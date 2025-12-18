NBA Minutes Report: Anthony Edwards’ injury, Bub Carrington’s emergence, and more
Atlanta Hawks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Dyson Daniels
|36.1
|35.3
|36.3
|Jalen Johnson
|35.9
|36.3
|37.4
|Onyeka Okongwu
|33.5
|32.3
|33.3
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|32.2
|32.2
|34.6
|Vít Krejčí
|28.4
|26.9
|24.5
|Zaccharie Risacher
|22.5
|24.3
|25.1
|Luke Kennard
|19.7
|19.5
|17.8
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|—
|20.5
|21.1
Trae Young could return as early as Thursday, but we also got a report that Kristaps Porzingis would be out for at least two weeks as he battles an illness. I covered all of that in a video this week.
Boston Celtics
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jaylen Brown
|36
|35.5
|36.7
|Derrick White
|34.8
|32.6
|33.8
|Payton Pritchard
|34.6
|33.2
|32.6
|Neemias Queta
|31.2
|28.1
|24.5
|Jordan Walsh
|25.2
|26.3
|26.1
|Anfernee Simons
|24
|22.7
|21.6
|Sam Hauser
|17.5
|19.4
|22.6
The Celtics’ rotation has been pretty set for much of the year. The minutes really only shift around for some of the fringe guys, like what happened after Sam Hauser left Monday’s game with an ankle injury and didn’t return. If Hauser misses time, guys like Anfernee Simons could play a bit more, but not much will change in Boston.
Brooklyn Nets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Michael Porter Jr.
|31.4
|32
|32
|Nic Claxton
|29.8
|30.8
|30.8
|Noah Clowney
|28.2
|30.5
|31.6
|Terance Mann
|24.6
|23
|23.6
|Danny Wolf
|23.1
|24.4
|23
|Egor Dëmin
|22.9
|22.8
|25.3
|Ziaire Williams
|20.5
|23
|23.5
|Ben Saraf
|20.2
|19.6
|21.3
Cam Thomas has been cleared for on-court work and could return to the lineup next week. That could shake things up, but, in the meantime, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton are carrying much of the load for the Nets. As we mentioned last week, Brooklyn has incorporated three rookies into the rotation regularly: Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf, and Egor Dëmin. Wolf has been the best of late and has also played the most.
Charlotte Hornets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Kon Knueppel
|37.8
|35.8
|34.7
|Miles Bridges
|36.8
|34.2
|34.7
|Brandon Miller
|34.2
|33.1
|31
|Sion James
|29.6
|26.7
|27
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|25.4
|25.3
|25.8
|KJ Simpson
|24.6
|21
|19.5
|Liam McNeeley
|19.5
|19.5
|15.4
|Moussa Diabaté
|17.3
|17.6
|20.2
|LaMelo Ball
|—
|24.4
|26
|Collin Sexton
|—
|8.6
|23.3
LaMelo Ball is dealing with an ankle injury, and Collin Sexton is fighting a quad injury, so that has led to more minutes and usage for Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. There is some thought that the Hornets may try to move Ball in a trade and turn the team over to Miller and Knueppel, so that’s something to monitor in the weeks ahead.
Chicago Bulls
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Josh Giddey
|30.6
|31.9
|33.3
|Coby White
|29.5
|27.9
|29.1
|Nikola Vučević
|27.1
|26.4
|28.9
|Isaac Okoro
|26.9
|26.9
|26.9
|Kevin Huerter
|25.1
|25.1
|22.5
|Tre Jones
|24.5
|24.5
|26.7
|Matas Buzelis
|23.2
|25.8
|28.2
|Patrick Williams
|20.1
|21.4
|20.5
|Zach Collins
|16
|17.5
|17.5
|Ayo Dosunmu
|—
|27.3
|31.8
|Jevon Carter
|—
|21.9
|14.9
Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins both returned from injuries, which has shifted around some of the playing time for the players on the fringes of the rotation. Additionally, Ayo Dosunmu has been battling a thumb injury, so we’ve seen consistent minutes for Tre Jones and Isaac Okoro, even with new players joining the rotation. Guys like Mataza Buzeliez and Jalen Smith have seen the biggest hit in minutes.
