2025 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Ace Bailey slides to Wizards, Spurs add Derik Queen

The NBA wasted no time in making moves that altered the landscape of the league. Even before the Thunder were crowned champions, Desmond Bane was shipped to Orlando, and Kevin Durant was traded to Houston. Jrue Holiday, Jordan Poole, Kristaps Porzingis, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Jalen Green have also found new homes this summer. Based on the last few days, this should be a wild offseason in the NBA.

Of course, with the draft mere hours away, there is still time for teams to deal their picks, but this is our final take on what the 59 picks in this draft will be.

First round

1. Dallas Mavericks

F Cooper Flagg, Duke

This pick has been made since the draft lottery in May. Dallas will be adding a generational talent in Flagg, and he’ll immediately make an impact on both ends of the floor for a playoff team. He’s an elite defensive prospect that was also a strong playmaker in college. With Kyrie Irving (knee) set to miss time early on next season, Flagg should have the ball in his hands a lot early and often, and based on what he did during his lone season in college, that can only mean good things for the Mavs. - Noah Rubin, Rotoworld

2. San Antonio Spurs

G Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Like Flagg, Harper is considered to be on a separate tier compared to the other lottery-projected prospects in this class. With the Spurs likely needing to receive an offer they can’t refuse to move this pick, the former Rutgers star should team up with the likes of Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, among others. While there are questions regarding the positional fit, Harper has the size needed to play on or off the ball in San Antonio. - Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld

3. Philadelphia 76ers

G V.J. Edgecombe, Baylor

Whether it is Philadelphia or any other team making this selection — the 76ers have been listening to trade offers all week — Edgecombe will be the pick. He has become the clear No. 3 in this draft (in part because of Ace Bailey’s predraft choices). Edgecombe is an elite athlete and uses that to be a fierce defender and projects as a strong cutter and finisher off the ball. However, what has impressed teams is how much his shot has improved from the start of the season through the combine (36.4 percent from 3 at Baylor). He’s going to become a high-level starter wherever he lands. - Kurt Helin, NBC Sports

4. Charlotte Hornets

G Kon Knueppel, Duke

Knueppel would immediately fill out a young, fun starting five for Charlotte next to LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams. Knueppel’s shooting will help a lot on one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league last season. He should be an efficient starter for the Hornets for a long time while providing a sense of stability in the rotation, which has been an issue in recent years. By adding Knueppel, Charlotte will have enough talent to make a return to the postseason, assuming health is on their side. - Rubin

5. Utah Jazz

G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

The Jazz have used first-round picks on point guards in each of the last two drafts, selecting Keyonte George in 2023 and Isaiah Collier in 2024. Has either done enough to show they’re capable of leading this team moving forward? Based on the numbers produced by both, with Collier replacing George in the starting lineup last season, the answer is probably “no.” Fears may not be a “pure” point guard, but he’s one of the most talented scorers in this draft class and has plenty of room for growth. Selecting him would cause a logjam in Utah, but Fears is worth the risk. - Johnson

6. Washington Wizards

F Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Bailey’s predraft decision not to work out for any team, along with interviews at the Draft Combine that teams described as “immature” and “poorly prepared” has front offices concerned about his choices and representation — he could fall a lot further than sixth. On paper, Bailey checks all the boxes of a prototypical modern NBA wing: Great size, freak athlete, high motor, can create his own shot, can shoot the 3 (36.7% this season), and is a tough shot maker. However, he doesn’t show much desire to apply that athleticism in defense, he doesn’t have a great feel for the game or polish, and he had to be a tough shot maker because of his questionable shot selection. He’s a project. Washington is a team that has demonstrated patience and has shown, in recent years, that it can develop players, so he’s worth the risk. - Helin

7. New Orleans Pelicans

C Khaman Maluach, Duke

The Pelicans answered some questions on the perimeter by trading for Jordan Poole, which makes Maluach a logical pick. He can reach insane peaks if he is able to become a consistent perimeter option, but even if he doesn’t, he’s a high-level finisher that can swat shots and make an impact on the glass; the Pelicans were one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the league last season. Maluach may not start immediately with 2024 first-round pick Yves Missi still there, but he has a brighter future than Missi. - Rubin

