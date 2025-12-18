NBA Minutes Report: Anthony Edwards’ injury, Bub Carrington’s emergence, and more

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also incredibly generous, so make sure to give him a follow to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Dyson Daniels 36.1 35.3 36.3 Jalen Johnson 35.9 36.3 37.4 Onyeka Okongwu 33.5 32.3 33.3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 32.2 32.2 34.6 Vít Krejčí 28.4 26.9 24.5 Zaccharie Risacher 22.5 24.3 25.1 Luke Kennard 19.7 19.5 17.8 Kristaps Porziņģis — 20.5 21.1

Trae Young could return as early as Thursday, but we also got a report that Kristaps Porzingis would be out for at least two weeks as he battles an illness. I covered all of that in a video this week.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaylen Brown 36 35.5 36.7 Derrick White 34.8 32.6 33.8 Payton Pritchard 34.6 33.2 32.6 Neemias Queta 31.2 28.1 24.5 Jordan Walsh 25.2 26.3 26.1 Anfernee Simons 24 22.7 21.6 Sam Hauser 17.5 19.4 22.6

The Celtics’ rotation has been pretty set for much of the year. The minutes really only shift around for some of the fringe guys, like what happened after Sam Hauser left Monday’s game with an ankle injury and didn’t return. If Hauser misses time, guys like Anfernee Simons could play a bit more, but not much will change in Boston.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 31.4 32 32 Nic Claxton 29.8 30.8 30.8 Noah Clowney 28.2 30.5 31.6 Terance Mann 24.6 23 23.6 Danny Wolf 23.1 24.4 23 Egor Dëmin 22.9 22.8 25.3 Ziaire Williams 20.5 23 23.5 Ben Saraf 20.2 19.6 21.3

Cam Thomas has been cleared for on-court work and could return to the lineup next week. That could shake things up, but, in the meantime, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton are carrying much of the load for the Nets. As we mentioned last week, Brooklyn has incorporated three rookies into the rotation regularly: Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf, and Egor Dëmin. Wolf has been the best of late and has also played the most.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kon Knueppel 37.8 35.8 34.7 Miles Bridges 36.8 34.2 34.7 Brandon Miller 34.2 33.1 31 Sion James 29.6 26.7 27 Ryan Kalkbrenner 25.4 25.3 25.8 KJ Simpson 24.6 21 19.5 Liam McNeeley 19.5 19.5 15.4 Moussa Diabaté 17.3 17.6 20.2 LaMelo Ball — 24.4 26 Collin Sexton — 8.6 23.3

LaMelo Ball is dealing with an ankle injury, and Collin Sexton is fighting a quad injury, so that has led to more minutes and usage for Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. There is some thought that the Hornets may try to move Ball in a trade and turn the team over to Miller and Knueppel, so that’s something to monitor in the weeks ahead.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Josh Giddey 30.6 31.9 33.3 Coby White 29.5 27.9 29.1 Nikola Vučević 27.1 26.4 28.9 Isaac Okoro 26.9 26.9 26.9 Kevin Huerter 25.1 25.1 22.5 Tre Jones 24.5 24.5 26.7 Matas Buzelis 23.2 25.8 28.2 Patrick Williams 20.1 21.4 20.5 Zach Collins 16 17.5 17.5 Ayo Dosunmu — 27.3 31.8 Jevon Carter — 21.9 14.9

Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins both returned from injuries, which has shifted around some of the playing time for the players on the fringes of the rotation. Additionally, Ayo Dosunmu has been battling a thumb injury, so we’ve seen consistent minutes for Tre Jones and Isaac Okoro, even with new players joining the rotation. Guys like Mataza Buzeliez and Jalen Smith have seen the biggest hit in minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Evan Mobley 36.2 34.6 33.8 Donovan Mitchell 35.2 34.9 35.1 Darius Garland 35 34.2 32.9 Jaylon Tyson 33 33.2 31.9 De’Andre Hunter 27.1 27.1 28 Dean Wade 25.4 24.9 22.8 Jarrett Allen 25.2 25.2 26.2 Lonzo Ball 24.5 24 24.4 Thomas Bryant 13.3 13.6 12.4