Cleveland Cavaliers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Evan Mobley
|36.2
|34.6
|33.8
|Donovan Mitchell
|35.2
|34.9
|35.1
|Darius Garland
|35
|34.2
|32.9
|Jaylon Tyson
|33
|33.2
|31.9
|De’Andre Hunter
|27.1
|27.1
|28
|Dean Wade
|25.4
|24.9
|22.8
|Jarrett Allen
|25.2
|25.2
|26.2
|Lonzo Ball
|24.5
|24
|24.4
|Thomas Bryant
|13.3
|13.6
|12.4
This Cavaliers team is in dire straits. They just lost to the Bulls on Wednesday night and will be without starting center Evan Mobley for the next 2-4 weeks as he recovers from a calf strain. I covered who could see the biggest bumps in playing time here, but we also saw Jaylon Tyson move into the starting lineup with De’Andre Hunter moving to the bench on Wednesday. Tyson has been really good when given the shot, so that could stick; however, the Cavs also lost that game, so it remains to be seen how long they keep that lineup.
Dallas Mavericks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Cooper Flagg
|37.3
|34.5
|34.7
|P.J. Washington
|33.4
|33.4
|33.6
|Naji Marshall
|32.2
|31.8
|30.4
|Anthony Davis
|31.5
|28.8
|29.4
|Max Christie
|28
|27.8
|26.8
|Ryan Nembhard
|27.4
|28.1
|26.2
|Brandon Williams
|24.8
|21.8
|22.5
|Klay Thompson
|20.7
|21.4
|22.5
|Dwight Powell
|18.9
|15.7
|14.2
|D’Angelo Russell
|12.9
|14.6
|14.3
Last week, we discussed that Dereck Lively II will be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing foot surgery. Daniel Gafford is still working his way back from an injury, so his minutes are a bit limited right now, but we’re seeing Cooper Flagg emerge as a legit star in the NBA. The Mavericks also have seemed to settle on Ryan Nembhard as their starting point guard, but D’Angelo Russell is also battling an illness, which has limited his minutes.
Denver Nuggets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Cameron Johnson
|38.1
|36.5
|36.5
|Nikola Jokić
|35.4
|35.4
|35.2
|Jamal Murray
|34.8
|35.7
|35.2
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|30.5
|29.2
|28.6
|Spencer Jones
|29.1
|25.6
|25.6
|Bruce Brown
|24.4
|26.3
|25.3
|Jalen Pickett
|20.5
|14.2
|11
|Peyton Watson
|19.7
|24.8
|28.7
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|15.3
|13.8
|13.3
The Nuggets were already without Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, but Peyton Watson is now dealing with an oblique injury as well. That has led to more minutes for Cameron Johnson and Tim Hadaway Jr., and some time in the rotation for Jalen Pickett when the Nuggets are forced to go smaller. Regardless, this team still runs through Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray fairly exclusively and will remain that way until Gordon comes back.
Detroit Pistons
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Cade Cunningham
|30.2
|32.4
|35.1
|Jalen Duren
|28.7
|27.8
|29.2
|Tobias Harris
|26.4
|28.3
|28.1
|Ausar Thompson
|23.8
|24.4
|26.1
|Duncan Robinson
|23.6
|26.2
|29.4
|Isaiah Stewart
|23
|21.6
|21.6
|Caris LeVert
|21.2
|20.6
|22
|Ronald Holland II
|19.1
|19
|17
|Jaden Ivey
|18.4
|16.8
|14.9
Things have remained pretty status quo for the Pistons over the last two weeks since they’ve gotten back to full strength. You could maybe argue that their rotation is too deep, but I don’t see that changing unless there’s an injury or a trade.
Golden State Warriors
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Stephen Curry
|33.8
|33.8
|32.6
|Jimmy Butler III
|33.5
|33.5
|31
|Draymond Green
|29.9
|19.6
|28
|Brandin Podziemski
|28.1
|25
|26.2
|Quinten Post
|26.2
|27.2
|23.7
|Will Richard
|24.2
|21.7
|21.1
|Moses Moody
|21.8
|21.6
|23.8
|Pat Spencer
|20.7
|23.1
|19.1
|Buddy Hield
|19.3
|21.9
|20.8
The Warriors got back both Steph Curry and Draymond Green this week, which shifted some things around. Then, on Tuesday, head coach Steve Kerr announced a change in the starting lineup that he claimed he would commit to exploring over the next couple of weeks. We’ll need to see how that plays out and how long this lineup sticks before we truly know who sees any uptick in value.
