NBA Minutes Report: Anthony Edwards’ injury, Bub Carrington’s emergence, and more

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans
Oregon Ducks
Oregon vs. James Madison a study in contrasts as high-profile Ducks host a newcomer to the playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans
Oregon Ducks
Oregon vs. James Madison a study in contrasts as high-profile Ducks host a newcomer to the playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Minutes Report: Anthony Edwards’ injury, Bub Carrington’s emergence, and more

  
Published December 18, 2025 02:04 PM

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Paul George continues his ascent
While Joel Embiid’s return has been huge for fantasy basketball, so has Paul George’s.

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Dyson Daniels36.135.336.3
Jalen Johnson35.936.337.4
Onyeka Okongwu33.532.333.3
Nickeil Alexander-Walker32.232.234.6
Vít Krejčí28.426.924.5
Zaccharie Risacher22.524.325.1
Luke Kennard19.719.517.8
Kristaps Porziņģis20.521.1

Trae Young could return as early as Thursday, but we also got a report that Kristaps Porzingis would be out for at least two weeks as he battles an illness. I covered all of that in a video this week.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaylen Brown3635.536.7
Derrick White34.832.633.8
Payton Pritchard34.633.232.6
Neemias Queta31.228.124.5
Jordan Walsh25.226.326.1
Anfernee Simons2422.721.6
Sam Hauser17.519.422.6

The Celtics’ rotation has been pretty set for much of the year. The minutes really only shift around for some of the fringe guys, like what happened after Sam Hauser left Monday’s game with an ankle injury and didn’t return. If Hauser misses time, guys like Anfernee Simons could play a bit more, but not much will change in Boston.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Michael Porter Jr.31.43232
Nic Claxton29.830.830.8
Noah Clowney28.230.531.6
Terance Mann24.62323.6
Danny Wolf23.124.423
Egor Dëmin22.922.825.3
Ziaire Williams20.52323.5
Ben Saraf20.219.621.3

Cam Thomas has been cleared for on-court work and could return to the lineup next week. That could shake things up, but, in the meantime, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton are carrying much of the load for the Nets. As we mentioned last week, Brooklyn has incorporated three rookies into the rotation regularly: Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf, and Egor Dëmin. Wolf has been the best of late and has also played the most.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kon Knueppel37.835.834.7
Miles Bridges36.834.234.7
Brandon Miller34.233.131
Sion James29.626.727
Ryan Kalkbrenner25.425.325.8
KJ Simpson24.62119.5
Liam McNeeley19.519.515.4
Moussa Diabaté17.317.620.2
LaMelo Ball24.426
Collin Sexton8.623.3

LaMelo Ball is dealing with an ankle injury, and Collin Sexton is fighting a quad injury, so that has led to more minutes and usage for Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. There is some thought that the Hornets may try to move Ball in a trade and turn the team over to Miller and Knueppel, so that’s something to monitor in the weeks ahead.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Josh Giddey30.631.933.3
Coby White29.527.929.1
Nikola Vučević27.126.428.9
Isaac Okoro26.926.926.9
Kevin Huerter25.125.122.5
Tre Jones24.524.526.7
Matas Buzelis23.225.828.2
Patrick Williams20.121.420.5
Zach Collins1617.517.5
Ayo Dosunmu27.331.8
Jevon Carter21.914.9

Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins both returned from injuries, which has shifted around some of the playing time for the players on the fringes of the rotation. Additionally, Ayo Dosunmu has been battling a thumb injury, so we’ve seen consistent minutes for Tre Jones and Isaac Okoro, even with new players joining the rotation. Guys like Mataza Buzeliez and Jalen Smith have seen the biggest hit in minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Evan Mobley36.234.633.8
Donovan Mitchell35.234.935.1
Darius Garland3534.232.9
Jaylon Tyson3333.231.9
De’Andre Hunter27.127.128
Dean Wade25.424.922.8
Jarrett Allen25.225.226.2
Lonzo Ball24.52424.4
Thomas Bryant13.313.612.4

This Cavaliers team is in dire straits. They just lost to the Bulls on Wednesday night and will be without starting center Evan Mobley for the next 2-4 weeks as he recovers from a calf strain. I covered who could see the biggest bumps in playing time here, but we also saw Jaylon Tyson move into the starting lineup with De’Andre Hunter moving to the bench on Wednesday. Tyson has been really good when given the shot, so that could stick; however, the Cavs also lost that game, so it remains to be seen how long they keep that lineup.