This Cavaliers team is in dire straits. They just lost to the Bulls on Wednesday night and will be without starting center Evan Mobley for the next 2-4 weeks as he recovers from a calf strain. I covered who could see the biggest bumps in playing time here, but we also saw Jaylon Tyson move into the starting lineup with De’Andre Hunter moving to the bench on Wednesday. Tyson has been really good when given the shot, so that could stick; however, the Cavs also lost that game, so it remains to be seen how long they keep that lineup.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cooper Flagg 37.3 34.5 34.7 P.J. Washington 33.4 33.4 33.6 Naji Marshall 32.2 31.8 30.4 Anthony Davis 31.5 28.8 29.4 Max Christie 28 27.8 26.8 Ryan Nembhard 27.4 28.1 26.2 Brandon Williams 24.8 21.8 22.5 Klay Thompson 20.7 21.4 22.5 Dwight Powell 18.9 15.7 14.2 D’Angelo Russell 12.9 14.6 14.3

Last week, we discussed that Dereck Lively II will be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing foot surgery. Daniel Gafford is still working his way back from an injury, so his minutes are a bit limited right now, but we’re seeing Cooper Flagg emerge as a legit star in the NBA. The Mavericks also have seemed to settle on Ryan Nembhard as their starting point guard, but D’Angelo Russell is also battling an illness, which has limited his minutes.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cameron Johnson 38.1 36.5 36.5 Nikola Jokić 35.4 35.4 35.2 Jamal Murray 34.8 35.7 35.2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 30.5 29.2 28.6 Spencer Jones 29.1 25.6 25.6 Bruce Brown 24.4 26.3 25.3 Jalen Pickett 20.5 14.2 11 Peyton Watson 19.7 24.8 28.7 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.3 13.8 13.3

The Nuggets were already without Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, but Peyton Watson is now dealing with an oblique injury as well. That has led to more minutes for Cameron Johnson and Tim Hadaway Jr., and some time in the rotation for Jalen Pickett when the Nuggets are forced to go smaller. Regardless, this team still runs through Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray fairly exclusively and will remain that way until Gordon comes back.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 30.2 32.4 35.1 Jalen Duren 28.7 27.8 29.2 Tobias Harris 26.4 28.3 28.1 Ausar Thompson 23.8 24.4 26.1 Duncan Robinson 23.6 26.2 29.4 Isaiah Stewart 23 21.6 21.6 Caris LeVert 21.2 20.6 22 Ronald Holland II 19.1 19 17 Jaden Ivey 18.4 16.8 14.9

Things have remained pretty status quo for the Pistons over the last two weeks since they’ve gotten back to full strength. You could maybe argue that their rotation is too deep, but I don’t see that changing unless there’s an injury or a trade.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Stephen Curry 33.8 33.8 32.6 Jimmy Butler III 33.5 33.5 31 Draymond Green 29.9 19.6 28 Brandin Podziemski 28.1 25 26.2 Quinten Post 26.2 27.2 23.7 Will Richard 24.2 21.7 21.1 Moses Moody 21.8 21.6 23.8 Pat Spencer 20.7 23.1 19.1 Buddy Hield 19.3 21.9 20.8

The Warriors got back both Steph Curry and Draymond Green this week, which shifted some things around. Then, on Tuesday, head coach Steve Kerr announced a change in the starting lineup that he claimed he would commit to exploring over the next couple of weeks. We’ll need to see how that plays out and how long this lineup sticks before we truly know who sees any uptick in value.

In a search for better continuity, Steve Kerr said he will keep the five-man group of Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Quinten Post as the established starting lineup for the foreseeable future (barring injury). — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 16, 2025

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jabari Smith Jr. 40.4 36.7 35.4 Amen Thompson 39.3 37.3 37.3 Alperen Sengun 39.3 36.1 35 Kevin Durant 37.4 35.2 35.2 Reed Sheppard 25.9 25.3 28.2 Josh Okogie 24 23 20.8 Aaron Holiday 18.1 20.1 22.3 Jae’Sean Tate 17.3 13.5 12.5 Steven Adams 16.7 20.3 19.7

Steven Adams is back but has been fighting an ankle issue, which is why his minutes are down a bit. The rest of the lineup has remained relatively consistent, but Jabari Smith Jr. has seen an uptick in playing time as a result of strong performance. He’s been a top-75 fantasy player over the last two weeks, which has fueled some of that added time. Reed Sheppard has seen his usage and his playing time decrease over the last few weeks.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Andrew Nembhard 32.6 31.8 32.8 Pascal Siakam 32.4 32.4 32.2 Bennedict Mathurin 32.2 32.6 31.9 Ethan Thompson 28.1 24.4 21.5 Jay Huff 27.9 26 24.9 Garrison Mathews 19.8 18.8 15.5 Jarace Walker 19.6 17.9 21.6 Isaiah Jackson 17.2 17.3 18.6 T.J. McConnell 16.1 15.7 17.5