In a search for better continuity, Steve Kerr said he will keep the five-man group of Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Quinten Post as the established starting lineup for the foreseeable future (barring injury).— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 16, 2025
Houston Rockets
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|40.4
|36.7
|35.4
|Amen Thompson
|39.3
|37.3
|37.3
|Alperen Sengun
|39.3
|36.1
|35
|Kevin Durant
|37.4
|35.2
|35.2
|Reed Sheppard
|25.9
|25.3
|28.2
|Josh Okogie
|24
|23
|20.8
|Aaron Holiday
|18.1
|20.1
|22.3
|Jae’Sean Tate
|17.3
|13.5
|12.5
|Steven Adams
|16.7
|20.3
|19.7
Steven Adams is back but has been fighting an ankle issue, which is why his minutes are down a bit. The rest of the lineup has remained relatively consistent, but Jabari Smith Jr. has seen an uptick in playing time as a result of strong performance. He’s been a top-75 fantasy player over the last two weeks, which has fueled some of that added time. Reed Sheppard has seen his usage and his playing time decrease over the last few weeks.
Indiana Pacers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Andrew Nembhard
|32.6
|31.8
|32.8
|Pascal Siakam
|32.4
|32.4
|32.2
|Bennedict Mathurin
|32.2
|32.6
|31.9
|Ethan Thompson
|28.1
|24.4
|21.5
|Jay Huff
|27.9
|26
|24.9
|Garrison Mathews
|19.8
|18.8
|15.5
|Jarace Walker
|19.6
|17.9
|21.6
|Isaiah Jackson
|17.2
|17.3
|18.6
|T.J. McConnell
|16.1
|15.7
|17.5
This Pacers rotation is deep, but the production is really concentrated around four players. All of Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jay Huff have been top 100 players in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, but nobody else is inside the top 200. We know this is a bit of a rebuilding year for the Pacers, so the fringes of the rotation may change throughout the year.
Los Angeles Clippers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|James Harden
|36.9
|36.6
|34.9
|Kawhi Leonard
|36.3
|35.8
|32.1
|Ivica Zubac
|35.4
|34.8
|35.1
|Kris Dunn
|29.6
|26
|27.3
|John Collins
|26.4
|27.2
|29.4
|Kobe Brown
|25.4
|19.8
|16.8
|Nicolas Batum
|22.6
|24
|23.9
|Bogdan Bogdanović
|22
|22
|22
|Jordan Miller
|21.9
|21.9
|13.7
Bogdan Bogdanović has now been back for over a week and has settled into a full-time role in the rotation, but this remains a three-man team with the top three guys on this list. There’s not much excitement coming from the Clippers this season.
Los Angeles Lakers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Austin Reaves
|39.5
|38.3
|38
|Luka Dončić
|39.4
|39.4
|37.9
|LeBron James
|35.6
|35.7
|34.3
|Rui Hachimura
|32.6
|32.4
|31.5
|Marcus Smart
|29.9
|29.9
|24.3
|Deandre Ayton
|29.1
|29.3
|27.9
|Gabe Vincent
|17.5
|21.3
|21.3
|Jake LaRavia
|15.7
|19.2
|18.1
DeAndre Ayton is battling an elbow injury, but the Lakers have been relativelty healthy and kept a consistent rotation over the last few weeks. Marcus Smart is the one big change, with him moving into a larger role, which makes some sense since he’s far and away the best on-ball defender on the team. Smart has been a top 100 player in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks, so he’s certainly somebody that we can consider while his role remains increased.
Memphis Grizzlies
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Santi Aldama
|33.6
|30.7
|27.9
|Jaylen Wells
|31.2
|29.3
|29.8
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|30.9
|29.4
|30.3
|Jock Landale
|28.2
|24.4
|21.9
|Cam Spencer
|27.7
|29
|25.7
|Cedric Coward
|26.6
|26.6
|28.2
|Ja Morant
|23.1
|23.1
|23.1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|23
|22.4
|20.5
|Vince Williams Jr.
|19.6
|18.9
|23
|Brandon Clarke
|16.6
|16.6
|16.6
The big news is that Zach Edey is injured again, which my colleague Noah Rubin discussed earlier this week. Ja Morant was also on crutches at the shootaround the other day, so he may still be battling that ankle injury and could miss a few more games. On the other hand, the Grizzlies got Brandon Clarke back on Wednesday for the first game of the season. He should see an uptick in minutes as he gets his timing and rhythm back. Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been on fire lately, which I discussed in a video this week.
