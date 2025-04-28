Magic vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 29

On Tuesday, April 29, the Orlando Magic (41-41) and Boston Celtics (61-21) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Boston won Game 4 in Orlando, 107-98, to take control of the series (3-1 lead). Jayson Tatum led Boston with a massive 37-point and 14-rebound double-double, while Jaylen Brown poured in 21 points and grabbed 11 boards. For the Magic, Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and Franz Wanger totaled 24 for 55 of the Magic’s 98 points. Jrue Holiday is questionable for Boston after missing Games 3 and 4.

The Magic are currently 19-22 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Celtics have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Celtics live today

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Magic vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Magic (+500), Celtics (-704)

Spread: Celtics -12

Over/Under: 200 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 99, and the Celtics 105.25.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Magic vs. Celtics game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Jayson Tatum to double-double:

“The Celtics are in a close-out spot and I don’t expect the Magic to go easy, but I do expect Tatum to get his. In the series, Tatum averages 12.3 rebounds on 19.3 rebound chances per game. His 19.3 rebound chances per game is the 7th-best in the postseason so far and if Holiday is back in the lineup, Boston will go small-ball and allow Tatum to play the power forward position. With 14, 9, and 14 rebounds in three games, I lean toward Tatum to double-double once again.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 200.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Celtics on Tuesday

The Celtics have won 5 straight home games against the Magic

The Over is 7-3 in the Magic’s last 10 road games

The Magic are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