This Pacers rotation is deep, but the production is really concentrated around four players. All of Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jay Huff have been top 100 players in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, but nobody else is inside the top 200. We know this is a bit of a rebuilding year for the Pacers, so the fringes of the rotation may change throughout the year.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 James Harden 36.9 36.6 34.9 Kawhi Leonard 36.3 35.8 32.1 Ivica Zubac 35.4 34.8 35.1 Kris Dunn 29.6 26 27.3 John Collins 26.4 27.2 29.4 Kobe Brown 25.4 19.8 16.8 Nicolas Batum 22.6 24 23.9 Bogdan Bogdanović 22 22 22 Jordan Miller 21.9 21.9 13.7

Bogdan Bogdanović has now been back for over a week and has settled into a full-time role in the rotation, but this remains a three-man team with the top three guys on this list. There’s not much excitement coming from the Clippers this season.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Austin Reaves 39.5 38.3 38 Luka Dončić 39.4 39.4 37.9 LeBron James 35.6 35.7 34.3 Rui Hachimura 32.6 32.4 31.5 Marcus Smart 29.9 29.9 24.3 Deandre Ayton 29.1 29.3 27.9 Gabe Vincent 17.5 21.3 21.3 Jake LaRavia 15.7 19.2 18.1

DeAndre Ayton is battling an elbow injury, but the Lakers have been relativelty healthy and kept a consistent rotation over the last few weeks. Marcus Smart is the one big change, with him moving into a larger role, which makes some sense since he’s far and away the best on-ball defender on the team. Smart has been a top 100 player in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks, so he’s certainly somebody that we can consider while his role remains increased.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Santi Aldama 33.6 30.7 27.9 Jaylen Wells 31.2 29.3 29.8 Jaren Jackson Jr. 30.9 29.4 30.3 Jock Landale 28.2 24.4 21.9 Cam Spencer 27.7 29 25.7 Cedric Coward 26.6 26.6 28.2 Ja Morant 23.1 23.1 23.1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 23 22.4 20.5 Vince Williams Jr. 19.6 18.9 23 Brandon Clarke 16.6 16.6 16.6

The big news is that Zach Edey is injured again, which my colleague Noah Rubin discussed earlier this week. Ja Morant was also on crutches at the shootaround the other day, so he may still be battling that ankle injury and could miss a few more games. On the other hand, the Grizzlies got Brandon Clarke back on Wednesday for the first game of the season. He should see an uptick in minutes as he gets his timing and rhythm back. Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. has been on fire lately, which I discussed in a video this week.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Davion Mitchell 34.6 31.8 31.3 Tyler Herro 34.5 33.8 31.8 Norman Powell 31.5 31.7 31.3 Andrew Wiggins 31.3 32.2 32.6 Bam Adebayo 31 32.2 31.6 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 29.9 28.9 27.5 Kel’el Ware 20.5 21.7 23.3 Simone Fontecchio 19.8 19.3 18.2

Tyler Herro is battling a toe injury but isn’t expected to be out long. Nikola Jokic is week-to-week with an elbow injury, but we’ve seen Kel’el Ware’s minutes decrease a bit with Bam Adebayo back and the rest of the frontcourt pretty healthy. With Herro missing three of the last four games, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has stepped back into a larger role and been a top 100 player over the last two weeks. He’s a name to watch whenever a Miami player misses time.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kevin Porter Jr. 32.7 34 32.2 Kyle Kuzma 29.1 27.4 26.4 Gary Trent Jr. 28.4 26.1 27.8 Myles Turner 25.8 24.1 26.3 Jericho Sims 23.7 26.2 22.2 Ryan Rollins 23.7 28.9 31.8 Bobby Portis 21.1 23.3 22 Gary Harris 17.5 18.4 18.1

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, this has kind of become Kevin Porter Jr’s offense, and he’s been the 9th-ranked player in fantasy over the last two weeks. He should be 100% rostered. Ryan Rollins has also continued to produce with Giannis out, and Myles Turner has re-taken his minutes from Bobby Portis Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaden McDaniels 36.5 37.3 34.3 Donte DiVincenzo 35.4 31.6 32.3 Julius Randle 35.3 35.2 34.6 Naz Reid 31.7 30.6 30 Rudy Gobert 30.2 28.9 29.3 Bones Hyland 24.8 22.6 18.3 Terrence Shannon Jr. 18.2 12.6 12.7 Anthony Edwards — 37.6 38.2 Mike Conley — 16.6 15.8

