Basketball Pickups: Andre Drummond continues to dominate the paint

Tuesday night in the NBA featured 11 games, which makes it the heaviest day of the week. That made streaming unnecessary, but with only six games on Wednesday, managers will likely rely on it more.

There weren’t many close games, and the only truly exciting finish was an incredible one. Max Strus went 5-of-5 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, including hitting the 59-foot buzzer beater to give Cleveland a 121-119 win over Dallas. It was an excellent quarter for Strus, who is currently rostered in 51% of Yahoo leagues. He has been a solid fantasy asset all season, but his production is inconsistent. He had three points on 0-of-3 shooting from the floor in their previous game. When he has it going, he is incredible, but the hot and cold production has made him difficult to roster.

The Mavericks, Pelicans, Cavaliers, Bulls and Timberwolves will all be playing the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday, so keep an eye out for those late injury reports.

Andre Drummond- 38% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Chicago plays Cleveland on Wednesday, and Drummond started the last time these teams faced off as Billy Donovan tried to match up with the two center starting lineup that the Cavs have. He had 10 points and 15 rebounds as a starter alongside Nikola Vucevic against Cleveland two weeks ago, and he has 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks while starting next to Vooch against Minnesota a week before that. He had 20 points and 11 boards off the bench on Tuesday, and he’ll be looking to add another double-double on Wednesday.

Toumani Camara- 2%

Deandre Ayton exited early from Tuesday’s game against Miami with a hand injury, and Camara, who was already in the starting lineup, ended up playing 32 minutes, which was the most that he had played in nearly three weeks. He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Portland doesn’t play again until Friday, but if Ayton remains out, Camara, Jabari Walker and Duop Reath should all play larger roles.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 4%

Anthony Edwards briefly exited from Tuesday’s game with an ankle injury that he doesn’t think will keep him from playing on Wednesday. However, if he ends up having to sit out, NAW would likely move into the starting lineup, where he has averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal this season.

Kelly Olynyk- 31%

Jakob Poeltl is questionable to play on Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain, and if he sits out, Olynyk will likely move into the starting unit. This would end up being Olynyk’s first start with the Raptors if it were to end up happening, but he has proven in the past that he should be worth streaming, especially with only six games being played.

Norman Powell- 38%

Paul George will remain sidelined for a second straight game on Wednesday, which means that Powell should remain in the starting unit. He had 21 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and five triples on Sunday, and he should continue to provide excellent scoring numbers on Wednesday.

Kobe Bufkin- 1%

Bufkin isn’t a 12-team add yet, but he is worth keeping an eye on. The rookie had seven points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and a triple in 21 minutes off the bench on Tuesday. He likely saw a few extra minutes due to the blowout, but he is already one of their best defensive players on the perimeter. Hopefully he’ll continue to play a large role off the bench moving forward, since Atlanta needs a backup point guard behind Dejounte Murray with Trae Young sidelined for at least a month.