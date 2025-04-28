Bucks vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 29

On Tuesday, April 29, the Milwaukee Bucks (48-34) and Indiana Pacers (50-32) are set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Indiana ran away with Game 4, winning 129-103 behind Myles Turner‘s 23 points and all five starters scoring double figures. Damian Lillard went down in the first quarter with an achilles injury that left Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists) and company feinding for offense. The Pacers can beat the Bucks in the first round for the second straight year after winning in six last season.

The Bucks are currently 20-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Pacers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Pacers live today

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Bucks vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Bucks (+241), Pacers (-299)

Spread: Pacers -7.5

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 110.9, and the Pacers 114.81.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Bucks vs. Pacers game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Pacers ML parlayed with the Knicks ML:

“The Bucks didn’t stand a chance against the Pacers in Game 4 once Lillard went down with an injury and Doc Rivers did all he could with the roation. Rivers even started Kevin Porter Jr. and Bobby Portis after halftime, but that didn’t change the fact that defensively the Bucks have no answers for the Pacers. Indiana will likely cover the -7.5, but if you want to play it safe for -113 odds, I like the Pacers ML parlayed with the Knicks ML to close out their series in Game 5 at home.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Pacers have won 3 straight home games against the Bucks

The Over is 33-23 in the Bucks’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Bucks are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog

The Bucks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road underdog

