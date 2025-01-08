Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Quentin Grimes stepping up for shorthanded Mavs

The injuries to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have really opened things up in Dallas, and multiple players have been able to step up. The short-handed Mavs beat the Lakers by 21 points on Tuesday night, and while it was partially due to the play of some heavily-rostered players like PJ Washington, it was mostly because of some players that are widely available. Spencer Dinwiddie is rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, while Quentin Grimes is rostered in 29%. Dinwiddie has had some poor performances recently, but he returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday night and contributed 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes. Grimes logged 29 minutes off the bench and scored 23 points with nine rebounds, six assists and six triples. This was actually the third straight game that he dished out six dimes, which is a nice boost to his fantasy game. Irving is expected to miss at least two more games, though it could end up being longer. It’ll be weeks before Doncic returns, and both of these Dallas guards should retain some value when Kyrie returns. They should both be considered must-roster players until Irving is back, but they’ll still be worthy streamers after that.

Here are six more players worth streaming after Tuesday night’s seven-game slate:

SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. (32%), Miami Heat

After having a triple-double on Monday, Jaquez Jr. followed it up with 18 points in a win over the Warriors. He has seen a bump in usage with Jimmy Butler away from the team, and until he either returns or a trade brings back other players, Jaquez Jr. should play a significant role.

PF/C Nikola Jovic (23%), Miami Heat

Much like Jaquez Jr., Jovic has stepped up with Butler out of the lineup. He has scored in double figures in three straight games and finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and two 3-pointers on Tuesday. Jovic has been a frustrating player to roster in the past, but his recent play makes him worth considering for a roster spot.

PG/SG Bub Carrington (13%), Washington Wizards

The rookie hasn’t dominated as the starting point guard, but he has had the ball in his hands a lot with both Jordan Poole and Malcolm Brogdon sidelined. He finished with 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and four 3-pointers on Tuesday, and if Poole and Brogdon remain out for the second night of their back-to-back in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Carrington should provide solid value again.

SG/SF Justin Champagnie (19%), Washington Wizards

Champagnie returned to the bench for Tuesday’s game, but Kuzma’s early exit allowed him to start the second half of this game. He wasn’t productive in this game, but he had some strong performances as a starter. If Kuzma remains sidelined against the 76ers, Champagnie would be a worthy streamer if he starts.

C Mason Plumlee (8%), Phoenix Suns

Plumlee replaced Jusuf Nurkic as the team’s starting center, and while he hasn’t been able to score much, he has been a solid source of rebounds. He has at least five rebounds in six straight games, and he grabbed 13 boards on Tuesday. Plumlee can provide some assists and defensive numbers, but those haven’t come consistently.

SF/PF Cam Whitmore (6%), Houston Rockets

Whitmore continues to be a strong source of points and 3-pointers with Tari Eason sidelined. It’s unclear how much longer Eason will be out, but Whitmore has been able to provide points fairly consistently recently, and the Jabari Smith Jr. injury has only opened up more minutes for him. He hasn’t been able to provide much else aside from points, so managers shouldn’t expect much else if they choose to add him.