2024 NBA free agency top-20 rankings

No league does the offseason like the NBA. The Association gave us the first two-day draft just over a week after the Finals ended, and now we can look ahead to free agency, which is just days away. The NBA’s free agency period begins Sunday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m ET, and we’re in for an exciting flurry of moves.

The following rankings are not based on real-world impact or projected contracts. Here are the top 20 NBA free agents based on fantasy upside for the 2024-25 season.

1. Tyrese Maxey

FA Status: RFA

Age: 23

Experience: 4

2023-24 stats: 25.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK, 3.0 3PT, 45.0 FG%, 86.8 FT%, 1.7 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 19

Maxey finished behind LeBron James and Paul George in per-game fantasy value, but he’s more than a decade younger than both of them and just scratching the surface of what he can do in the NBA. Maxey broke out with a career-best season in 2023-24, and for stretches of the campaign, he was a top-5 option. He tied Joel Embiid and Devin Booker for most 50-point games (3), showing off his ridiculous upside as a scorer. His age, last season’s production and projected ascension land him at the top of our free-agent rankings.

2. Paul George

FA Status: Player Option

Age: 34

Experience: 14

2023-24 stats: 22.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK, 3.3 3PT, 47.1 FG%, 90.7 FT%, 2.1 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 11

Health has been a major concern for George since arriving in Los Angeles, and he averaged just 47.3 games over his first four seasons with the Clippers. George appeared in 74 games in 2023-24, finishing eighth in total fantasy value. This may be the last big contract of his career, and he’s seeking a four-year deal. He’s been linked to Golden State recently, and a move to the Warriors’ less-talented roster could boost his already-elite fantasy value.

3. LeBron James

FA Status: Player Option

Age: 39

Experience: 21

2023-24 stats: 25.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 8.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK, 2.1 3PT, 54.0 FG%, 75.0 FT%, 3.5 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 18

How many times will the phrases “Father Time is undefeated,” and “King James did things in Year 21 that we’ve never seen before” be thrown around next season? Seriously, James was unbelievable last season, and he finished as a top-20 option once again. He’ll turn 40 in December, and James will join Vince Carter as the only two players in league history with 22 seasons under their belts. James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most combined regular season/playoff minutes, and he’ll surely pass him for most regular season minutes this season. Despite his age and extreme mileage, James is still one of the NBA’s best players, and he should be treated as a quality fantasy option until he gives us a reason to believe otherwise.

4. James Harden

FA Status: UFA

Age: 34

Experience: 14

2023-24 stats: 16.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 8.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK, 2.6 3PT, 42.8 FG%, 87.8 FT%, 2.6 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 26

Houston Harden isn’t walking through the door to average 30+ points. The 34-year-old took a major step back as a scorer last season, and his numbers were down across the board. Still, he rebounds well for a guard. He’s one of the game’s best passers. He racks up defensive stats, and he knocks down triples. He’s not a first-rounder anymore, but Harden is still an excellent fantasy contributor.

5. Miles Bridges

FA Status: UFA

Age: 26

Experience: 6

2023-24 stats: 21.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK, 2.3 3PT, 46.2 FG%, 82.5 FT%, 2.0 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 57

Bridges enjoyed the best statistical season of his career in 2023-24, and his upside is tremendous thanks to his scoring, rebounding, shooting, passing and defense. Bridges has a top-75 floor and top-25 upside. The best is yet to come for the 26-year-old forward.

6. DeMar DeRozan

FA Status: UFA

Age: 34

Experience: 15

2023-24 stats: 24.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK, 0.9 3PT, 48.0 FG%, 85.3 FT%, 1.7 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 31

DeRozan is always available and always productive. He’s nearing the end of his career, so he may take on a reduced role to join a contending squad. Fit matters, but DeRozan will carry a top-75 ceiling no matter where he lands thanks to his well-rounded abilities, excellent scoring and consistent availability.

7. Immanuel Quickley

FA Status: RFA

Age: 25

Experience: 4

2023-24 stats: 17.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK, 2.5 3PT, 43.4 FG%, 85.3 FT%, 1.5 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 96

Quickley showed flashes of his elite, well-rounded skillset in his first three years with the Knicks, but he finally got his chance to shine after getting dealt to Toronto at last season’s deadline. Quickley is a nightly triple-double threat who has a deep scoring bag and the ability to stuff the stat sheet. He finished just inside the top 100 in per-game fantasy hoops value last season, but he has mid-round upside if he continues to ascend.

8. Tobias Harris

FA Status: UFA

Age: 31

Experience: 13

2023-24 stats: 17.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK, 1.3 3PT, 48.7 FG%, 87.8 FT%, 1.3 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 48

Harris is one of the most boring options in all of fantasy hoops. There’s nothing flashy about his game, but Harris is as solid and consistent as they come. You can count on him being available and racking up useful statistics across the board. As the old saying goes, “Boredom is the hallmark of success.”

9. D’Angelo Russell

FA Status: Player Option

Age: 28

Experience: 9

2023-24 stats: 18.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK, 3.0 3PT, 45.6 FG%, 82.8 FT%, 2.1 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 64

D’Lo typically runs hot and cold in terms of production, and he was a guy on the “potential cut” list for fantasy hoops managers near the campaign’s midpoint. Russell’s consistency improved over the final 41 games of the season, and he averaged 20.8 points, 6.6 dimes, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.8 triples while shooting 45.0% from the floor and 87.5% from the charity stripe.

