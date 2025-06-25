Indiana Pacers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: What the Hali

Now that the NBA season is over, we’ll recap the fantasy basketball season for the 2024-25 runners-up.

Over the last two months, we’ve provided a recap for each team, starting with the team with the worst record and concluding with the Eastern and Western Conference champions.

Today, we’re looking at a team that went on one of the greatest playoff runs ever seen.

Indiana Pacers 2024-2025 Season Recap

Record: 50-32 (4th, East)

Offensive Rating: 115.4 (9th)

Defensive Rating: 113.3 (14th)

Net Rating: 2.1 (T-13th)

Pace: 100.76 (7th)

2025 NBA Draft Picks: 54th pick

The 2024-25 campaign was perhaps the most exciting in Pacers history, and I’m including the 1999-00 championship run and the 2005 Malice at the Palace season.

For the second straight year, the Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but this year, they got over the hump. Indiana lost a heartbreaker in Game 7 of the Finals to the Thunder, but Indiana’s improbable run to the last game of the season was one of the most entertaining and unexpected in recent memory.

Superstar Tyrese Haliburton took the next step with a dazzling postseason run, but a devastating injury in Game 7 of the Finals will have a major ripple effect across the roster next season.

Let’s recap last season’s fantasy performances and look ahead to 2025-26.

Fantasy Standout: Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton delivered a monster season for fantasy managers, averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.0 triples in 33.6 minutes across 73 games. He shot 47.3% from the floor and 85.1% from the charity stripe as he finished fifth in per-game fantasy value.

For as great of a regular season as Hali had, his postseason run was the stuff of legends. The fourth-seeded Pacers took down the Bucks in five games, and Haliburton delivered the knockout blow with a game-winning layup in Game 5.

Next up were the Cavs, who Indiana dispatched in another gentlemen’s sweep. Down two in Game 2, Hali missed a free throw with 12 seconds remaining, gathered his own rebound, dribbled out beyond the arc and coldly sank the go-ahead trey with just over a second to play.

In the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks, Haliburton wasted no time making his mark on the series. Down two with 10 seconds to play, he drove into the lane, dribbled back and launched a shot that took a long bounce off the rim before finding daylight. Thinking he had won the game, Haliburton imitated Reggie Miller’s iconic choking gesture to the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Review showed that his foot was on the line, but Indiana wrapped the game up in OT and never looked back in the series.

In the Finals, Haliburton hit another game-winner in Game 1 to give Indiana its first and only lead of the contest.

The Pacers were massive underdogs to win the Finals against the Thunder, and they were dogs in each of the seven games of the series. Somehow, Haliburton and Co. forced a Game 7, but tragedy struck just minutes into the contest.

Haliburton sank three early triples to put the Pacers up, but as he made a move on the wing, his right Achilles visibly tore, and he went to the ground. Haliburton was immediately emotional, and he was helped off the court. Later reports confirmed the Achilles tear, and Hali

Fantasy Revelation: T.J. McConnell

McConnell finished the regular season ranked 218 in per-game fantasy value, but the revolutionary nature of his performance came in the postseason, where he became a Pacers legend.

McConnell averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks in 17.9 minutes across 79 games in the regular season. He shot respectably at 51.9% from the field and 74% from the charity stripe in his sixth season with Indiana, operating as a change-of-pace guard specializing as a high-energy defender and facilitator.

He came to play in the Finals, averaging 12 points, 3.6 boards, 4.3 dimes and 2.1 steals across seven games. With Tyrese Haliburton hobbled in Games 5-6 and out for most of Game 7, he stepped up in a big way.

Over the final three games of the championship series, McConnell posted 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals. He routinely made huge plays on offense, including key rebounds and microwave scoring when his team couldn’t hit shots.

With Haliburton set to miss significant time next season, McConnell has surely earned a larger role for the 2025-26 campaign, making him an intriguing late-round option in fantasy drafts.

Fantasy Disappointment: None

Indiana operated as a well-oiled machine throughout the regular season and playoffs, leaning on Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to do the heavy lifting, with Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Benn Mathurin filling in the gaps. The stars shined, and the role players did what they were asked to do. There were no major surprises from a fantasy standpoint.

Fantasy Recaps/Look-Aheads

Myles Turner:

Turner finished his 10th season in Indiana with averages of 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.0 swats and 2.2 triples. The big man appeared in 72 games and logged 30.2 minutes per night, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 77.3% from the charity stripe.

Turner finished inside the top 50 in per-game fantasy value thanks to his ability to block shots, grab rebounds and hit triples. His strong regular season was soured by a dismal Finals run. Across seven games against the Thunder, he averaged just 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.3 steals, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 triples.

Indiana’s longest-tenured player has been included in many trade rumors throughout his career, but there’s no confidence that he will actually be dealt this offseason.