8. Brooklyn Nets

G Tre Johnson, Texas

The Nets, who now control five first-round picks thanks to the reported three-team deal with Boston and Atlanta, will significantly impact how the draft plays out. How many will lead executive Sean Marks hold onto? And will Brooklyn look to use the draft capital to go “big game hunting?” As for this pick, Johnson is one of the best scorers in this draft class, and he would be joining a Nets squad that finished this season ranked 28th in offensive rating and 29th in points per game. - Johnson

9. Toronto Raptors

F Noa Essengue, France, Ratiopharm Ulm

Essengue’s play improved over the course of the season for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, which is a positive sign for the second-youngest player in the draft. His fluid athleticism and high motor mean Essengue could be the guy in a few years where everyone says, “How did he fall to nine?” He needs to add muscle and improve his shot, but the Raptors can be patient and bet on their development program. - Helin

10. Phoenix Suns

C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

Center has been a weakness for the Suns since they traded away Deandre Ayton, and Sorber will help fill a need for them. He’s an undersized big, but he makes up for it with a 7’6” wingspan. He’s a solid playmaker at the center spot, and he should be an impactful defender. The Suns need to figure out how these pieces fit together, and Sorber will help them solve the puzzle. Phoenix was one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season, but the addition of Sorber, as well as getting Dillon Brooks in the Kevin Durant trade, should help them improve. - Rubin

11. Portland Trail Blazers

F Carter Bryant, Arizona

The Trail Blazers have already made one significant move, acquiring Jrue Holiday from the Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. While a bit raw offensively, Bryant has the size and athleticism required to be an impactful defender. Portland does have ample depth on the wings, but this would give them a little more time to develop Bryant instead of throwing him into the fire immediately. - Johnson

12. Chicago Bulls

F/C Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles is the ultimate “if we can develop his shot” player in this draft. He’s very efficient around the rim, but at 6'7" he’s undersized to play the five in the NBA like he did at South Carolina, so he’s going to have to develop a shot to be effective. Murray-Boyles can be a disruptive defender both in the paint and on the perimeter, he can pass the rock and knows how to score around the rim. However, to fully reach his potential, it all comes back to his shot. - Helin

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC)

G Cedric Coward, Washington State

The Hawks addressed the center position by trading for Porzingis, and you can’t have too many three-and-D wings around Trae Young. Coward boasts a 7’2” wingspan and should fill out a large role off the bench after Atlanta traded away Terance Mann and Georges Niang to bring in Porzingis. Coward only played six games at Washington State last season because of a shoulder injury, but he should be ready to contribute on both ends next season. - Rubin

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL)

C Derik Queen, Maryland

Queen has been a polarizing prospect during the pre-draft process, going from a player some viewed as a lottery lock to one who may last into the late teens on Wednesday. Will the Spurs hold onto this pick, or would they consider moving it? If not, adding depth in the frontcourt would not be the worst idea, as San Antonio finished this season with Bismack Biyombo as the starting center with Wembanyama sidelined due to a blood clot. While the rim protection needs improvement, Queen is an excellent rebounder with an evolving offensive skill set. - Johnson

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA)

PG/SG Egor Demin, BYU

Demin brings skills to the table: He is the best passer in this class, he has great positional size as a 6'8" point guard, he has an excellent feel for the game, and he was an underrated defender for BYU. However, he’s going to have to score more, he looked to set up his teammates first for the Cougars but he has to improve his shot and be willing to use it — and to get downhill on drives — to fully unlock his potential. Oklahoma City is elite at unlocking talent and can afford to be patient with his development — he seems like their kind of player. - Helin

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL)

