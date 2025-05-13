Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Predictions: Odds, expert picks recent stats, trends and best bets for May 13

It’s Tuesday, May 13, and the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18) are all set to square off from Rocket Arena in Cleveland for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Indiana is up 3-1 in the series after winning Game 4, 129-109. The Pacers were up by an NBA playoff record 41 points at halftime (80-39) before sitting the starters for most of the second half. Three different Pacers scored 20-plus points and seven different players scored double-figures.

The good news for the Cavaliers is that the series is back in Cleveland, but the bad news is they could be without their star and leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell is questionable for Game 5 after injuring his ankle and missing the second half. Darius Garland led the way with 21 points for Cleveland as no starter played more than 27 minutes.

The Pacers are currently 20-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Cavaliers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Site: Rocket Arena

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: TNT / TruTV / Max

Game odds for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Pacers (+246), Cavaliers (-306)

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 112.92, and the Cavaliers 116.83.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Pacers vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 Points, plus leans the Game Under and the Pacers spread:

“After two straight Unders on his points prop. this may be a good spot to back the Over for Tyrese Haliburton. In Games 3 and 4, Haliburton scored 4 and 11 points compared to 22 and 19 in Games 1 and 2, so this is a buy-low spot as the Pacers head to Cleveland for a close-out. Haliburton has been clutch this series and postseason, so I expect a higher usage rate in a competitive game, leading to a good bet for the Over 17.5 points.

Games 5, 6, and 7 Game Total Unders in the second round and on are normally the best bets for a side or total and I tend to lean that way here. Indiana has taken advantage of an injured Cavs team all series long and with Mitchell questionable, I don’t see why that doesn’t happen again. With or without Mirchell, I think the points will be hard to come by tonight for Cleveland, so I lean the Pacers and the game Under.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday

The Pacers are on a 4-game win streak at the Cavaliers

The Over is 4-1 in the Pacers’ last 5 divisional matchups

The Cavaliers have covered in 11 of their 19 divisional matchups this season

The Pacers have won 4 of 5 games at divisional opponents