10. Tyus Jones

FA Status: UFA

Age: 28

Experience: 9

2023-24 stats: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK, 1.6 3PT, 48.9 FG%, 80.0 FT%, 1.0 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 67

Jones finally broke out in 2023-24 in his first season outside of Memphis. The veteran guard was primarily a backup for his first eight years in the Association, but he showed off his elite passing abilities in a featured role with Washington. Jones averaged 9.9 dimes over his final 27 appearances, but his season was cut short due to a back injury. He missed the final 16 games of the campaign, but he’s expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2024-25 season.

11. Isaiah Hartenstein

FA Status: UFA

Age: 26

Experience: 6

2023-24 stats: 7.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 0.0 3PT, 64.4 FG%, 70.7 FT%, 1.2 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 74

Hartenstein had the best season of his career statistically, and he played well in the playoffs. He’s unlikely to return to New York next season, and he’ll draw plenty of interest on the open market. Fantasy managers who consider selecting him should expect strong traditional big-man stats such as rebounds, defensive contributions and FG%.

12. Buddy Hield

FA Status: UFA

Age: 31

Experience: 8

2023-24 stats: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK, 2.6 3PT, 43.6 FG%, 88.1 FT%, 1.2 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 126

Hield logged his fewest minutes and posted his worst statistical output in six years in 2023-24, and his reduced role with Indiana didn’t expand after getting traded to Philly. In terms of availability, few players have been on the court more than Hield since he entered the league. He’s appeared in at least 71 games in every season of his career, and he logged a whopping 84 games last season. Despite the decline in per-game value, Hield should be viewed as a safe, late-round fantasy option thanks to elite availability. A change of scenery and more playing time could do wonders for his fantasy value.

13. Jonas Valanciunas

FA Status: UFA

Age: 32

Experience: 12

2023-24 stats: 12.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK, 0.5 3PT, 55.9 FG%, 78.5 FT%, 1.4 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 118

The big man saw a reduced role in 2023-24, but he still posted respectable big-man numbers in limited minutes. Valanciunas should draw interest from center-needy teams, and he’s already been linked to the Lakers. New Orleans’ selection of center Yves Missi in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft points to Valanciunas hitting the door in free agency.

14. De’Anthony Melton

FA Status: UFA

Age: 26

Experience: 6

2023-24 stats: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK, 2.0 3PT, 38.6 FG%, 83.5 FT%, 1.0 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 83

Will the Melton breakout finally happen in 2024-25? Fantasy managers have gazed upon him longingly for years due to his all-around abilities and stat-stuffing ways, but he hasn’t yet been able to put it all together due to a combination of health and playing time. The landing spot will matter when projecting next season’s fantasy outlook.

15. Klay Thompson

FA Status: UFA

Age: 34

Experience: 13

2023-24 stats: 17.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK, 3.5 3PT, 43.2 FG%, 92.7 FT%, 1.5 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 100

Klay’s best days are certainly behind him, but he can still fill a needed role as a microwave scorer and floor spacer for the right team. There’s mutual interest with the Magic, and the fit would be perfect as Orlando ranked last in made three-pointers in 2023-24. Thompson’s days in Golden State are almost certainly over, but he can still be a viable fantasy option while playing for another team.

16. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

FA Status: Player Option

Age: 31

Experience: 11

2023-24 stats: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK, 1.6 3PT, 46.0 FG%, 89.4 FT%, 1.0 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 101

KCP is an elite 3-and-D wing whose fantasy value comes primarily from steals, low turnovers and respectable efficiency. He won’t dazzle in many categories, but he should be a reliable, end-of-bench guy in 12-team fantasy leagues next season no matter where he lands.

17. Bruce Brown

FA Status: Team Option

Age: 27

Experience: 6

2023-24 stats: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK, 0.8 3PT, 47.8 FG%, 82.4 FT%, 1.3 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 180

Brown was a solid role player for Denver during the Nuggets’ championship run, and his strong play earned him a new payday with the Pacers in free agency. Brown took on a reduced role for Indiana, and he didn’t live up to preseason expectations. He’ll be a risky option in deep leagues if he remains with Indiana, but he could be an end-of-bench guy in 12-team leagues if he lands with a team that will give him a more substantial role.

18. Gary Trent Jr.

FA Status: UFA

Age: 25

Experience: 6

2023-24 stats: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK, 2.5 3PT, 42.6 FG%, 77.1 FT%, 0.7 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 141

He’s not going to pass. He’s not going to rebound. His scoring is a roller-coaster of inconsistency. Trent Jr. certainly isn’t an elite fantasy option, but if he can land with a team that gives him big minutes, he can rack up enough steals and triples to be viable in 12-team leagues.

19. Chris Paul

FA Status: UFA

Age: 39

Experience: 19

2023-24 stats: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK, 1.3 3PT, 44.1 FG%, 82.7 FT%, 1.5 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 99

CP3 is far from elite heading into Year 20, but he still offers strong assists and three-point shooting to go with respectable scoring, steals and shooting percentages.

20. Markelle Fultz

FA Status: UFA

Age: 26

Experience: 7

2023-24 stats: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK, 0.1 3PT, 47.2 FG%, 69.7 FT%, 1.2 TOV

2023-24 per-game fantasy ranking: 256

It’s become increasingly clear that Fultz will not be able to stay healthy consistently. He’s averaged just over 33 games across seven seasons, appearing in fewer than 20 games three times. Fultz averaged 21.2 minutes across 43 appearances in 2023-24, and his per-36 stats were some of the worst of his career. He’s a major risk for whatever team signs him, and this could be his last chance in the NBA. Fantasy managers should view him as a high-risk/moderate-reward selection.