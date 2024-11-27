Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Rob Dillingham finally gets a chance and delivers

Mike Conley missed a third straight game on Tuesday night, and we finally got what we’ve been waiting for. Rob Dillingham (2% rostered in Yahoo leagues) logged 24 minutes and put up 12 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two triples off the bench. This came one game after he scored a career-high 14 points. Dillingham hasn’t been able to carve out a role on a team that is trying to make the playoffs, but his last two games have certainly helped his case. He can’t provide the defense that Nickeil Alexander-Walker can, but he has been more productive than Donte DiVincenzo, who has started the last two games in place of Conley. It wouldn’t be shocking at all if Dillingham got the first start of his career on Wednesday, assuming Conley misses another game. Regardless, he has proven that he belongs in this rotation.

As far as other streaming options, there’s a good chance that you don’t need any. Everybody except the Bucks and Celtics play on Wednesday, since the entire league is off on Thursday for Thanksgiving. Keep that in mind, but if you still need someone to stream in, here are a few options.

Brice Sensabaugh- less than 1%

Across his last two games, Sensabaugh is averaging 17 points and four 3-pointers. He was already having a good game on Tuesday and proving that he should be part of the team’s rotation. However, with just a couple minutes left, Lauri Markkanen bumped knees with Victor Wembanyama and exited with a contusion. Assuming Markkanen remains sidelined on Wednesday, Sensabaugh could be in line for his first start of the season.

Ayo Dosunmu- 21%

With Patrick Williams sidelined, Dosunmu has stepped into the starting lineup. He hasn’t been great, but the minutes are there, and he had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block and one triple on Tuesday after having a 20/3/8/2 line with two 3-pointers two games prior. There was a quieter performance sandwiched in there, which explains why he isn’t rostered everywhere. The appeal here is the consistent minutes and opportunity.

Alexandre Sarr- 49%

The rookie had arguably the best game of his young career on Tuesday with a 20/7/3/1/1 line and four 3-pointers. The minutes have been there consistently, and the main drawback has been a consistently poor field goal percentage. However, he has shot the ball well over his last two games, which is a trend that will hopefully stick.

Bub Carrington- 14%

It was easy to get discouraged by Carrington’s demotion to the bench, and his first two games in a reserve role didn’t go well. However, he was effective on Tuesday and posted a 10/3/4/2 line with two 3-pointers. The upside is still there, and the rookie will make a return to the starting lineup eventually.

Duop Reath- 1%

Donovan Clingan (knee) is set to miss at least two weeks, and Robert Williams just entered the league’s concussion protocol. Deandre Ayton has missed the team’s last seven games, and he is questionable to play on Wednesday. If he remains out, Reath should get the starting nod for the first time this season, though he’ll at least fill out the backup center minutes until Williams (who sits back-to-backs) is back in the lineup. Reath had some really good stretches last season and could have a chance in the coming weeks to replicate it.

Scotty Pippen Jr.- 41%

Ja Morant will miss Wednesday’s game, which means that Pippen Jr. should be streamed everywhere. Clearly, Morant isn’t 100% yet, and they’ll continue to manage his health. This likely won’t be Pippen Jr.’s final start of the year.

Royce O’Neale- 20%

There is a decent chance that Kevin Durant and/or Bradley Beal sit out the second night of the back-to-back on Tuesday, considering they’re both coming off of extended absences due to calf injuries. O’Neale should return to the starting unit in that scenario and provide solid value.

Kobe Bufkin- less than 1%

Trae Young is questionable to play on Wednesday with an Achilles injury. I fully believe that the Hawks are doing this in response to the $100k fine they were hit with for having Young miss an NBA Cup game against Boston a couple weeks ago with this same Achilles issue, since he hasn’t been on the injury report recently. I fully expect Trae to suit up on Wednesday, but if he doesn’t, Bufkin should get the start in his place. He’s worth keeping an eye on.