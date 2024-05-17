Louisville resident working at PGA killed after being hit by shuttle bus outside Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville resident John Mills was killed early Friday as he attempted to cross a busy road and was struck by a shuttle bus at the PGA Championship.

Mills was working for one of the vendors at this week’s event and was pronounced dead on the scene, just after 6 a.m. ET. The investigation caused traffic on Shelbyville Road, the main thoroughfare to enter Valhalla Golf Club, to be closed in both directions and delayed the start of the second round by an hour and 20 minutes.

“Our primary concern today remains with the family of John Mills, who lost his life in a tragic accident early this morning while reporting to work,” the PGA of America said in a statement.

In a sperate incident, the road closure caused delays getting onto the course and Scottie Scheffler was involved in an incident with police as he was attempting to maneuver around the traffic.

Scheffler was arrested and charged with four counts, including second-degree assault of a police officer. In a statement, the world No. 1 said the incident was “a big misunderstanding” and he was released from custody in time to tee off for the second round.

According to the police report, Scheffler “refused to comply” with police instructions and an officer was dragged “to the ground” and injured.

Mills was on his way to work at Valhalla when the accident occurred and police are investigating the incident.

“Our hearts are broken and we continue to pray for the victim’s family,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a statement. “The events that occurred afterward are the unfortunate result of this tragic incident and we are hopeful that all parties involved can come to a resolution.”

On social media, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg added, “our focus is on this family who lost their loved one.”