Dallas Mavericks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cooper Flagg37.334.534.7
P.J. Washington33.433.433.6
Naji Marshall32.231.830.4
Anthony Davis31.528.829.4
Max Christie2827.826.8
Ryan Nembhard27.428.126.2
Brandon Williams24.821.822.5
Klay Thompson20.721.422.5
Dwight Powell18.915.714.2
D’Angelo Russell12.914.614.3

Last week, we discussed that Dereck Lively II will be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing foot surgery. Daniel Gafford is still working his way back from an injury, so his minutes are a bit limited right now, but we’re seeing Cooper Flagg emerge as a legit star in the NBA. The Mavericks also have seemed to settle on Ryan Nembhard as their starting point guard, but D’Angelo Russell is also battling an illness, which has limited his minutes.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cameron Johnson38.136.536.5
Nikola Jokić35.435.435.2
Jamal Murray34.835.735.2
Tim Hardaway Jr.30.529.228.6
Spencer Jones29.125.625.6
Bruce Brown24.426.325.3
Jalen Pickett20.514.211
Peyton Watson19.724.828.7
Jonas Valančiūnas15.313.813.3

The Nuggets were already without Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, but Peyton Watson is now dealing with an oblique injury as well. That has led to more minutes for Cameron Johnson and Tim Hadaway Jr., and some time in the rotation for Jalen Pickett when the Nuggets are forced to go smaller. Regardless, this team still runs through Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray fairly exclusively and will remain that way until Gordon comes back.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cade Cunningham30.232.435.1
Jalen Duren28.727.829.2
Tobias Harris26.428.328.1
Ausar Thompson23.824.426.1
Duncan Robinson23.626.229.4
Isaiah Stewart2321.621.6
Caris LeVert21.220.622
Ronald Holland II19.11917
Jaden Ivey18.416.814.9

Things have remained pretty status quo for the Pistons over the last two weeks since they’ve gotten back to full strength. You could maybe argue that their rotation is too deep, but I don’t see that changing unless there’s an injury or a trade.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Stephen Curry33.833.832.6
Jimmy Butler III33.533.531
Draymond Green29.919.628
Brandin Podziemski28.12526.2
Quinten Post26.227.223.7
Will Richard24.221.721.1
Moses Moody21.821.623.8
Pat Spencer20.723.119.1
Buddy Hield19.321.920.8

The Warriors got back both Steph Curry and Draymond Green this week, which shifted some things around. Then, on Tuesday, head coach Steve Kerr announced a change in the starting lineup that he claimed he would commit to exploring over the next couple of weeks. We’ll need to see how that plays out and how long this lineup sticks before we truly know who sees any uptick in value.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jabari Smith Jr.40.436.735.4
Amen Thompson39.337.337.3
Alperen Sengun39.336.135
Kevin Durant37.435.235.2
Reed Sheppard25.925.328.2
Josh Okogie242320.8
Aaron Holiday18.120.122.3
Jae’Sean Tate17.313.512.5
Steven Adams16.720.319.7

Steven Adams is back but has been fighting an ankle issue, which is why his minutes are down a bit. The rest of the lineup has remained relatively consistent, but Jabari Smith Jr. has seen an uptick in playing time as a result of strong performance. He’s been a top-75 fantasy player over the last two weeks, which has fueled some of that added time. Reed Sheppard has seen his usage and his playing time decrease over the last few weeks.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Andrew Nembhard32.631.832.8
Pascal Siakam32.432.432.2
Bennedict Mathurin32.232.631.9
Ethan Thompson28.124.421.5
Jay Huff27.92624.9
Garrison Mathews19.818.815.5
Jarace Walker19.617.921.6
Isaiah Jackson17.217.318.6
T.J. McConnell16.115.717.5