Set to be an unrestricted free agent, Turner could choose to test the free agent market and join a center-needy team like the Lakers. Perhaps the Pacers reconsider bringing him back after his lackluster showing on the biggest stage?

If he returns to the Pacers, expect similar numbers to the ones he posted this season, with a potential bump in scoring due to Haliburton’s absence.

Pascal Siakam:

Siakam was masterful in his first full season with Indiana, averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.6 triples in 32.7 minutes across 78 appearances. The star forward shot efficiently from the floor (51.9) and knocked down 73.4% of his tries from the charity stripe.

Unsurprisingly, Siakam’s playing time and counting stats took a dip coming from Toronto to Indiana. He finished with his fewest points, rebounds and minutes in six seasons and his fewest assists in five seasons. He knocked down the second-most three-pointers of his career and recorded his sixth consecutive season averaging 20+ points.

Spicy P enjoyed a productive playoff run, leading his team in points and rebounds while making a strong impact as a facilitator and defender. He had some huge moments, including a pair of 30-balls against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semis.

Siakam could be a prime beneficiary of Haliburton’s extended absence. Expect big numbers in 2025-26.

Aaron Nesmith:

Nesmith enjoyed the most productive season of his career, finishing the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocked shots and 1.9 triples across 25 minutes per game.

Injuries limited him to just 45 games, but he made the most of his time on the court. His 43/51/91 shooting splits represent a new career-best in efficiency, and Nesmith finished just outside the top 120 in per-game fantasy hoops value in his third season with the Pacers.

Nesmith played well in the postseason, and he had a memorable performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He knocked down eight triples and finished with 30 points as the Pacers stormed back to defeat the Knicks 138-135 in overtime.

Nesmith isn’t going to wow in any category, but he doesn’t turn the ball over, he can provide respectable defensive numbers, and he can hit triples. He should take on a heftier load on offense next season with Haliburton set to miss time. A finish near the top 120 wouldn’t be surprising.

Andrew Nembhard:

Indiana will employ a platoon approach to pick up the slack for Haliburton in 2025-26, but Nembhard could perhaps see the biggest boost to his playing time, production and fantasy value.

The Gonzaga product finished the season ranked 175th in per-game fantasy hoops value behind averages of 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.2 blocks and 0.8 triples with 46/79 shooting splits. He averaged nearly 29 minutes across 65 contests and set new career highs in minutes, points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Nembhard established himself as a capable playmaker and strong defender, leading the Pacers as a floor general during the regular season when Haliburton was sidelined and spending plenty of time defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Finals.

He’s worth a look in the later rounds of 2025-26 fantasy drats.

Obi Toppin:

“Ain’t no stoppin…” In his second season with Indiana, Toppin posted averages of 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks and 1.4 triples while shooting 53.9% from the field and 78.1% from the charity stripe. He appeared in 79 games and played 19.6 minutes per contest.

Toppin set new career highs in points, rebounds, assists and triples, though his performances were hot and cold throughout the regular season and playoffs. He dropped 20 points in Game 6 of the Finals only to follow it up with a goose egg in the scoring column in Game 7.

Toppin finished just inside the top 200 in per-game fantasy hoops value. Even iif he takes on an increased role for the Pacers in 2025-26, he’ll be tough to trust as a late-round flyer in fantasy drafts.

Bennedict Mathurin:

Mathurin finished 181st in per-game fantasy value with averages of 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.4 triples. He shot 45.8% from the floor and 83.1% from the charity stripe and logged 29.9 minutes per game across 72 contests.

His rebounds, three-pointers, FG% and FT% represent career highs, though much like Toppin, his production was up and down.

Mathurin scored 27 points in Game 3 of the Finals and finished with 17 total points across Games 4-6 before going 24/13/3/2 with a pair of triples in Game 7.

Heading into Year 4, Mathurin could take the next step forward and push to score 20 points per night. With Haliburton out, he’s the next man up after Pascal Siakam as a reliable nightly bucket-getter.

Ben Sheppard:

The man with the best moustache in the NBA finished his second professional season with averages of 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.1 triples while shooting 41.8% from the floor and 88.9% from the charity stripe. He appeared in 63 games and logged 19.5 minutes per tilt.

Sheppard logged just under 14 minutes per game in the playoffs as Indiana’s rotation tightened up, but he averaged nearly 19 minutes per game in Game 6 and 7 of the Finals with Haliburton limited and out.

Sheppard could see more run in Haliburton’s absence, though he’s not yet someone to pick up in 2025-26 fantasy drafts outside deeper leagues.

Restricted Free Agents: Quenton Jackson, Isaiah Jackson

Unrestricted Free Agents: Thomas Bryant, James Johnson, Myles Turner

Club Option: Tony Bradley

Player Option: None