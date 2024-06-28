2024 NBA Draft Round 2 Grades: Pick by pick analysis

By Raphielle Johnson

The 2024 NBA Draft has concluded, and there was no shortage of trades on Day 2. For that reason, the Round 2 grades will focus on which team ultimately landed the player instead of which team selected them. Players such as Johnny Furphy, Kyle Filipowski, and Tyler Kolek remained on the board despite being given first-round projections by many analysts. And they weren’t the only value picks on Day 2, so let’s get into the grades.

RELATED: 2024 NBA Draft Round 1 Grades

Atlanta Hawks: B+

Nikola Djurisic (43)

Djurisic followed up a solid season at KK Mega Bemax with a good showing at the NBA Draft Combine, boosting his value in the eyes of draft experts. He has a versatile offensive skill set, creating for himself and others while displaying the ability to further develop as a perimeter shooter. Adding a capable creator with size isn’t a bad move for the Hawks, especially if they were to trade Dejounte Murray this summer. Atlanta moved up one spot to select Djurisic, sending the 44th pick to Miami via Houston.

Boston Celtics: B-

Anton Watson (54)

Watson made noticeable improvements during his final two seasons at Gonzaga, averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game as a fifth-year senior. As a solid finisher who did not offer much perimeter shooting, Watson’s defensive versatility is the most significant selling point. Whether or not he’ll have the opportunity to compete for a place in the rotation will depend on what happens with Sam Hauser, who has a team option for next season. If Boston can hold onto Hauser, Watson may not have much of an impact fantasy-wise.

Charlotte Hornets: B-

KJ Simpson (42)

In addition to the Hornets selecting Simpson with the 42nd pick, they acquired Reggie Jackson and three future second-round picks from the Nuggets. The team has a crowded backcourt, especially at the point guard position, with LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Vasilije Micic under contract for next season. Moving Jackson can help with that logjam, but this makes it difficult for Simpson to have an immediate impact as part of the second unit. He’s an excellent offensive playmaker, but the lack of size and defensive issues are why Simpson was projected to be a second-round pick.

Dallas Mavericks: C

Melvin Ajinca (51)

New York made this pick on behalf of the Mavericks, who sent the 58th overall pick to New York. Ajinca only turned 20 years old on June 24, and the 2023-24 season at Saint-Quentin (France) was his first as a professional. Combine that with Dallas’ cap situation, as the team needs to clear out money to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr., and it appears unlikely that Ajinca will have an impact in the NBA next season. However, he is a player the team can track if they decide to stash him overseas.

Detroit Pistons: B+

Bobi Klintman (37)

This pick initially belonged to Minnesota, with the Pistons sending the 53rd overall pick in the opposite direction (Memphis would ultimately land the selection). Klintman’s season in Australia appeared to pay dividends, as the handle and ability to attack defenses in transition improved compared to his one season at Wake Forest. There’s still work to be done regarding his ability to finish in traffic, but he’ll have time to work through those issues in Detroit. Given the point in the draft where they landed Klintman and the lack of quality bigs behind Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, this was a good move for the Pistons.

Golden State Warriors: B-

Quinten Post (52)

The 52nd overall pick was well-traveled but ultimately ended up with the team that initially possessed it. Golden State used the pick to select Post, a 7-foot pivot from Boston College who was one of the best big men in the ACC last season, as he consistently showed off the ability to step beyond the 3-point line as a pick-and-pop threat. Post isn’t the most athletic center in this rookie class, but the offensive skill set was too good to ignore at that point in the draft. Golden State will have Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Kevon Looney under contract next season, so Post’s opportunities for playing time may be limited.

Houston Rockets: B

Pelle Larsson (44)

Houston ranked in the bottom third of the NBA in offensive rating (20) and 3-point percentage (23rd), which are areas where Larsson can help them out. He shot nearly 43% from three during his final season at Arizona, and Larsson has the build and athleticism required to hold his own as a perimeter defender. The issue for him is that Houston has a surplus of young, athletic wings, which could make it difficult for Larsson to earn rotation minutes as a rookie. However, this was a good move by the Rockets, who acquired the pick from Miami via Atlanta.

Indiana Pacers: A

Johnny Furphy (35)

Tristen Newton (49)

Enrique Freeman (50)

The Pacers had an outstanding Day 2. Rick Carlisle’s team thrived during the postseason due to its depth, and in the second round, the Pacers added three players who can be of value down the line. Furphy, projected by many to last no later than the middle of Round 1, was still on the board at pick No. 35 and offers a solid upside. As for Newton and Freeman, they’re accomplished collegians who are better equipped than Furphy to have an immediate impact. Doug McDermott and Obi Toppin will be free agents this summer, and Jalen Smith has a player option, and those situations could free up additional room for the newcomers. Also, Newton could serve as insurance as Andrew Nembhard is extension-eligible this summer (he would be a restricted free agent next summer if no deal is reached).

LA Clippers: C

Cam Christie (46)

Christie was the Clippers’ lone selection in this draft, and the franchise has decided to take a swing on the “upside.” He’ll turn 19 in late July and needs to get stronger before next season begins. The 3-point shooting and athleticism are ideal, but Christie does not appear to be a player who will be impactful immediately. The good news for the Clippers is that they won’t need him to be with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George (should he stay), and Norman Powell are on the roster.

Los Angeles Lakers: C

Bronny James (55)

To no one’s surprise, the Lakers selected James with the 55th overall pick. Bronny will need time to develop, and a significant number of reps should come in the G League. Maybe there will come a time this season when he’s sharing the court with his father, LeBron, but Bronny shouldn’t be considered in redraft fantasy leagues.