G/F Nique Clifford, Colorado State

After trading away Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies will add one of the most NBA-ready prospects in this class with the 23-year-old wing. Clifford may not be viewed as a “high-upside” prospect, but he will be able to play quality minutes from day one for Memphis. He’ll be in the mix to start on the wing, but he should at least play a significant reserve role and make an impact on both ends of the floor, which will help make up for the loss of Bane. - Rubin

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET)

C Joan Beringer, Cedevita Olimpija, France

While Naz Reid served as Rudy Gobert’s primary backup this season, he isn’t the best defender, regardless of who he’s sharing the court with. Beringer may be raw offensively, but the above-the-rim athleticism and rim protection make him worthy of a look in Minnesota. While Reid is likely to opt out of the final season of his contract to become a free agent, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said earlier this month that he expects the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year to return. If so, that would give the Timberwolves time to develop Beringer. - Johnson

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM)

G Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

The Wizards would be thrilled if Jakucionis fell this far down the draft (more likely he is gone in the lottery because he has some fans in front offices). A Lithuanian who came to Illinois via FC Barcelona, Jakucionis showed potential as a strong floor general who understands how to run an offense and is a creative passer. His shot was inconsistent, and his defense could make him a career backup point guard, but there is potential there, and the Wizards should be betting on it. - Helin

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL)

F Asa Newell, Georgia

Without many foundational pieces, the Nets can swing for the fences in this draft. Taking a high-upside player in Newell this late is certainly a swing. Once considered a lock for the lottery, Newell has the talent to be a phenomenal two-way player, though he certainly isn’t ready for that yet. In Brooklyn, he’ll get plenty of reps to develop over the next few seasons. He needs to improve as a deep-range shooter, but the touch is there. He has a high motor and should find ways to make an impact for the Nets even if the shot doesn’t come around immediately. - Rubin

20. Miami Heat (via GSW)

G/F Liam McNeeley, Connecticut

The Heat struck out in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Unless another superstar talent were to become available this summer, they’re likely going to have to exercise some patience with their post-Jimmy Butler rebuild. While hampered for much of Big East play by an ankle injury, McNeeley is a very good shooter who can also serve as a playmaker at times. And he’s coming from a winning program, which should aid in his assimilation in Miami. Ask Heat assistant Caron Butler, who also plied his trade at UConn before enjoying a lengthy NBA career. - Johnson

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN)

F Danny Wolf, Michigan

Utah may seem set with young centers, given that they already have Walker Kessler and Kyle Filipowski, but Wolf was the best player on the board and brings some valuable skills. He comes to Utah with NBA center size, a strong feel for the game, and a good hoops IQ — the Jazz can run some offense through him at the high post because of his strong passing skills. Wolf is not an explosive athlete but should have a role in the NBA. - Helin

22. Brooklyn Nets (via LAL)

C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

The Nets already have a few centers with upside, but Raynaud may be more talented offensively than all of them. With five firsts in this draft, why not take a swing on every position? Raynaud is a 7’1” floor spacer that should be able to make an impact on offense from day one. He was a strong rebounder and shot blocker for Stanford last season, but most of his impact will be made on the offensive end. Brooklyn acquired this pick as part of the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. - Rubin

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via IND)

G/F Will Riley, Illinois

The Pelicans made a significant move on Tuesday, trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to Washington in exchange for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the 40th pick in the 2025 draft. The 23rd pick is one of two firsts the Pelicans hold in this draft; would new lead executive Joe Dumars consider moving it? If not, Riley would be a solid choice, especially for a team whose wings have struggled to stay healthy in recent years. He’ll need to get stronger and improve his perimeter shot, but Riley has a solid basketball IQ and would fit in well in New Orleans. - Johnson

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC)

G/F Hugo Gonzalez, Real Madrid, Spain

Don’t be surprised if the Thunder (or whoever drafts him) stashes Gonzalez with Real Madrid for another year. He has the feel of a Thunder player: Good size and feel for the game, high motor and shows real promise as a defender. His shot needs work, as he hit just 29 percent from 3-point range last season, but if he can develop it, he is a natural fit with the Thunder and their style of play. - Helin

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN)