This Pacers rotation is deep, but the production is really concentrated around four players. All of Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jay Huff have been top 100 players in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, but nobody else is inside the top 200. We know this is a bit of a rebuilding year for the Pacers, so the fringes of the rotation may change throughout the year.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
James Harden36.936.634.9
Kawhi Leonard36.335.832.1
Ivica Zubac35.434.835.1
Kris Dunn29.62627.3
John Collins26.427.229.4
Kobe Brown25.419.816.8
Nicolas Batum22.62423.9
Bogdan Bogdanović222222
Jordan Miller21.921.913.7

Bogdan Bogdanović has now been back for over a week and has settled into a full-time role in the rotation, but this remains a three-man team with the top three guys on this list. There’s not much excitement coming from the Clippers this season.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Austin Reaves39.538.338
Luka Dončić39.439.437.9
LeBron James35.635.734.3
Rui Hachimura32.632.431.5
Marcus Smart29.929.924.3
Deandre Ayton29.129.327.9
Gabe Vincent17.521.321.3
Jake LaRavia15.719.218.1

DeAndre Ayton is battling an elbow injury, but the Lakers have been relativelty healthy and kept a consistent rotation over the last few weeks. Marcus Smart is the one big change, with him moving into a larger role, which makes some sense since he’s far and away the best on-ball defender on the team. Smart has been a top 100 player in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks, so he’s certainly somebody that we can consider while his role remains increased.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Santi Aldama33.630.727.9
Jaylen Wells31.229.329.8
Jaren Jackson Jr.30.929.430.3
Jock Landale28.224.421.9
Cam Spencer27.72925.7
Cedric Coward26.626.628.2
Ja Morant23.123.123.1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope2322.420.5
Vince Williams Jr.19.618.923
Brandon Clarke16.616.616.6

The big news is that Zach Edey is injured again, which my colleague Noah Rubin discussed earlier this week. Ja Morant was also on crutches at the shootaround the other day, so he may still be battling that ankle injury and could miss a few more games. On the other hand, the Grizzlies got Brandon Clarke back on Wednesday for the first game of the season. He should see an uptick in minutes as he gets his timing and rhythm back. Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been on fire lately, which I discussed in a video this week.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Davion Mitchell34.631.831.3
Tyler Herro34.533.831.8
Norman Powell31.531.731.3
Andrew Wiggins31.332.232.6
Bam Adebayo3132.231.6
Jaime Jaquez Jr.29.928.927.5
Kel’el Ware20.521.723.3
Simone Fontecchio19.819.318.2

Tyler Herro is battling a toe injury but isn’t expected to be out long. Nikola Jokic is week-to-week with an elbow injury, but we’ve seen Kel’el Ware’s minutes decrease a bit with Bam Adebayo back and the rest of the frontcourt pretty healthy. With Herro missing three of the last four games, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has stepped back into a larger role and been a top 100 player over the last two weeks. He’s a name to watch whenever a Miami player misses time.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kevin Porter Jr.32.73432.2
Kyle Kuzma29.127.426.4
Gary Trent Jr.28.426.127.8
Myles Turner25.824.126.3
Jericho Sims23.726.222.2
Ryan Rollins23.728.931.8
Bobby Portis21.123.322
Gary Harris17.518.418.1

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, this has kind of become Kevin Porter Jr’s offense, and he’s been the 9th-ranked player in fantasy over the last two weeks. He should be 100% rostered. Ryan Rollins has also continued to produce with Giannis out, and Myles Turner has re-taken his minutes from Bobby Portis Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaden McDaniels36.537.334.3
Donte DiVincenzo35.431.632.3
Julius Randle35.335.234.6
Naz Reid31.730.630
Rudy Gobert30.228.929.3
Bones Hyland24.822.618.3
Terrence Shannon Jr.18.212.612.7
Anthony Edwards37.638.2
Mike Conley16.615.8

