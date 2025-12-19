 Skip navigation
Watch Jalen Brunson drain game-winning 3-pointer, shorthanded Knicks top Pacers

  
Published December 19, 2025 12:09 AM

There shouldn’t have been any questions about the grit and fourth-quarter clutch play of the Knicks after their NBA Cup wins, but if there were any lingering doubts, Thursday night should have answered them.

New York entered the fourth quarter down six to Indiana, but came back to win on a Jalen Brunson 3-pointer (and an OG Anunoby steal to seal it).

Brunson shot 1-of-5 in the fourth quarter before that game-winner — he is the reigning Clutch Player of the Year for a reason. Brunson finished with 25 points, plus seven boards and seven assists. Mikal Bridges added 22 points, but the other star of the night was Tyler Kolek, who came off a fantastic NBA Cup to put up 16 points and 11 assists — both career highs.

“I want to thank the Lord for Tyler Kolek,” Brunson said after the game.

It was a night the Knicks won despite centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson being out.

Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 31 points, while Pascal Siakam had 26.

