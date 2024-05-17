Tiger Woods makes triple bogey on second hole in Round 2 of PGA Championship

With the projected cut line at 1 under par, Tiger Woods made triple bogey at the par-4 second Friday to drop to 4 over at the PGA Championship.

Woods began the day at 1 over, following an opening 72. After a par on his first hole in Round 2, Woods hit his tee shot into the left rough at the second. His second shot finished left of the green and he dumped his third into the sand. He then skulled his fourth shot, going bunker to bunker.

PGA of America

Woods eventually found the green with his fifth shot and two-putted for triple-bogey 7.