Anthony Edwards has now missed three straight games with a foot injury, so we’ll need to see how long his absence lasts. Bones Hyland has seen an uptick in minutes, but the impact has mostly been that Naz Reid has seen more usage and been a top-80 player in fantasy leagues. The rest of the usage has been picked up by the usual suspects like Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, and Julius Randle.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III34.234.335.8
Derik Queen30.829.527
Saddiq Bey30.131.433.6
Zion Williamson26.626.629.8
Jordan Poole26.526.526.5
Jeremiah Fears24.628.128.8
Jose Alvarado23.924.826.7
Bryce McGowens22.625.224.3
Herbert Jones202020

Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, and Herbert Jones are both back, which has changed around the minutes a little bit. Zion has only played in one game and played 27 minutes, so we’ll need to see how that usage and minutes share grow as he gets back onto the court more. Perhaps New Orleans will be more cautious with him, given his extensive injury history. Saddiq Bey has also seen his usage take a big hit, which makes him no longer relevant in fantasy leagues.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jalen Brunson38.536.636.2
Mikal Bridges37.633.734
OG Anunoby34.631.631.6
Karl-Anthony Towns3432.432.7
Josh Hart33.733.134.8
Miles McBride21.325.731.3
Mitchell Robinson19.318.517.9
Jordan Clarkson18.821.620.8

The Knicks have moved Josh Hart back into the starting lineup, and Miles McBride has been out with an ankle injury, which has shifted around some of the bench minutes and led to an uptick in usage for Tyler Kolek. OG Anunoby has been tremendous for the Knicks this year, which Noah covered this week.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander31.731.932.9
Jalen Williams26.827.528.7
Chet Holmgren25.926.227.4
Ajay Mitchell23.925.423.2
Cason Wallace23.624.426.1
Luguentz Dort21.621.625
Kenrich Williams20.819.716
Isaiah Hartenstein20.220.223.6

Isaiah Hartenstein came back from his calf injury this week, so we actually saw the full Thunder roster for the first time all season. It remains to be seen how Hartenstein’s minutes increase after he plays a few more games. It’s been just one game so far and Hartenstein is out for the next game as the team manages his calf injury, so it may take a couple of weeks before we truly see how the minutes are split up.

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Desmond Bane36.435.934.3
Anthony Black33.73231
Wendell Carter Jr.33.231.229.1
Jalen Suggs30.729.628.8
Paolo Banchero30.62828
Tristan da Silva19.221.621.9
Tyus Jones15.71416.4
Goga Bitadze14.116.417

Franz Wagner got hurt last week, and then Jalen Suggs may not be set to miss an extended period of time with a hip injury. I covered that all in a video this week, with Anthony Black seeing the biggest bump in usage and minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyrese Maxey38.838.438.3
VJ Edgecombe38.632.829.9
Quentin Grimes35.634.736.1
Paul George32.932.227
Joel Embiid30.829.429.5
Dominick Barlow28.428.428.3
Andre Drummond17.918.718.8
Jared McCain14.817.722.2

The 76ers have been relatively healthy for the couple of weeks, and are getting both Paul George and Joel Embiid in the lineup more regularly. That has led to far less work for Jared McCain and a usage dip for VJ Edgecombe, who is not producing at near the levels he did at the start of the season. Still, Edgecombe, George, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Quentin Grimes have all been top 100 players for the last two weeks.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Collin Gillespie31.831.631.4
Devin Booker31.420.632.8
Grayson Allen29.928.928.3
Royce O’Neale27.827.129.2
Dillon Brooks27.229.131.3
Mark Williams25.523.724.7
Jordan Goodwin2121.923.4
Ryan Dunn19.219.319.3

Devin Booker returned, which led to a dip in minutes for Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn, and Jordan Goodwin. Booker has only been back for one game, so we’ll need a bit of a bigger sample size before we can react for sure.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jerami Grant32.532.931.9
Deni Avdija31.733.933.9
Shaedon Sharpe28.930.828.4
Toumani Camara28.729.130.8
Sidy Cissoko2826.424.8
Kris Murray25.926.327.7
Donovan Clingan21.923.523.6
Yang Hansen19.212.28.4
Robert Williams III19.224.720.1

