’s certainly an argument that they never should have traded him. However, they did well with their picks. Sarr was the best prospect in the class, and he made it clear that he wanted to be in Washington. Sarr has unreal upside and should play a ton of minutes as a rookie. They ended up getting Carrington with the pick that they got back for Avdija, and Bub has a ton of upside as a shot creating point guard. He was a late riser up draft boards, and he will get the chance to learn from Brogdon. I’m not a huge fan of George, but he has shooting and playmaking ability that could make him a fun offensive player if he develops.