Anthony Edwards has now missed three straight games with a foot injury, so we’ll need to see how long his absence lasts. Bones Hyland has seen an uptick in minutes, but the impact has mostly been that Naz Reid has seen more usage and been a top-80 player in fantasy leagues. The rest of the usage has been picked up by the usual suspects like Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, and Julius Randle.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III 34.2 34.3 35.8 Derik Queen 30.8 29.5 27 Saddiq Bey 30.1 31.4 33.6 Zion Williamson 26.6 26.6 29.8 Jordan Poole 26.5 26.5 26.5 Jeremiah Fears 24.6 28.1 28.8 Jose Alvarado 23.9 24.8 26.7 Bryce McGowens 22.6 25.2 24.3 Herbert Jones 20 20 20

Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, and Herbert Jones are both back, which has changed around the minutes a little bit. Zion has only played in one game and played 27 minutes, so we’ll need to see how that usage and minutes share grow as he gets back onto the court more. Perhaps New Orleans will be more cautious with him, given his extensive injury history. Saddiq Bey has also seen his usage take a big hit, which makes him no longer relevant in fantasy leagues.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jalen Brunson 38.5 36.6 36.2 Mikal Bridges 37.6 33.7 34 OG Anunoby 34.6 31.6 31.6 Karl-Anthony Towns 34 32.4 32.7 Josh Hart 33.7 33.1 34.8 Miles McBride 21.3 25.7 31.3 Mitchell Robinson 19.3 18.5 17.9 Jordan Clarkson 18.8 21.6 20.8

The Knicks have moved Josh Hart back into the starting lineup, and Miles McBride has been out with an ankle injury, which has shifted around some of the bench minutes and led to an uptick in usage for Tyler Kolek. OG Anunoby has been tremendous for the Knicks this year, which Noah covered this week.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.7 31.9 32.9 Jalen Williams 26.8 27.5 28.7 Chet Holmgren 25.9 26.2 27.4 Ajay Mitchell 23.9 25.4 23.2 Cason Wallace 23.6 24.4 26.1 Luguentz Dort 21.6 21.6 25 Kenrich Williams 20.8 19.7 16 Isaiah Hartenstein 20.2 20.2 23.6

Isaiah Hartenstein came back from his calf injury this week, so we actually saw the full Thunder roster for the first time all season. It remains to be seen how Hartenstein’s minutes increase after he plays a few more games. It’s been just one game so far and Hartenstein is out for the next game as the team manages his calf injury, so it may take a couple of weeks before we truly see how the minutes are split up.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Desmond Bane 36.4 35.9 34.3 Anthony Black 33.7 32 31 Wendell Carter Jr. 33.2 31.2 29.1 Jalen Suggs 30.7 29.6 28.8 Paolo Banchero 30.6 28 28 Tristan da Silva 19.2 21.6 21.9 Tyus Jones 15.7 14 16.4 Goga Bitadze 14.1 16.4 17

Franz Wagner got hurt last week, and then Jalen Suggs may not be set to miss an extended period of time with a hip injury. I covered that all in a video this week, with Anthony Black seeing the biggest bump in usage and minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 38.8 38.4 38.3 VJ Edgecombe 38.6 32.8 29.9 Quentin Grimes 35.6 34.7 36.1 Paul George 32.9 32.2 27 Joel Embiid 30.8 29.4 29.5 Dominick Barlow 28.4 28.4 28.3 Andre Drummond 17.9 18.7 18.8 Jared McCain 14.8 17.7 22.2

The 76ers have been relatively healthy for the couple of weeks, and are getting both Paul George and Joel Embiid in the lineup more regularly. That has led to far less work for Jared McCain and a usage dip for VJ Edgecombe, who is not producing at near the levels he did at the start of the season. Still, Edgecombe, George, Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Quentin Grimes have all been top 100 players for the last two weeks.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Collin Gillespie 31.8 31.6 31.4 Devin Booker 31.4 20.6 32.8 Grayson Allen 29.9 28.9 28.3 Royce O’Neale 27.8 27.1 29.2 Dillon Brooks 27.2 29.1 31.3 Mark Williams 25.5 23.7 24.7 Jordan Goodwin 21 21.9 23.4 Ryan Dunn 19.2 19.3 19.3

Devin Booker returned, which led to a dip in minutes for Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn, and Jordan Goodwin. Booker has only been back for one game, so we’ll need a bit of a bigger sample size before we can react for sure.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jerami Grant 32.5 32.9 31.9 Deni Avdija 31.7 33.9 33.9 Shaedon Sharpe 28.9 30.8 28.4 Toumani Camara 28.7 29.1 30.8 Sidy Cissoko 28 26.4 24.8 Kris Murray 25.9 26.3 27.7 Donovan Clingan 21.9 23.5 23.6 Yang Hansen 19.2 12.2 8.4 Robert Williams III 19.2 24.7 20.1