Jrue Holiday remains out, and Scoot Henderson will be out til the end of December, so we are seeing how the Portland rotation settles without them. Robert Williams III had entered the rotation, but he’s playing a smaller allotment of minutes and seems to be sharing time with Donovan Clingan. Deni Avdija remains a legit star and a should-be All-Star, and Jerami Grant has been a top-50 player over the last two weeks. They and Shaedon Sharpe are carrying this team from a production level.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Keegan Murray34.634.737.4
DeMar DeRozan32.131.732.9
Russell Westbrook31.73129.7
Maxime Raynaud28.828.721.9
Zach LaVine26.827.931.7
Dennis Schröder25.125.122.6
Keon Ellis23.218.914.7
Malik Monk2222.624.2
Devin Carter21.121.121.1
Precious Achiuwa19.118.521.8

Dennis Schröder returned from injury, and now Zach LaVine will miss at least a week with an ankle injury. It’s been nice to see Keon Ellis get an uptick in playing time, and you’d like to think that would continue. Expect Schröder to take most of LaVine’s minutes, with the rest of the rotation remaining pretty static.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
De’Aaron Fox32.832.132.4
Harrison Barnes31.631.232.2
Devin Vassell30.130.331.1
Julian Champagnie28.129.430.6
Stephon Castle27.827.827.8
Luke Kornet27.727.927.4
Dylan Harper23.723.320.9
Victor Wembanyama20.620.620.6
Keldon Johnson17.620.522.7

For the first time this season, we saw the Spurs fully healthy with all three guards and Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup. Wemby has been on a bit of a minutes restriction, so we’ve yet to see them truly at full strength, but we’d imagine there will be less time for Julian Champagnie and less usage for players like Devin Vassell. I covered the Spurs rotation in a video last week.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Brandon Ingram37.235.335.9
Scottie Barnes35.734.935.9
Immanuel Quickley32.932.133.6
Jamal Shead26.424.422.6
Jakob Poeltl26.325.427.3
Ochai Agbaji23.223.216.3
Sandro Mamukelashvili18.921.821.2
Ja’Kobe Walter14.318.521.6

Brandon Ingram has been on a heater of late, which I covered in a video last week where I also discussed the impact of RJ Barrett‘s knee injury and the increase in playing time for guys like Jamal Shead. The fringe rotation guys here aren’t really doing enough in their minutes to warrant much fantasy attention.

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Lauri Markkanen37.734.134.6
Keyonte George34.232.433
Kyle Filipowski30.830.727
Ace Bailey29.329.428.5
Svi Mykhailiuk28.525.224.8
Jusuf Nurkić23.722.324.1
Taylor Hendricks21.616.712.7
Isaiah Collier20.419.919.6
Kevin Love18.217.616.5

The Jazz seem to be resting Jusuf Nurkić after he came back from his rib injury, and Lauri Markkanen missed some time with “groin injury management,” which has led to a few more minutes for Kyle Filipowski. This is a team that is clearly tanking, so those guys will be impactful when they play, and Keyonte George has been one of the biggest surprises of the early season. Apart from that, there’s not much exciting happening here.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Bub Carrington38.333.427.8
CJ McCollum35.632.231.6
Kyshawn George32.83231.4
Marvin Bagley III28.227.327.6
Justin Champagnie27.724.421.1
Will Riley21.623.515.8
Jamir Watkins19.919.615
Tristan Vukcevic19.318.217.4
Tre Johnson16.216.217.3

Bilal Coulibaly is out until January with an oblique injury, Alex Sarr has been battling a thigh injury, and Khris Middleton continues to deal with a knee issue, so this team is really banged up. That has led to lots of minutes for other players, and Bub Carrington has really stepped up of late. The 2024 first-round pick is a top-90 player in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks, and his emergence would be a nice development for this team.