Miami Heat
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Davion Mitchell
|34.6
|31.8
|31.3
|Tyler Herro
|34.5
|33.8
|31.8
|Norman Powell
|31.5
|31.7
|31.3
|Andrew Wiggins
|31.3
|32.2
|32.6
|Bam Adebayo
|31
|32.2
|31.6
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|29.9
|28.9
|27.5
|Kel’el Ware
|20.5
|21.7
|23.3
|Simone Fontecchio
|19.8
|19.3
|18.2
Tyler Herro is battling a toe injury but isn’t expected to be out long. Nikola Jokic is week-to-week with an elbow injury, but we’ve seen Kel’el Ware’s minutes decrease a bit with Bam Adebayo back and the rest of the frontcourt pretty healthy. With Herro missing three of the last four games, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has stepped back into a larger role and been a top 100 player over the last two weeks. He’s a name to watch whenever a Miami player misses time.
Milwaukee Bucks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|32.7
|34
|32.2
|Kyle Kuzma
|29.1
|27.4
|26.4
|Gary Trent Jr.
|28.4
|26.1
|27.8
|Myles Turner
|25.8
|24.1
|26.3
|Jericho Sims
|23.7
|26.2
|22.2
|Ryan Rollins
|23.7
|28.9
|31.8
|Bobby Portis
|21.1
|23.3
|22
|Gary Harris
|17.5
|18.4
|18.1
With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, this has kind of become Kevin Porter Jr’s offense, and he’s been the 9th-ranked player in fantasy over the last two weeks. He should be 100% rostered. Ryan Rollins has also continued to produce with Giannis out, and Myles Turner has re-taken his minutes from Bobby Portis Jr.
Minnesota Timberwolves
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jaden McDaniels
|36.5
|37.3
|34.3
|Donte DiVincenzo
|35.4
|31.6
|32.3
|Julius Randle
|35.3
|35.2
|34.6
|Naz Reid
|31.7
|30.6
|30
|Rudy Gobert
|30.2
|28.9
|29.3
|Bones Hyland
|24.8
|22.6
|18.3
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|18.2
|12.6
|12.7
|Anthony Edwards
|—
|37.6
|38.2
|Mike Conley
|—
|16.6
|15.8
Anthony Edwards has now missed three straight games with a foot injury, so we’ll need to see how long his absence lasts. Bones Hyland has seen an uptick in minutes, but the impact has mostly been that Naz Reid has seen more usage and been a top-80 player in fantasy leagues. The rest of the usage has been picked up by the usual suspects like Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, and Julius Randle.
New Orleans Pelicans
|Trey Murphy III
|34.2
|34.3
|35.8
|Derik Queen
|30.8
|29.5
|27
|Saddiq Bey
|30.1
|31.4
|33.6
|Zion Williamson
|26.6
|26.6
|29.8
|Jordan Poole
|26.5
|26.5
|26.5
|Jeremiah Fears
|24.6
|28.1
|28.8
|Jose Alvarado
|23.9
|24.8
|26.7
|Bryce McGowens
|22.6
|25.2
|24.3
|Herbert Jones
|20
|20
|20
Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, and Herbert Jones are both back, which has changed around the minutes a little bit. Zion has only played in one game and played 27 minutes, so we’ll need to see how that usage and minutes share grow as he gets back onto the court more. Perhaps New Orleans will be more cautious with him, given his extensive injury history. Saddiq Bey has also seen his usage take a big hit, which makes him no longer relevant in fantasy leagues.
New York Knicks
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jalen Brunson
|38.5
|36.6
|36.2
|Mikal Bridges
|37.6
|33.7
|34
|OG Anunoby
|34.6
|31.6
|31.6
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|34
|32.4
|32.7
|Josh Hart
|33.7
|33.1
|34.8
|Miles McBride
|21.3
|25.7
|31.3
|Mitchell Robinson
|19.3
|18.5
|17.9
|Jordan Clarkson
|18.8
|21.6
|20.8
The Knicks have moved Josh Hart back into the starting lineup, and Miles McBride has been out with an ankle injury, which has shifted around some of the bench minutes and led to an uptick in usage for Tyler Kolek. OG Anunoby has been tremendous for the Knicks this year, which Noah covered this week.
