Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Scoot Henderson has a career night

With Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija sidelined for Tuesday’s game against the Nets, Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups decided to go small, inserting PG Scoot Henderson (22% rostered, Yahoo) into the starting lineup alongside Anfernee Simons. While Portland certainly had issues defensively, giving up 132 points in an 18-point defeat, the franchise had to be thrilled with Henderson’s performance.

The second-year guard established career-highs in points (39), field goals (13), and 3-pointers (eight), shooting 13-of-18 from the field and 5-of-8 from the foul line. Henderson was also responsible for four rebounds, six assists, and two steals in what qualifies as the best performance of his young NBA career.

Tuesday’s defeat dropped Portland to 13-27 on the season, and this is a team that’s more likely to be a “seller” at the trade deadline than one that harbors hopes of making a run at a play-in tournament spot. As a result, young players like Henderson should get every opportunity to show if they fit into Portland’s rebuild between now and the end of the season.

Let’s look at some of the other top pickups from Tuesday’s slate:

PG/SG Andrew Nembhard (29%) and PG T.J. McConnell (17%), Indiana Pacers

Indiana played Tuesday’s game against Cleveland without Tyrese Haliburton. However, the good news is that he’s dealing with a groin injury, not the left hamstring that ended his 2023-24 campaign during the Eastern Conference Finals. Nembhard and McConnell have added value whenever Haliburton sits, and both were productive in the Pacers’ loss to the Cavaliers. Nembhard shot just 4-of-12 from the field and 2-of-5 from the foul line, but his 10 points were supplemented by four rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. As for McConnell, he added 10 points, one rebound, eight assists, and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench. Nembhard is the preferred target, but McConnell doesn’t need heavy minutes to provide value if Haliburton remains out.

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie (28%), Dallas Mavericks

While his production was limited on Tuesday due to Kyrie Irving’s return from a back injury, Dinwiddie still has value due to the Mavericks visiting New Orleans on Wednesday. With Irving playing 30 minutes, it would be unsurprising if he did not play against the Pelicans, pushing Dinwiddie back into the starting lineup. In 20 minutes off the bench, Dinwiddie accounted for eight points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer.

PF/C Guerschon Yabusele (21%), Philadelphia 76ers

While Justin Edwards and Jeff Dowtin led the way offensively for the shorthanded 76ers on Monday, neither was a realistic streaming option heading into Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City. However, Yabusele, once again filling in for Joel Embiid (foot), was a realistic option, and he finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three 3-pointers. The 76ers will likely be close to full strength for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, so Yabusele may not have great value for that matchup. However, Philadelphia ends Week 12 with a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back, so holding onto him wouldn’t be the worst idea.

SF/PF/C Noah Clowney (18%), Brooklyn Nets

This is the Clowney that many hoped to see in the immediate aftermath of the Dorian Finney-Smith trade. With Nic Claxton out due to injury, Clowney played 29 minutes as the starting center and finished with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block, and four 3-pointers. He shot 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line, and Clowney has scored 14 points or more in four of his last five outings.

SG/SF Keon Ellis (16%), Sacramento Kings

The Kings played Tuesday’s game without Malik Monk, with Ellis being moved into the starting lineup. In 31 minutes, Keon accounted for 18 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and five 3-pointers. While getting more defensive production would have been nice, the shooting output was solid. Depending on Monk’s availability, Ellis will have added value for Sacramento’s final two games of Week 12, especially Sunday’s matchup with the Wizards.

SG/SF Vit Krejci (3%) and SG/SF Garrison Mathews (2%), Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu stole the show in Atlanta on Tuesday, but the latter is already rostered in over 70% of Yahoo leagues, so he doesn’t qualify for this column. However, Krejci and Mathews also played well, helping the Hawks account for Jalen Johnson’s continued absence from the lineup. Krejci made his sixth start in seven appearances, finishing Atlanta’s win over Phoenix with 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three 3-pointers in 35 minutes. As for Mathews, he hit five 3-pointers and tallied 19 points, three rebounds, and one assist in 27 minutes off the bench. Relying on Krejci or Mathews in fantasy basketball is risky, even with Johnson out, but they’re capable of the occasional surprise.