G Jase Richardson, Michigan State

The Magic traded away the 16th pick to bring in Desmond Bane, but even though they already addressed the backcourt this summer, they’ll use this pick to do so once again. That’s mostly because of how good Richardson is and how well he’ll fit this team. Richardson is an undersized guard that can impact the games in a multitude of ways. He’ll be maximized in an off-ball role next to two high-level playmaking forwards in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. - Rubin

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK)

G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Even if pending free agent D’Angelo Russell were to return to Brooklyn, the Nets still need to address the point guard position this summer. Unless a major move were to be made with some of the first-round picks they hold in this draft, Brooklyn is not in a position where it will be an immediate contender in the East. Adding a lead guard of the caliber of Clayton, who led Florida to the national title this season, would be a sensible move for a rebuilding franchise. - Johnson

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU)

G Nolan Traore, Saint-Quentin, France

He stood out at the Nike Hoops Summit a couple of years ago, but had a rough season playing in France last season and teams soured on him somewhat. He can create for himself and others, but he will have to be a more consistent scorer and shooter, reduce his turnovers, and defend better to truly establish himself in the NBA. However, he could be a solid backup point guard and is a good roll of the dice for the Nets. - Helin

28. Boston Celtics

F Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph’s

Boston has already traded away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and they may not be done making moves. Clearly, their focus is on financial flexibility this season with Jayson Tatum expected to be sidelined most, if not all, of the season after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs. Fleming is two-way forward with a 7’5” wingspan that can shoot from deep. It shouldn’t be difficult to find a spot in the rotation for him this season and beyond. - Rubin

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE)

C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

With the acquisition of the 10th overall pick via the Kevin Durant trade, the Suns will have control over two picks in the first round. They’ll need to address the defense this summer, and for that reason, selecting Kalkbrenner would be an excellent idea. He was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year and is one of the best rim protectors in this class. Phoenix needs depth and production in the frontcourt, and selecting Kalkbrenner would help address that issue. - Johnson

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC)

F Noah Penda, Le Mans, France

Penda has fans in some front offices who see him as a sleeper, a 6'7" wing who can defend multiple positions and plays with a high motor, leading to a lot of blocks and steals. He has a high basketball IQ and is a quality passer. That said, he needs to develop a much more consistent shot, but there’s potential there, and this is a good roll of the dice for the Clippers. - Helin

Second Round

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): F Adou Thiero, Arkansas

32. Boston Celtics (via WAS): G Ben Saraf, Ratiopharm Ulm

33. Charlotte Hornets: G Drake Powell, North Carolina

34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOR): F Bogoljub Marković, KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

35. Philadelphia 76ers: G/F Jamir Watkins, Florida State

36. Brooklyn Nets: Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao, China

37. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): G Alijah Martin, Florida

38. San Antonio Spurs: G Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

39. Toronto Raptors (via POR): G Tyrese Proctor, Duke

40. New Orleans Pelicans (via PHX): C Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State

41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): F John Tonje, Wisconsin

42. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): G Kam Jones,Marquette

43. Utah Jazz (via DAL): G Javon Small, West Virginia

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via ATL): F Alex Toohey, Sydney (Australia)

45. Chicago Bulls (via SAC): F Sion James, Duke

46. Orlando Magic: C Johni Broome, Auburn

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via DET): G/F Micah Peavy, Georgetown

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via GSW): Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane, Australia

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): F Eric Dixon, Villanova

50. New York Knicks (via MEM): G/F Koby Brea, Kentucky

51. Los Angeles Clippers (via MIN): C Vladislav Goldin, Michigan

52. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): G Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

53. Utah Jazz (via LAC): F/C Lachlan Olbrich, Illawarra (Australia)

54. Indiana Pacers: G Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

55. Los Angeles Lakers: C Amari Williams, Kentucky

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): G/F Dink Pate, Mexico City

57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): F Kobe Sanders, Nevada

58. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Wooga Poplar, Villanova

59. Houston Rockets (via OKC): C Viktor Lakhin, Clemson