Oklahoma City Thunder
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|31.7
|31.9
|32.9
|Jalen Williams
|26.8
|27.5
|28.7
|Chet Holmgren
|25.9
|26.2
|27.4
|Ajay Mitchell
|23.9
|25.4
|23.2
|Cason Wallace
|23.6
|24.4
|26.1
|Luguentz Dort
|21.6
|21.6
|25
|Kenrich Williams
|20.8
|19.7
|16
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|20.2
|20.2
|23.6
Isaiah Hartenstein came back from his calf injury this week, so we actually saw the full Thunder roster for the first time all season. It remains to be seen how Hartenstein’s minutes increase after he plays a few more games. It’s been just one game so far and Hartenstein is out for the next game as the team manages his calf injury, so it may take a couple of weeks before we truly see how the minutes are split up.
Orlando Magic
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Desmond Bane
|36.4
|35.9
|34.3
|Anthony Black
|33.7
|32
|31
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|33.2
|31.2
|29.1
|Jalen Suggs
|30.7
|29.6
|28.8
|Paolo Banchero
|30.6
|28
|28
|Tristan da Silva
|19.2
|21.6
|21.9
|Tyus Jones
|15.7
|14
|16.4
|Goga Bitadze
|14.1
|16.4
|17
Franz Wagner got hurt last week, and then Jalen Suggs may not be set to miss an extended period of time with a hip injury. I covered that all in a video this week, with Anthony Black seeing the biggest bump in usage and minutes.
Philadelphia 76ers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Tyrese Maxey
|38.8
|38.4
|38.3
|VJ Edgecombe
|38.6
|32.8
|29.9
|Quentin Grimes
|35.6
|34.7
|36.1
|Paul George
|32.9
|32.2
|27
|Joel Embiid
|30.8
|29.4
|29.5
|Dominick Barlow
|28.4
|28.4
|28.3
|Andre Drummond
|17.9
|18.7
|18.8
|Jared McCain
|14.8
|17.7
|22.2
The 76ers have been relatively healthy for the couple of weeks, and are getting both Paul George and Joel Embiid in the lineup more regularly. That has led to far less work for Jared McCain and a usage dip for VJ Edgecombe, who is not producing at near the levels he did at the start of the season. Still, Edgecombe, George, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Quentin Grimes have all been top 100 players for the last two weeks.
Phoenix Suns
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Collin Gillespie
|31.8
|31.6
|31.4
|Devin Booker
|31.4
|20.6
|32.8
|Grayson Allen
|29.9
|28.9
|28.3
|Royce O’Neale
|27.8
|27.1
|29.2
|Dillon Brooks
|27.2
|29.1
|31.3
|Mark Williams
|25.5
|23.7
|24.7
|Jordan Goodwin
|21
|21.9
|23.4
|Ryan Dunn
|19.2
|19.3
|19.3
Devin Booker returned, which led to a dip in minutes for Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn, and Jordan Goodwin. Booker has only been back for one game, so we’ll need a bit of a bigger sample size before we can react for sure.
Portland Trail Blazers
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Jerami Grant
|32.5
|32.9
|31.9
|Deni Avdija
|31.7
|33.9
|33.9
|Shaedon Sharpe
|28.9
|30.8
|28.4
|Toumani Camara
|28.7
|29.1
|30.8
|Sidy Cissoko
|28
|26.4
|24.8
|Kris Murray
|25.9
|26.3
|27.7
|Donovan Clingan
|21.9
|23.5
|23.6
|Yang Hansen
|19.2
|12.2
|8.4
|Robert Williams III
|19.2
|24.7
|20.1
Jrue Holiday remains out, and Scoot Henderson will be out til the end of December, so we are seeing how the Portland rotation settles without them. Robert Williams III had entered the rotation, but he’s playing a smaller allotment of minutes and seems to be sharing time with Donovan Clingan. Deni Avdija remains a legit star and a should-be All-Star, and Jerami Grant has been a top-50 player over the last two weeks. They and Shaedon Sharpe are carrying this team from a production level.