Memphis Grizzlies: B+

Jaylen Wells (39)

Cam Spencer (53)

With their two second-round picks, the Grizzlies added an athletic wing with size and a highly competitive guard who can knock down perimeter shots at a solid clip. In addition to what he brings to the table as an athlete, Wells was an excellent shooter during his lone season at Washington State as his playing time increased. As for Spencer, his lone season at UConn culminated with a national title, and he is considered one of the top catch-and-shoot players in this class. While Memphis ranking 29th in 3-point percentage last season can partially be attributed to the team’s many injuries, they were 23rd in 2022-23. Addressing that area this offseason is vital for the Grizzlies, and the additions of Wells and Spencer can help.

Milwaukee Bucks: C

Tyler Smith (33)

As with its first-round pick, Milwaukee effectively bet on the upside with the selection of Smith. His draft prospects improved significantly early last season with G League Ignite, with some chatter that he could be a first-round pick. Smith slipped into the second round and may play most of his minutes in the G League next season. Even if Milwaukee were to be active in free agency and change some of the pieces around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, any acquired newcomers would likely be veterans ready to “win now.”

New Orleans Pelicans: B

Antonio Reeves (47)

While there are some concerns regarding the speed of Reeves’ shot, he is one of the best perimeter shooters in this class. While New Orleans ranked fourth in 3-point percentage last season, they were 24th in attempts per game and 18th in makes. Adding another capable catch-and-shoot option was a good idea, especially with Zion Williamson being the Pelicans’ top offensive option. At age 24, Reeves is perceived by some to have limited upside, but that should not be an issue in New Orleans, as the Pelicans are looking to contend.

New York Knicks: B+

Tyler Kolek (34)

Kevin McCullar Jr. (56)

Ariel Hukporti (58)

Kolek was one of the players believed to be targeted by the Knicks in the first round, but they were able to wait until the second to get their guy. His fantasy ceiling as a rookie may not be known until the dust settles from the reported Mikal Bridges trade and what moves the Knicks make to get themselves enough cap space to retain Isaiah Hartenstein potentially. Kolek is one of the best playmakers in the draft class, especially in pick-and-roll situations. As for the other two second-round picks, McCullar could offer additional depth forward for a low price, but it’s worth wondering if Hukporti will be stashed overseas next season.

Oklahoma City Thunder: B

Ajay Mitchell (38)

Yes, the Thunder drafted a playmaker with its first-round pick in Nikola Topic. However, he’s recovering from a partially torn ACL, and the expectation is that Topic will not play this season. So, the Thunder used a second-round pick on Mitchell, another talented playmaker with an excellent feel for the game. The perimeter shot needs some work, but the Thunder have enough perimeter talent to remain patient with Mitchell’s development.

Philadelphia 76ers: A

Adem Bona (41)

I love this pick for Philadelphia. While Paul Reed remains under contract, his 2023-24 season was underwhelming, considering the praise heaped upon him last offseason. In Bona, the 76ers drafted an elite defender whose motor never stops. His offensive game may need some polish, but Philadelphia can undoubtedly use his defensive and rebounding abilities. With Reed and Joel Embiid on the roster, it may be difficult for Bona to be impactful in fantasy leagues next season. But he’s worth tracking in Summer League, especially considering Embiid’s injury history.

Phoenix Suns: A-

Oso Ighodaro (40)

Phoenix acquired this pick from Portland, and it could pay immediate dividends. In addition to his abilities as a defender, Ighodaro is an excellent passer for a big and can operate as an offensive hub. Depending on what the Suns do to address the point guard position and whether or not free agent center Drew Eubanks returns, Ighodaro could have immediate fantasy value behind starter Jusuf Nurkic.

San Antonio Spurs: B-

Juan Nuñez (36)

Harrison Ingram (48)

San Antonio acquired Nuñez’s draft rights from the Pacers, and it’s fair to wonder if he’ll be with the team this season. In early June, it was reported that the point guard agreed to a deal with FC Barcelona. There hasn’t been an official announcement, but Nuñez’s chances of having an impact in San Antonio this season could be limited at best. As for Ingram, he’s a capable shooter who also rebounds and defends his position well. He isn’t as tall as the prototypical NBA wing tends to be (measured 6-foot-5 at the combine), but the strengths are enough to overcome that “weakness.” Regarding immediate value, Ingram will be a better option in deeper fantasy leagues than Nuñez.

Toronto Raptors: B+

Jonathan Mogbo (31)

Jamal Shead (45)

Ulrich Chomche (57)

The Mogbo and Shead picks are why Toronto’s second-round grade is as high as it is. The former is undersized for a center, but the combination of wingspan and lateral athleticism is how he makes up for the lack of height. Mogbo will have to work to expand his offensive repertoire, but there are tools the Raptors can work with. As for Shead, while the Raptors did acquire Davion Mitchell from the Kings, the former Houston Cougar is a winner who will bring more to the table as a shooter. The intangibles Shead brings can’t be overlooked, especially for a rebuilding team. As for Chomche, he’s the youngest prospect in this class and won’t turn 19 until December 30. It’s possible the Raptors look to stash him overseas so the young center can get additional professional experience/competitive reps.

Utah Jazz: A

Kyle Filipowski (32)

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that off-court issues factored into Filipowski slipping out of the first round, but the on-court talent cannot be denied. The 7-footer out of Duke can play either power forward or center, and the perimeter shooting ability could make him a suitable complement to Walker Kessler. At 32 overall, Filipowski is a difficult talent to pass on, and the Jazz may have gotten themselves one of the steals of this draft.