Jrue Holiday remains out, and Scoot Henderson will be out til the end of December, so we are seeing how the Portland rotation settles without them. Robert Williams III had entered the rotation, but he’s playing a smaller allotment of minutes and seems to be sharing time with Donovan Clingan. Deni Avdija remains a legit star and a should-be All-Star, and Jerami Grant has been a top-50 player over the last two weeks. They and Shaedon Sharpe are carrying this team from a production level.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Keegan Murray 34.6 34.7 37.4 DeMar DeRozan 32.1 31.7 32.9 Russell Westbrook 31.7 31 29.7 Maxime Raynaud 28.8 28.7 21.9 Zach LaVine 26.8 27.9 31.7 Dennis Schröder 25.1 25.1 22.6 Keon Ellis 23.2 18.9 14.7 Malik Monk 22 22.6 24.2 Devin Carter 21.1 21.1 21.1 Precious Achiuwa 19.1 18.5 21.8

Dennis Schröder returned from injury, and now Zach LaVine will miss at least a week with an ankle injury. It’s been nice to see Keon Ellis get an uptick in playing time, and you’d like to think that would continue. Expect Schröder to take most of LaVine’s minutes, with the rest of the rotation remaining pretty static.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 De’Aaron Fox 32.8 32.1 32.4 Harrison Barnes 31.6 31.2 32.2 Devin Vassell 30.1 30.3 31.1 Julian Champagnie 28.1 29.4 30.6 Stephon Castle 27.8 27.8 27.8 Luke Kornet 27.7 27.9 27.4 Dylan Harper 23.7 23.3 20.9 Victor Wembanyama 20.6 20.6 20.6 Keldon Johnson 17.6 20.5 22.7

For the first time this season, we saw the Spurs fully healthy with all three guards and Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup. Wemby has been on a bit of a minutes restriction, so we’ve yet to see them truly at full strength, but we’d imagine there will be less time for Julian Champagnie and less usage for players like Devin Vassell. I covered the Spurs rotation in a video last week.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandon Ingram 37.2 35.3 35.9 Scottie Barnes 35.7 34.9 35.9 Immanuel Quickley 32.9 32.1 33.6 Jamal Shead 26.4 24.4 22.6 Jakob Poeltl 26.3 25.4 27.3 Ochai Agbaji 23.2 23.2 16.3 Sandro Mamukelashvili 18.9 21.8 21.2 Ja’Kobe Walter 14.3 18.5 21.6

Brandon Ingram has been on a heater of late, which I covered in a video last week where I also discussed the impact of RJ Barrett‘s knee injury and the increase in playing time for guys like Jamal Shead. The fringe rotation guys here aren’t really doing enough in their minutes to warrant much fantasy attention.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Lauri Markkanen 37.7 34.1 34.6 Keyonte George 34.2 32.4 33 Kyle Filipowski 30.8 30.7 27 Ace Bailey 29.3 29.4 28.5 Svi Mykhailiuk 28.5 25.2 24.8 Jusuf Nurkić 23.7 22.3 24.1 Taylor Hendricks 21.6 16.7 12.7 Isaiah Collier 20.4 19.9 19.6 Kevin Love 18.2 17.6 16.5

The Jazz seem to be resting Jusuf Nurkić after he came back from his rib injury, and Lauri Markkanen missed some time with “groin injury management,” which has led to a few more minutes for Kyle Filipowski. This is a team that is clearly tanking, so those guys will be impactful when they play, and Keyonte George has been one of the biggest surprises of the early season. Apart from that, there’s not much exciting happening here.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Bub Carrington 38.3 33.4 27.8 CJ McCollum 35.6 32.2 31.6 Kyshawn George 32.8 32 31.4 Marvin Bagley III 28.2 27.3 27.6 Justin Champagnie 27.7 24.4 21.1 Will Riley 21.6 23.5 15.8 Jamir Watkins 19.9 19.6 15 Tristan Vukcevic 19.3 18.2 17.4 Tre Johnson 16.2 16.2 17.3

Bilal Coulibaly is out until January with an oblique injury, Alex Sarr has been battling a thigh injury, and Khris Middleton continues to deal with a knee issue, so this team is really banged up. That has led to lots of minutes for other players, and Bub Carrington has really stepped up of late. The 2024 first-round pick is a top-90 player in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks, and his emergence would be a nice development for this team.