Sacramento Kings
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Keegan Murray
|34.6
|34.7
|37.4
|DeMar DeRozan
|32.1
|31.7
|32.9
|Russell Westbrook
|31.7
|31
|29.7
|Maxime Raynaud
|28.8
|28.7
|21.9
|Zach LaVine
|26.8
|27.9
|31.7
|Dennis Schröder
|25.1
|25.1
|22.6
|Keon Ellis
|23.2
|18.9
|14.7
|Malik Monk
|22
|22.6
|24.2
|Devin Carter
|21.1
|21.1
|21.1
|Precious Achiuwa
|19.1
|18.5
|21.8
Dennis Schröder returned from injury, and now Zach LaVine will miss at least a week with an ankle injury. It’s been nice to see Keon Ellis get an uptick in playing time, and you’d like to think that would continue. Expect Schröder to take most of LaVine’s minutes, with the rest of the rotation remaining pretty static.
San Antonio Spurs
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|De’Aaron Fox
|32.8
|32.1
|32.4
|Harrison Barnes
|31.6
|31.2
|32.2
|Devin Vassell
|30.1
|30.3
|31.1
|Julian Champagnie
|28.1
|29.4
|30.6
|Stephon Castle
|27.8
|27.8
|27.8
|Luke Kornet
|27.7
|27.9
|27.4
|Dylan Harper
|23.7
|23.3
|20.9
|Victor Wembanyama
|20.6
|20.6
|20.6
|Keldon Johnson
|17.6
|20.5
|22.7
For the first time this season, we saw the Spurs fully healthy with all three guards and Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup. Wemby has been on a bit of a minutes restriction, so we’ve yet to see them truly at full strength, but we’d imagine there will be less time for Julian Champagnie and less usage for players like Devin Vassell. I covered the Spurs rotation in a video last week.
Toronto Raptors
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Brandon Ingram
|37.2
|35.3
|35.9
|Scottie Barnes
|35.7
|34.9
|35.9
|Immanuel Quickley
|32.9
|32.1
|33.6
|Jamal Shead
|26.4
|24.4
|22.6
|Jakob Poeltl
|26.3
|25.4
|27.3
|Ochai Agbaji
|23.2
|23.2
|16.3
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|18.9
|21.8
|21.2
|Ja’Kobe Walter
|14.3
|18.5
|21.6
Brandon Ingram has been on a heater of late, which I covered in a video last week where I also discussed the impact of RJ Barrett‘s knee injury and the increase in playing time for guys like Jamal Shead. The fringe rotation guys here aren’t really doing enough in their minutes to warrant much fantasy attention.
Utah Jazz
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Lauri Markkanen
|37.7
|34.1
|34.6
|Keyonte George
|34.2
|32.4
|33
|Kyle Filipowski
|30.8
|30.7
|27
|Ace Bailey
|29.3
|29.4
|28.5
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|28.5
|25.2
|24.8
|Jusuf Nurkić
|23.7
|22.3
|24.1
|Taylor Hendricks
|21.6
|16.7
|12.7
|Isaiah Collier
|20.4
|19.9
|19.6
|Kevin Love
|18.2
|17.6
|16.5
The Jazz seem to be resting Jusuf Nurkić after he came back from his rib injury, and Lauri Markkanen missed some time with “groin injury management,” which has led to a few more minutes for Kyle Filipowski. This is a team that is clearly tanking, so those guys will be impactful when they play, and Keyonte George has been one of the biggest surprises of the early season. Apart from that, there’s not much exciting happening here.
Washington Wizards
|Name
|Last 3
|Last 5
|Last 10
|Bub Carrington
|38.3
|33.4
|27.8
|CJ McCollum
|35.6
|32.2
|31.6
|Kyshawn George
|32.8
|32
|31.4
|Marvin Bagley III
|28.2
|27.3
|27.6
|Justin Champagnie
|27.7
|24.4
|21.1
|Will Riley
|21.6
|23.5
|15.8
|Jamir Watkins
|19.9
|19.6
|15
|Tristan Vukcevic
|19.3
|18.2
|17.4
|Tre Johnson
|16.2
|16.2
|17.3
Bilal Coulibaly is out until January with an oblique injury, Alex Sarr has been battling a thigh injury, and Khris Middleton continues to deal with a knee issue, so this team is really banged up. That has led to lots of minutes for other players, and Bub Carrington has really stepped up of late. The 2024 first-round pick is a top-90 player in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks, and his emergence would be a nice development for this team.